2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto Qualifying LIVE UPDATES!

IndyCar Toronto Qualifying 2025 LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from the IndyCar Toronto qualifying session.

19 Jul 2025
20:42
A hatrick of poles for Herta in Toronto

Colton Herta takes his third pole in Toronto and makes it back-to-back. Can he win again tomorrow?

20:41
No time for Kirkwood?

A big slide means that he will start sixth.

20:41
Armstrong goes quickest

Hold off on your excitement as Herta goes quickest by a huge chunk and sets a 00:59:832.

20:40
Armstrong goes second

I'm sure Marcus Armstrong would take that starting position - fun fact, his last pole position was in 2019 when he was racing in F3! 

20:38
Herta on top

Colton Herta displaces Alex Palou at the top by nearly two tenths, There's real pace in that Andretti. What can Kirkwood do.

20:34
Fast Six begins

There's a lot of drivers who could take pole here today (six in fact), my money would be on an Andretti however.

20:25
Your Toronto Fast Six

K. Kirkwood

W. Power

C.Herta

G. Rahal

A. Palou

M. Armstrong

20:24
Round two eliminations
  • L Foster 
  • M Ericsson
  • R. Veekay
  • P O'Ward
  • S Dixon 
  • C Ilott
20:24
Power goes second

Will Power has launched himself into second with Herta going to third. Veekay is the driver at risk.

20:22
Palou takes to the top

He sets a 1:00.3.

20:22
Lock up for Dixon

He took to the escape road but his tire looks proper gnarly now.

20:21
Unsafe release by Palou?

Palou was released into the path of O'Ward, that might be investigated.

20:20
Cars return to rack for final runs

Foster and Ericsson need to improve but the current top six looks like what might be expected.

20:18
Thin margins

Herta only wenty 0.08s faster and that promoted him to fifth - it's going to be tight.

20:17
Kirkwood leads

Kyle Kirkwood has se the fastest time so far - Ericsson needs to improve however with Herta also in the drop zone.

20:16
Let's see what Ilott can do

It would be a great story if he could get into the Fast Six.

20:13
Round Two starts

Reminder of who is in this session: 

  • A Palou
  • W Power
  • S Dixon
  • P O'Ward
  • G Rahal
  • M Ericsson
  • L Foster 
  • R Veekay
  • C Herta
  • C Ilott
  • K Kirkwood
  • M Armstrong
20:06
G2 top six
  • M. Armstrong
  • R. Veekay
  • A. Palou
  • M. Ericsson
  • C. Herta
  • P. O'Ward
20:06
When will Newgarden bounce back fully?

After a great weekend at Iowa, Newgarden is out in Group Two - he will be disappointed to be back where he was before Iowa.

20:05
G2 eliminated
  • K. Simpson
  • D.Malukas
  • J.Newgarden
  • R. Shwartzman
  • C. Rasmussen
  • A. Rossi
  • D. Defrancesco
  • J. Abel
20:04
O'Ward gets through by the skin of his teeth

O'Ward was only 0.03s faster than Kyffin Simpson! He's escapes to round two.

20:03
Rinus Veekay goes first

Rinus Veekay sets a cracking lap to put him through and to take the top time.

20:02
Herta shows the Andretti's pace

Ericsson is on the other hand is not performing as Andretti need him to. Not good news for him if both Kirkwood and Herta go through and he doesn't.

20:01
Palou goes top

Alex Palou is driving like the champion elect he is and goes fastest.

19:58
Pato needs to bring his talent

The Arrow McLaren don't seem happy here this weekend with O'Ward now in the bottom group sat in 12th. He's joined by David Malukas and surprisingly Colton Herta.

