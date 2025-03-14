IndyCar reveals details about 2026 Arlington street race

IndyCar has revealed that its maiden race around the streets of Arlington will take place on 13-15 March, 2026.

The Grand Prix of Arlington will feature three days of track running, with practice taking place on Friday, 13 March, followed by qualifying on Saturday and the race itself on Sunday, 15 March.

The race will be hosted on a new 2.73-mile, 14-turn track that will go around three of the city’s most famous landmarks: AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium.

The temporary street venue has been designed by Tony Cotman and will feature a double-sided pitlane similar to the one used at Detroit.

For the highly-anticipated race, IndyCar’s owner Penske Entertainment has tied up with locally-based NFL squad Dallas Cowboys and a company that represents MLB team Texas Rangers. The city of Arlington is also a partner in the project.

Tickets for the race will go on sale later this year, according to a statement from IndyCar.

“The INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington is definitely circled on the calendar,” said Arrow McLaren driver Pato O’Ward. “Texans love racing, and they love big events. So, this is going to be mega. Hopefully, it will set the new standard for a street circuit race in North America.”

AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci, who resides in the Dallas area, added: “As someone who calls this area ‘home,’ I’m super excited to see the NTT INDYCAR SERIES coming to DFW.

“The course layout is really unique and will let us reach top speeds, making the racing incredibly exciting for all the fans.”