2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto Qualifying LIVE UPDATES!

Colton Herta takes his third pole in Toronto and makes it back-to-back. Can he win again tomorrow?
IndyCar Toronto Qualifying 2025 LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from the IndyCar Toronto qualifying session.
A big slide means that he will start sixth.
Hold off on your excitement as Herta goes quickest by a huge chunk and sets a 00:59:832.
I'm sure Marcus Armstrong would take that starting position - fun fact, his last pole position was in 2019 when he was racing in F3!
Colton Herta displaces Alex Palou at the top by nearly two tenths, There's real pace in that Andretti. What can Kirkwood do.
There's a lot of drivers who could take pole here today (six in fact), my money would be on an Andretti however.
K. Kirkwood
W. Power
C.Herta
G. Rahal
A. Palou
M. Armstrong
- L Foster
- M Ericsson
- R. Veekay
- P O'Ward
- S Dixon
- C Ilott
Will Power has launched himself into second with Herta going to third. Veekay is the driver at risk.
He sets a 1:00.3.
He took to the escape road but his tire looks proper gnarly now.
Palou was released into the path of O'Ward, that might be investigated.
Foster and Ericsson need to improve but the current top six looks like what might be expected.
Herta only wenty 0.08s faster and that promoted him to fifth - it's going to be tight.
Kyle Kirkwood has se the fastest time so far - Ericsson needs to improve however with Herta also in the drop zone.
It would be a great story if he could get into the Fast Six.
After a great weekend at Iowa, Newgarden is out in Group Two - he will be disappointed to be back where he was before Iowa.
- K. Simpson
- D.Malukas
- J.Newgarden
- R. Shwartzman
- C. Rasmussen
- A. Rossi
- D. Defrancesco
- J. Abel
O'Ward was only 0.03s faster than Kyffin Simpson! He's escapes to round two.
Rinus Veekay sets a cracking lap to put him through and to take the top time.
Ericsson is on the other hand is not performing as Andretti need him to. Not good news for him if both Kirkwood and Herta go through and he doesn't.
Alex Palou is driving like the champion elect he is and goes fastest.
The Arrow McLaren don't seem happy here this weekend with O'Ward now in the bottom group sat in 12th. He's joined by David Malukas and surprisingly Colton Herta.