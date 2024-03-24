‘It's not what I signed up for' - Romain Grosjean left fuming after $1 Million Challenge

Former Formula One star, Romain Grosjean, took part in the inaugural $1 Million Challenge this weekend. However, it was not smooth sailing for the French driver.

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver started from seventh place in the opening Heat Race at the Thermal Club. But Grosjean’s race was over heading into the first corner. The French driver made contact with Scott Dixon after the rolling start and was sent hurtling into the side of Rinus Veekay.

After storming his way back to pitlane Grosjean spoke to the media after the crash and made his feelings about the incident and the weekend as a whole very clear:

'I mean, who is going to pay for the damage? We come here with no points on the line and do nothing wrong and the car is completely smashed.

‘It's not what I signed (up for) with IndyCar.’

The Thermal Club hosted the first ever $1 Million Challenge, an event which featured no points but prize money. After spending seven years in Formula One and fighting for points every weekend a race for zero points clearly does not appeal to the Frenchman.

Grosjean finished 24th last time out in the IndyCar Championship at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg leaving him with only six points and a damaged car after two races this season.

With a month until the next proper IndyCar event Grosjean will have his sights set on more points for his actual Championship and will have a point to prove after an early exit today.