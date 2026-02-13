F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 3 Results at 10am
Lap times on day three of the first F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.
These are the lap times at 10am on the second day of the first F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.
This article will be updated on the hour, every hour.
|2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 3 (10am)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.918s
|62
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m34.209s
|47
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.341s
|41
|4
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m35.972s
|34
|5
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m36.874s
|45
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m36.899s
|46
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m37.186s
|54
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m37.238s
|59
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m38.251s
|43
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m38.423s
|37
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m40.281s
|11
Teams have gathered in Bahrain for two weeks of pre-season testing ahead of the highly-anticipated 2026 F1 season.
Preparations are ramping up for F1’s brave new era of regulations, with all 11 teams in action as they maximise track time and understanding of their brand-new cars before the competitive action begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.
There will be six days of running split across two three-day tests at the Bahrain International Circuit over the next fortnight. The first pre-season test takes place between 11-13 February, with the second running between 18-20 February.