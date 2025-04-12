2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri dominated final practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m31.646s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m32.314s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m32.480s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m32.827s
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m32.916s
6Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.974s
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m33.023s
8Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.027s
9Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m33.092s
10Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m33.111s
11Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m33.240s
12Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.347s
13Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m33.370s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.548s
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m33.854s
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m34.335s
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m34.363s
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m34.518s
19Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m34.636s
20Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m34.965s

Piastri heads another dominant McLaren 1-2

Piastri set an ominous pace for McLaren to top final practice in Bahrain by a huge margin.

The Australian was 0.668s quicker than Norris while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, the closest non-McLaren driver in third, was a whopping 0.834s adrift. 

George Russell was fourth ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli as both Mercedes ended up a over a second off the pace of Piastri's searing lap. 

Alpine's Pierre Gasly took sixth ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar who continued his impressive start to the weekend. 

Max Verstappen was outpaced by Hadjar in the Red Bull as the four-time world champion could only manage the eighth best time, 1.3s behind the lead McLaren.

Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton, who was six tenths slower than teammate Charles Leclerc, rounded out the top 10 for Williams and Ferrari. 

Nico Hulkenberg stopped on track when his Sauber entered anti-stall, causing a short Virtual Safety Car period. 

Yuki Tsunoda was the slowest driver in FP3 as he ended up 20th in his Red Bull and nearly two seconds off the pace. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
10m ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Marc Marquez snatches pole, Pecco Bagnaia 11th after crash
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 Results
13m ago
2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP Results
25m ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Saturday Practice Results
Rossi watching Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Helmut Marko labels F1 rookie Isack Hadjar the “surprise of the season”
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

More News

F1
1h ago
2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Isack Hadjar
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Qualifying and Sprint - LIVE!
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
WSBK
2h ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Race 1 As It Happened
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
Williams ‘getting more than it paid for’ from Carlos Sainz - James Vowles
Carlos Sainz, Williams