Why Fernando Alonso is convinced he’s ‘the best’ in F1 despite Aston Martin woes

Fernando Alonso is convinced he is still “the best” driver in Formula 1.

The 44-year-old Spaniard, who won back-to-back F1 world championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006, is still considered one of the best on the grid despite his recent lack of success, having last won a grand prix in 2013 with Ferrari.

It was hoped that a combination of the biggest regulation shake-up in history, and having a car designed by Adrian Newey, might propel Alonso back to the very front, but Aston Martin has endured a nightmare start to the 2026 campaign.

It's been a disastrous season so far for Aston Martin © XPB Images

When asked how he measures his own performance this year when his car is so badly off the pace, Alonso replied: "I don't measure anything, I'm the best.

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"I don't need to prove anything, I don't need to feel anything to believe that I'm at the right level.”

Alonso was also asked what keeps him motivated during such a difficult time, to which he responded: “Waiting for the opportunity, and meanwhile trying to help the team, so we don't lose the competitive edge that you need to have in Formula 1.

"Driving different categories, different cars, testing yourself in different series and different cars, and feel yourself competitive.

"If I go to a go-kart track and I'm not the fastest, then I will be worried. If I go to a GT car and I'm not the fastest, I will be worried, and these kind of things.

"Meanwhile I'm doing that, I'm still the fastest, so when I come to the Formula 1 weekend, it's just a matter of time that I have a better car.”

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Alonso won the F1 world title with Renault in 2005 and 2006

Outside of F1, Alonso has twice contested the Indy 500 and also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans on two occasions, as well as being crowned the World Endurance Championship.

He made his F1 debut back in 2001 with Minardi, making him the most experienced grand prix driver in history with 433 race entries and 430 starts.

“I would say the debut season is always the most shocking one because you always feel the difference between other categories and Formula 1,” he added.

“The level of attention, the media attention you get off track. Events, things that you need to do apart from driving, is probably the most shocking thing and when you realise Formula 1 is a different category.

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The car itself is just a bit faster, the big brother of the previous car you drove, and that’s not intimidating. But the rest of the things that are not behind the wheel, it is a little intimating. It is a big difference.”