F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 3 Results at 10am

Lap times on day three of the first F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.

These are the lap times at 10am on the second day of the first F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.

This article will be updated on the hour, every hour.

2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 3 (10am)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.918s62
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m34.209s47
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.341s41
4Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m35.972s34
5Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m36.874s45
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m36.899s46
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m37.186s54
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m37.238s59
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m38.251s43
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m38.423s37
11Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m40.281s11
2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 3 (9am)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.918s28
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m34.209s30
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.341s26
4Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m35.986s19
5Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m36.874s28
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m36.976s25
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m37.186s40
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m37.238s37
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m38.251s26
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m38.697s24
11Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m40.281s8
2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 3 (8am)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.075s14
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.341s14
3Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m36.936s11
4Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m37.186s19
5Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m37.238s21
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m37.643s14
7Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m38.401s13
8Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m40.281s8
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m41.355s12
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m41.504s10
11Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 TeamNo time set7

Teams have gathered in Bahrain for two weeks of pre-season testing ahead of the highly-anticipated 2026 F1 season.

Preparations are ramping up for F1’s brave new era of regulations, with all 11 teams in action as they maximise track time and understanding of their brand-new cars before the competitive action begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

There will be six days of running split across two three-day tests at the Bahrain International Circuit over the next fortnight. The first pre-season test takes place between 11-13 February, with the second running between 18-20 February.

F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 3 Results at 8am
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

