2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Oscar Piastri dominated final practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m31.646s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m32.314s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m32.480s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m32.827s 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m32.916s 6 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.974s 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m33.023s 8 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.027s 9 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m33.092s 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m33.111s 11 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m33.240s 12 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.347s 13 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m33.370s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m33.548s 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m33.854s 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m34.335s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m34.363s 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m34.518s 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m34.636s 20 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m34.965s

Piastri heads another dominant McLaren 1-2

Piastri set an ominous pace for McLaren to top final practice in Bahrain by a huge margin.

The Australian was 0.668s quicker than Norris while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, the closest non-McLaren driver in third, was a whopping 0.834s adrift.

George Russell was fourth ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli as both Mercedes ended up a over a second off the pace of Piastri's searing lap.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly took sixth ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar who continued his impressive start to the weekend.

Max Verstappen was outpaced by Hadjar in the Red Bull as the four-time world champion could only manage the eighth best time, 1.3s behind the lead McLaren.

Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton, who was six tenths slower than teammate Charles Leclerc, rounded out the top 10 for Williams and Ferrari.

Nico Hulkenberg stopped on track when his Sauber entered anti-stall, causing a short Virtual Safety Car period.

Yuki Tsunoda was the slowest driver in FP3 as he ended up 20th in his Red Bull and nearly two seconds off the pace.