Who is Oscar Piastri's girlfriend? Everything to know about Lily Zneimer

Oscar Piastri has admittedly kept his relationship with long time girlfriend Lily Zneimer private

Oscar Piastri and girlfriend Lily Zneimer at the 2025 Abu Dhabi grand prix
Oscar Piastri and girlfriend Lily Zneimer at the 2025 Abu Dhabi grand prix
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Oscar Piastri is often seen as one of the more quiet personalities on the F1 grid.

The Aussie driver however has certainly made his mark since debuting with McLaren in 2023 quickly racking up wins and becoming a title contender in 2025.

But someone who has constantly been at his side is his long time girlfriend Lily Zneimer.

Lily and Oscar have been together since they were teenagers
Lily and Oscar have been together since they were teenagers
© XPB Images

While the pair likes to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible Lily has become a regular attendee of F1 races supporting her boyfriend.

Lily, 24, is a British National who grew up in the UK. She first met the McLaren driver at the Haileybury boarding school in Hertfordshire, England which they both attended as teenagers.

He Dax Shepherd host of the effWon with DRS podcast: "I met my girlfriend at school. Like second last year of school we became a couple and we've been together ever since.

"So it's been nice to have someone there from the start that's been with me."
 

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While Oscar attempted to balance his studies with his racing career, Lily proved to excel in her school life having achieved the best GSCE grades in the school's history according to the Hertfordshire Mercury.

Since then Lily has gone on to study engineering at university. The pair haven't moved too far from where they met with Piastri still living near London.

Oscar has spoken candidly in the past about how they like to keep their relationship grounded and avoid fame as much as possible.

Lily keeps a low profile but regularly attends races to support Oscar
Lily keeps a low profile but regularly attends races to support Oscar
© XPB Images


"We keep [our relationship] private not secretive like some relationships are but we keep it to ourselves and we try to keep out of the spotlight and just live normal lives." Piastri said.

However Lily has featured regularly on Oscar's Instagram with the F1 winner posting a number candid snaps of the pair enjoying quality time together, including a trip to Wimbledon in 2023 and the pair enjoying some barbecue in Texas following the US Grand Prix in 2025.

She also attends numerous races cheering on the Aussie, most recently at the Japanese Grand Prix in 2026.

Oscar also made sure to give Lily a shoutout following his maiden F1 victory in Hungary 2024 saying in a post race interview: "Hi to Lily, I'm sure you're watching."

While many of the F1 drivers' partners have large social media followings, Lily has opted to keep her Instagram account on private further evidence that she is comfortable with staying out of the limelight.

While not much is known about her wider family, F1 photographer Kym Illman revealed that she has a sister who bears a striking resemblance to her.

According to Illman, the two not only look very similar from a distance but even share nearly identical voices.

While Lily looks likely to maintain a level of anonymity in the future there's no doubt that she's still made an impression on F1 fans and will likely continue to do so while Oscar remains such a powerhouse on the grid.

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