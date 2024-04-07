F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix.
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|77
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|64
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|59
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|55
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|37
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|32
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|24
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|24
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|10
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|9
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|7
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|6
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|3
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|1
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|0
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Max Verstappen moved 13 points clear of the top of the standings following his third win of the season.
His DNF in Australia means things are relatively close at the top with Sergio Perez just behind.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|141
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|120
|3
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|69
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|34
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|33
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|7
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|4
|8
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|10
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
Red Bull are now 21 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' championship, while McLaren pulled away from Mercedes and Aston Martin again.