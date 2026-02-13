F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 3 Results at 10am

These are the lap times at 10am on the second day of the first F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.

This article will be updated on the hour, every hour.



2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 3 (10am) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.918s 62 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m34.209s 47 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.341s 41 4 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m35.972s 34 5 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m36.874s 45 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m36.899s 46 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m37.186s 54 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m37.238s 59 9 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m38.251s 43 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m38.423s 37 11 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m40.281s 11

2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 3 (9am) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.918s 28 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m34.209s 30 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.341s 26 4 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m35.986s 19 5 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m36.874s 28 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m36.976s 25 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m37.186s 40 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m37.238s 37 9 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m38.251s 26 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m38.697s 24 11 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m40.281s 8

2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 3 (8am) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.075s 14 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.341s 14 3 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m36.936s 11 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m37.186s 19 5 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m37.238s 21 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m37.643s 14 7 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m38.401s 13 8 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m40.281s 8 9 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m41.355s 12 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m41.504s 10 11 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team No time set 7

Teams have gathered in Bahrain for two weeks of pre-season testing ahead of the highly-anticipated 2026 F1 season.

Preparations are ramping up for F1’s brave new era of regulations, with all 11 teams in action as they maximise track time and understanding of their brand-new cars before the competitive action begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

There will be six days of running split across two three-day tests at the Bahrain International Circuit over the next fortnight. The first pre-season test takes place between 11-13 February, with the second running between 18-20 February.