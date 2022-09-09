Red Bull’s Verstappen had led the way during the first qualifying simulation runs on soft tyres, but Sainz found improvement to set a new benchmark time around the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza with a 1m21.664s to round out Friday quickest.

The Spaniard edged out F1 2022’s runaway championship leader by 0.143s, while Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was third, 0.193s off the pace.

2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m21.664s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m21.807s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m21.857s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m22.338s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m22.386s 6 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m22.394s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m22.503s 8 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.728s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.752s 10 Alexander Albon THA Williams Racing 1m22.835s 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m22.911s 12 Guanyu Zhou CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m22.938s 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m22.993s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m23.135s 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m23.217s 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 1m23.557s 17 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m23.731s 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m23.785s 19 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 1m23.982s 20 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team 1m24.586s

Lando Norris was six tenths adrift as he popped his McLaren into fourth, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, both of whom ended up 0.7s down on Sainz.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was a further tenth back as he took seventh, ahead of the Alpine duo of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso.

Alex Albon was 10th for Williams as he rounded out the top-10.

FP2 was briefly disrupted by a red flag when Mick Schumacher stopped coming out of the Variante della Roggia after his Haas car appeared to suddenly lose power.

"I think I seized the engine or something... what happened?!” A puzzled Schumacher exclaimed over team radio.

Leclerc got Ferrari’s home F1 race weekend off to the perfect start by leading teammate Sainz in opening practice at the Italian Grand Prix.

Leclerc set the pace at Monza with a 1m22.410s on soft tyres to pip Sainz by less than a tenth of a second, while Mercedes’ Russell was third-quickest, two-tenths ahead of teammate Hamilton.

Hamilton is one of several drivers who will take grid penalties this weekend for using too many engine parts, with the seven-time world champion set to start from the very back of the grid.

2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m22.410s 2 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m22.487s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m22.689s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m22.831s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m22.840s 6 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m23.075s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m23.099s 8 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m23.260s 9 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m23.394s 10 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m23.511s 11 Alexander Albon THA Williams Racing 1m23.529s 12 Guanyu Zhou CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m23.570s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m23.640s 14 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m23.661s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m23.688s 16 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m23.856s 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 1m24.006s 18 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Haas F1 Team 1m24.317s 19 Nyck de Vries NED Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m24.731s 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 1m24.941s ’s Verstappen, who was fifth-quickest in FP1, will drop five places from wherever he qualifies after moving onto his fifth internal combustion engine (ICE) of the season. Red Bull ’s Verstappen, who was fifth-quickest in FP1, will drop five places from wherever he qualifies after moving onto his fifth internal combustion engine (ICE) of the season.

There was barely anything separating Alpine pair Ocon and Alonso, with the Frenchman edging his two-time world champion teammate to fifth spot by just 0.024s.

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, who will serve a 10-place grid penalty for reaching five reprimands, as well as a further drop for taking on new engine components, was eighth fastest, ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, who will take a grid penalty for the third time in six races following his power unit failure at Zandvoort last time out.

Last year’s Italian Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo completed the top-10 for McLaren.

Making his first FP1 appearance of the year, Antonio Giovinazzi ended up 19th and just three-tenths behind Haas regular Kevin Magnussen.

Meanwhile, Nyck de Vries stood in for Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin for FP1, making his third practice outing of the season for a third different team. The Dutchman finished 19th, nearly a second off the pace of Lance Stroll.

Nicholas Latifi was slowest of all as he ended up 1.4s down on Williams teammate Albon, who was 11th.