Verstappen eases to Bahrain win, Alonso passes Hamilton for podium

It was a perfect start to 2023 for Verstappen, whose first win in Bahrain never looked in doubt as he led home teammate Sergio Perez by 12 seconds for a Red Bull one-two.

But it was Alonso who grabbed the headlines with a brilliant drive to take third place on the podium.

The double world champion recovered from a slow start to charge past Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, before hunting down and overtaking Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to seal the final spot on the rostrum.

Alonso was aided in his run to the podium by a retirement for Charles Leclerc, whose Ferrari suffered a suspected engine failure in the closing stages.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton took fifth ahead of the second Aston Martin of Lance Stroll, who is still recovering from breaking his wrist and toe in a pre-season cycling accident.

Russell finished seventh ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, while Alex Albon sealed a point for Williams to round out the top-10.