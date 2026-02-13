Revealed: Fernando Alonso’s alleged fury at Aston Martin F1 car

Fernando Alonso reportedly threw his gloves in anger after completing his first laps in Aston Martin’s 2026 F1 car.

The two-time world champion was said to be furious after driving Adrian Newey’s first Aston Martin on the second day of the opening F1 test in Bahrain on Thursday, according to Spanish F1 journalist Antonio Lobato.

Lobato noted his observations in a post on his Instagram story, in which he wrote: “He gets out of the car, throws away the gloves; they’re not where they wanted to be, not even close.”

Speaking on SoyMotor about the second day of pre-season testing, Lobato added: "I've spoken with someone from Fernando's inner circle, and what they told me was: 'Another year in hell. Another year of suffering’".

There was huge excitement and hype surrounding Aston Martin heading into 2026 but their preparations for the new campaign have not gone smoothly, with the new car struggling for both pace and reliability.

Aston Martin turned up late to the Barcelona shakedown and the AMR26 almost immediately broke down. Then on the first day of this week’s first Bahrain test, Lance Stroll was only able to complete 36 laps.

The AMR26 has looked a handful to drive

Stroll’s running was curtailed after Aston Martin’s new engine partner Honda detected a data anomaly. The Canadian ended the day 5.2 seconds off the pace.

Honda are said to be on the back foot compared to its power unit rivals in 2026, acting as a further blow for Aston Martin, who started development on their new challenger four months late.

Alonso had a better day on Thursday as he racked up nearly a century of laps in the AMR26, but his best time was nearly four seconds adrift of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Stroll then grabbed headlines when he made a bleak claim that the new Aston Martin is up to four-and-a-half seconds off the leading teams.

"Right now we look like we're four seconds off the top teams, four and a half seconds,” the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll said.

"Impossible to know what fuel loads and everything people are running. But now we need to try and find four seconds of performance.

Aston Martin acknowledge they are behind and have a pace deficit, but they are not sure exactly how large it is.