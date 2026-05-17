“Quite a way to go”: Carlos Sainz reflects on F1 qualifying tweaks

Carlos Sainz issues his verdict on the recent Formula 1 qualifying tweaks

Sainz in the Williams garage
Sainz in the Williams garage
© XPB Images
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Carlos Sainz believes that Formula 1 is "quite a way" from resolving its problems in qualifying, but he is determined not to criticise things further.

A number of tweaks were made to the F1 regulations ahead of the Miami Grand Prix weekend, as the championship reacted to feedback from teams and drivers. 

Qualifying was a particular concern, with fans vocal on the topic after seeing drivers slow and downshift on straights, before saving additional energy through high-speed corners rather than pushing flat-out.

Williams sit eighth in the constructors' championship
Williams sit eighth in the constructors' championship

While Miami is a difficult track to judge the success of the tweaks on, given it is a more energy-rich layout than those previously visited, the prevailing mood was that things had taken a step in the right direction. 

However, for Sainz, there remains plenty of work to do before qualifying is back to how it should be. 

"I think for quali, there is still quite a way to go," said the Williams driver. 

"I’m not going to criticise it anymore, I’m just going to try and be proactive to keep insisting that this is not good enough for F1. But it seems like at least the racing was a bit better. 

Sainz in Miami
Sainz in Miami
© XPB Images

"I’m happy with the steps they also took to bring the race forward, and I think the FIA this weekend, listening to the wet weather concerns with intermediate concerns, you cannot fault them."

The early weekends of the season had seen drivers at odds with the FIA, with increasing criticisms over the new regulations, and the racing action. But Miami provided a more united front.

Sainz added: "I think they’ve done a brilliant job, and now everyone seems to be working in the same direction. I think we just need to convince a few PU manufacturers that this is not the answer that F1 should have in quali, and we need to keep improving.” 

“Quite a way to go”: Carlos Sainz reflects on F1 qualifying tweaks
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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