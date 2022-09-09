F1 Italian Grand Prix Practice results: Carlos Sainz fastest from Max Verstappen in FP2

9 Sep 2022
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP), Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 16, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Practice

Carlos Sainz outpaced F1 championship leader Max Verstappen in second practice at the Italian Grand Prix to keep Ferrari at the top of the timesheet. 

Red Bull’s Verstappen had led the way during the first qualifying simulation runs on soft tyres, but Sainz found improvement to set a new benchmark time around the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza with a 1m21.664s to round out Friday quickest. 

The Spaniard edged out F1 2022’s runaway championship leader by 0.143s, while Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was third, 0.193s off the pace. 

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2022 Free Practice 2 results

2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (2)
Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m21.664s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m21.807s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m21.857s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m22.338s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m22.386s
6Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m22.394s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m22.503s
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.728s
9Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.752s
10Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m22.835s
11Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m22.911s
12Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m22.938s
13Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m22.993s
14Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m23.135s
15Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m23.217s
16Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m23.557s
17Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m23.731s
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m23.785s
19Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m23.982s
20Mick Schumacher GERHaas F1 Team1m24.586s

Lando Norris was six tenths adrift as he popped his McLaren into fourth, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, both of whom ended up 0.7s down on Sainz. 

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was a further tenth back as he took seventh, ahead of the Alpine duo of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso. 

Alex Albon was 10th for Williams as he rounded out the top-10. 

FP2 was briefly disrupted by a red flag when Mick Schumacher stopped coming out of the Variante della Roggia after his Haas car appeared to suddenly lose power. 

"I think I seized the engine or something... what happened?!” A puzzled Schumacher exclaimed over team radio. 

Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in FP1 

Leclerc got Ferrari’s home F1 race weekend off to the perfect start by leading teammate Sainz in opening practice at the Italian Grand Prix

Leclerc set the pace at Monza with a 1m22.410s on soft tyres to pip Sainz by less than a tenth of a second, while Mercedes’ Russell was third-quickest, two-tenths ahead of teammate Hamilton. 

Hamilton is one of several drivers who will take grid penalties this weekend for using too many engine parts, with the seven-time world champion set to start from the very back of the grid. 

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2022 Free Practice 1 results

2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (1)
Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m22.410s
2Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m22.487s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m22.689s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m22.831s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m22.840s
6Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m23.075s
7Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m23.099s
8Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m23.260s
9Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m23.394s
10Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m23.511s
11Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m23.529s
12Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m23.570s
13Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m23.640s
14Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m23.661s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m23.688s
16Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m23.856s
17Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m24.006s
18Antonio GiovinazziITAHaas F1 Team1m24.317s
19Nyck de Vries NEDAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m24.731s
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m24.941s
Red Bull’s Verstappen, who was fifth-quickest in FP1, will drop five places from wherever he qualifies after moving onto his fifth internal combustion engine (ICE) of the season. 

There was barely anything separating Alpine pair Ocon and Alonso, with the Frenchman edging his two-time world champion teammate to fifth spot by just 0.024s. 

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, who will serve a 10-place grid penalty for reaching five reprimands, as well as a further drop for taking on new engine components, was eighth fastest, ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, who will take a grid penalty for the third time in six races following his power unit failure at Zandvoort last time out.

Last year’s Italian Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo completed the top-10 for McLaren.

Making his first FP1 appearance of the year, Antonio Giovinazzi ended up 19th and just three-tenths behind Haas regular Kevin Magnussen.

Meanwhile, Nyck de Vries stood in for Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin for FP1, making his third practice outing of the season for a third different team. The Dutchman finished 19th, nearly a second off the pace of Lance Stroll. 

Nicholas Latifi was slowest of all as he ended up 1.4s down on Williams teammate Albon, who was 11th.

 