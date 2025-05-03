2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
Full results from the sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris heads McLaren 1-2 in chaotic wet sprint at the Miami Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|18 laps
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+0.672s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+1.073s
|4
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+2.522s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+3.127s
|6
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+3.412s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+4.024s
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+4.218s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+5.153s
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+5.635s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+5.973s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+6.153s
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+7.502s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+8.998s
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+9.675s
|16
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+9.909s
|17
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+12.059s
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|14 laps
|DNF
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|13 laps
|DNS
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
Norris gained track position over his teammate due to staying out longer before switching onto slicks as the track dried, before profiting from a fortunately-timed Safety Car to retain the lead.
Lewis Hamilton claimed third for Ferrari after gambling to pit for soft tyres earlier than his rivals and overtaking former title rival Max Verstappen, who finished 17th after being hit with a 10-second penalty for an unsafe release which saw him collide with polesitter Kimi Antonelli in the pits.
Alex Albon finished fourth for Williams ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Ollie Bearman, who secured the final point on offer in eighth for Haas.
The top 10 was completed by Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Antonelli, who lost the lead at the start and slipped to fourth on the first lap, before seeing his race ruined when he was hit by Verstappen in the pitlane.
The race ended behind the Safety Car after Fernando Alonso crashed when his Aston Martin was tagged into a spin by Liam Lawson.
Williams' Carlos Sainz also retired after hitting the wall, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc didn't even make.the start after crashing on his way to the grid as heavy rain fell before the race.