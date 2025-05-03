2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results

Full results from the sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris heads McLaren 1-2 in chaotic wet sprint at the Miami Grand Prix. 

PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team18 laps
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+0.672s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+1.073s
4Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+2.522s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+3.127s
6Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+3.412s
7Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+4.024s
8Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+4.218s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+5.153s
10Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+5.635s
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+5.973s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+6.153s
13Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+7.502s
14Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+8.998s
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+9.675s
16Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team+9.909s
17Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+12.059s
DNFFernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team14 laps
DNFCarlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing13 laps
DNSCharles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0

Norris gained track position over his teammate due to staying out longer before switching onto slicks as the track dried, before profiting from a fortunately-timed Safety Car to retain the lead. 

Lewis Hamilton claimed third for Ferrari after gambling to pit for soft tyres earlier than his rivals and overtaking former title rival Max Verstappen, who finished 17th after being hit with a 10-second penalty for an unsafe release which saw him collide with polesitter Kimi Antonelli in the pits. 

Alex Albon finished fourth for Williams ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Ollie Bearman, who secured the final point on offer in eighth for Haas. 

The top 10 was completed by Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Antonelli, who lost the lead at the start and slipped to fourth on the first lap, before seeing his race ruined when he was hit by Verstappen in the pitlane. 

The race ended behind the Safety Car after Fernando Alonso crashed when his Aston Martin was tagged into a spin by Liam Lawson. 

Williams' Carlos Sainz also retired after hitting the wall, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc didn't even make.the start after crashing on his way to the grid as heavy rain fell before the race. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

