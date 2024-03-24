‘It's not what I signed up for' - Romain Grosjean left fuming after $1 Million Challenge

After an early exit in the first Heat Race of the $1 Million Challenge former F1 driver Romain Grosjean is left seething.

Romain Grosjean
Romain Grosjean

Former Formula One star, Romain Grosjean, took part in the inaugural $1 Million Challenge this weekend. However, it was not smooth sailing for the French driver.

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver started from seventh place in the opening Heat Race at the Thermal Club. But Grosjean’s race was over heading into the first corner. The French driver made contact with Scott Dixon after the rolling start and was sent hurtling into the side of Rinus Veekay.

After storming his way back to pitlane Grosjean spoke to the media after the crash and made his feelings about the incident and the weekend as a whole very clear:

'I mean, who is going to pay for the damage? We come here with no points on the line and do nothing wrong and the car is completely smashed.

‘It's not what I signed (up for) with IndyCar.’

The Thermal Club hosted the first ever $1 Million Challenge, an event which featured no points but prize money. After spending seven years in Formula One and fighting for points every weekend a race for zero points clearly does not appeal to the Frenchman.

Grosjean finished 24th last time out in the IndyCar Championship at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg leaving him with only six points and a damaged car after two races this season.

With a month until the next proper IndyCar event Grosjean will have his sights set on more points for his actual Championship and will have a point to prove after an early exit today.

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar
News
36 mins ago
‘It's not what I signed up for' - Romain Grosjean left fuming after $1 Million Challenge
Romain Grosjean
Romain Grosjean
IndyCar
News
1 hour ago
Alex Palou goes all-in for the $1 Million Challenge
Alex Palou
Alex Palou
IndyCar
Results
1 hour ago
$1 Million Challenge, All-Star Race: Full Results
Alex Palou
Alex Palou
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Maverick Vinales: “Unbelievable” race despite gearbox glitch, “I was praying it would go in, then…”
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Marc Marquez: Mistake from Pecco, too aggressive for two points
Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia crash, MotoGP race, Poruguese MotoGP, 24 March
Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia crash, MotoGP race, Poruguese MotoGP,…

Latest News

WSBK
News
2 hours ago
Jonathan Rea: “The tide has to change; we’ve had a lot of issues thrown our way”
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
IndyCar
Results
2 hours ago
$1 Million Challenge, Heat Race Two: Full Results
Alex Palou
Alex Palou
WSBK
News
2 hours ago
Toprak: ‘I was thinking about what Valentino Rossi did many years ago’
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
IndyCar
Results
2 hours ago
$1 Million Challenge, Heat Race One: Full Results
Felix Rosenqvist
Felix Rosenqvist