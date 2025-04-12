2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri dominated final practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris.
|2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.646s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m32.314s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m32.480s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m32.827s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m32.916s
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.974s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m33.023s
|8
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.027s
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m33.092s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m33.111s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m33.240s
|12
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.347s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m33.370s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m33.548s
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m33.854s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m34.335s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m34.363s
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m34.518s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m34.636s
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m34.965s
Piastri heads another dominant McLaren 1-2
Piastri set an ominous pace for McLaren to top final practice in Bahrain by a huge margin.
The Australian was 0.668s quicker than Norris while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, the closest non-McLaren driver in third, was a whopping 0.834s adrift.
George Russell was fourth ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli as both Mercedes ended up a over a second off the pace of Piastri's searing lap.
Alpine's Pierre Gasly took sixth ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar who continued his impressive start to the weekend.
Max Verstappen was outpaced by Hadjar in the Red Bull as the four-time world champion could only manage the eighth best time, 1.3s behind the lead McLaren.
Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton, who was six tenths slower than teammate Charles Leclerc, rounded out the top 10 for Williams and Ferrari.
Nico Hulkenberg stopped on track when his Sauber entered anti-stall, causing a short Virtual Safety Car period.
Yuki Tsunoda was the slowest driver in FP3 as he ended up 20th in his Red Bull and nearly two seconds off the pace.