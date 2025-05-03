Lando Norris heads McLaren 1-2 in chaotic wet sprint at the Miami Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 18 laps 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +0.672s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +1.073s 4 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +2.522s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +3.127s 6 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +3.412s 7 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +4.024s 8 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +4.218s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +5.153s 10 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +5.635s 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +5.973s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +6.153s 13 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +7.502s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +8.998s 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +9.675s 16 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team +9.909s 17 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +12.059s DNF Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 14 laps DNF Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 13 laps DNS Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0

Norris gained track position over his teammate due to staying out longer before switching onto slicks as the track dried, before profiting from a fortunately-timed Safety Car to retain the lead.

Lewis Hamilton claimed third for Ferrari after gambling to pit for soft tyres earlier than his rivals and overtaking former title rival Max Verstappen, who finished 17th after being hit with a 10-second penalty for an unsafe release which saw him collide with polesitter Kimi Antonelli in the pits.

Alex Albon finished fourth for Williams ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Ollie Bearman, who secured the final point on offer in eighth for Haas.

The top 10 was completed by Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Antonelli, who lost the lead at the start and slipped to fourth on the first lap, before seeing his race ruined when he was hit by Verstappen in the pitlane.

The race ended behind the Safety Car after Fernando Alonso crashed when his Aston Martin was tagged into a spin by Liam Lawson.

Williams' Carlos Sainz also retired after hitting the wall, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc didn't even make.the start after crashing on his way to the grid as heavy rain fell before the race.