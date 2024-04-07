F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World…
2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing377
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing064
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari059
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari155
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team037
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team032
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team024
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team024
9Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team010
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team09
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team07
12Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari06
13Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team03
14Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team01
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
16Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team00
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing00
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team00
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team00
20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00

Max Verstappen moved 13 points clear of the top of the standings following his third win of the season.

His DNF in Australia means things are relatively close at the top with Sergio Perez just behind. 

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing3141
2Scuderia Ferrari1120
3McLaren F1 Team069
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team034
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team033
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team07
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team04
8Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
9Williams Racing00
10BWT Alpine F1 Team00

Red Bull are now 21 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' championship, while McLaren pulled away from Mercedes and Aston Martin again.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
12 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals damage suspicions as he explains George Russell swap
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
35 mins ago
George Russell addresses Oscar Piastri contact: ‘I would’ve been more upset if…’
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 locks up under braking. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 locks up under braking. Formula 1…
F1
News
41 mins ago
Carlos Sainz confesses next F1 move depends on rival drivers deciding first
3rd place Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
3rd place Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
55 mins ago
Marc Marquez branded a “wolf” who is vying to match Valentino Rossi’s glory
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes justify F1 Japanese GP strategy after Lewis Hamilton radio query
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula…

Latest News

F1
Race Report
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in Japan after early delay for big crash
Max Verstappen made it three wins from four in Japan
Max Verstappen made it three wins from four in Japan
F1
News
1 hour ago
Cooldown room at F1 Japanese GP reacts to Daniel Ricciardo-Alex Albon crash
The podium (L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing, second; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, race winner; Carlos
The podium (L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing, second; Max…
F1
Results
1 hour ago
F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Japanese Grand Prix red-flagged after first lap Daniel Ricciardo-Alex Albon crash
Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon crash at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon crash at the start of the Japanese Grand…