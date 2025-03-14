IndyCar reveals details about 2026 Arlington street race

The series will be heading to the Texas-based venue in exactly 12 months

Arlington
Arlington
© IndyCar

IndyCar has revealed that its maiden race around the streets of Arlington will take place on 13-15 March, 2026.

The Grand Prix of Arlington will feature three days of track running, with practice taking place on Friday, 13 March, followed by qualifying on Saturday and the race itself on Sunday, 15 March.

The race will be hosted on a new 2.73-mile, 14-turn track that will go around three of the city’s most famous landmarks: AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium.

The temporary street venue has been designed by Tony Cotman and will feature a double-sided pitlane similar to the one used at Detroit.

For the highly-anticipated race, IndyCar’s owner Penske Entertainment has tied up with locally-based NFL squad Dallas Cowboys and a company that represents MLB team Texas Rangers. The city of Arlington is also a partner in the project.

Tickets for the race will go on sale later this year, according to a statement from IndyCar.

“The INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington is definitely circled on the calendar,” said Arrow McLaren driver Pato O’Ward. “Texans love racing, and they love big events. So, this is going to be mega. Hopefully, it will set the new standard for a street circuit race in North America.”

AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci, who resides in the Dallas area, added: “As someone who calls this area ‘home,’ I’m super excited to see the NTT INDYCAR SERIES coming to DFW.

“The course layout is really unique and will let us reach top speeds, making the racing incredibly exciting for all the fans.”

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
8m ago
Sandbagging among F1 rivals? Lewis Hamilton “closing gap” on Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
WSBK Results
16m ago
2025 World Superbike Portimao Test Results - Day 1
Remy Gardner, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (winter) Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
29m ago
Red Bull’s grim ‘maximum aim’ for F1 opener after Friday struggles
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia warned that “a sign” is tempting Marc Marquez’s fate
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
IndyCar News
1h ago
IndyCar reveals details about 2026 Arlington street race
Arlington

More News

F1 News
1h ago
‘Facts stronger than words’ - Fernando Alonso defends Gabriel Bortoleto
Fernando Alonso
F1 News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz has “work to do” to extract soft tyre pace on Williams F1 debut
Carlos Sainz, Williams
F1 Feature
2h ago
Size of Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari task among five key lessons at F1 Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
2h ago
Joan Mir points out Honda’s “biggest problem”: “I’m tired of saying it”
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Sky Sports F1 selfie attempt with Brad Pitt goes embarrassingly wrong
Brad Pitt