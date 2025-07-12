IndyCar feud between Conor Daly and Santino Ferrucci rages on at Iowa

Santino Ferrucci and Conor Daly have continued to take shots at each other following their incident at the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio which saw Ferrucci take a penalty for forcing Daly off-track.

Following the race, Daly called the Californian driver a "clown" for the move but it hasn't taken long for Ferrucci to respond with his own comment on Daly.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Ferrucci rebutted: "I just got caught up messing with a backmarker. We would have finished inside the top 10. I'm mad at myself."

Before his 16th place finish at mid-Ohio, Ferrucci had been on a strong string of results with four consecutive top five finishes.

This included a P3 at Road America which saw him have to stop the car at Turn One after it ran out of fuel at the end of the race before he was thrown a beer can by a spectator.

Speaking on his Speed Street podcast earlier this week, Daly noted that his tweet calling Ferrucci was his most-liked ever.

Daly continued to speak on Ferrucci and slammed him for "The lack of respect that Santino actually has for the effort that goes into this type of racing".

"To throw it away purely because he either doesn’t care or doesn’t know what’s going on or doesn’t like me?"

"I don’t care that he doesn’t like me. Santino has actually raced somewhat intelligently this year on occasions. And I thought we were actually on a little bit better of a spot."

Daly referred to the move by Ferrucci as "childish" due to how it not only hurt Daly's race but his own, a point Ferrucci referenced himself.

Talking directly on the move, Daly suggested that he thought he had mostly completed the move and had believed "it will be really hard for him to run me off track unless he actually uses his car as a Scud missile."

"Turns out, that's what happened", Daly remarked, "I should have known. Santino has done this multiple times to me, like where there's no regard for his own actual race."

Daly has had a tough year in 2025 with only two top 10 finishes so far with Juncos Hollinger Racing.

This included an eighth place at the Indy 500.

Although making fiery comments back to Daly, Ferrucci admitted the incident at Mid-Ohio was "a mistake" and blamed it on him not turning in to the corner on time.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Ferrucci said: "When they called him outside, in my mirror, I looked over, and when I turned in you can see that I visibly missed the turn in and I just got super tight.

"And when I tried to snap the car around on the throttle and brake, we happened to just touch perfectly mid-corner.

"You can see the car straighten back out into him. And at that point, I was completely turned as far left as I could get it and I just couldn't get the car to rotate."

Willing to admit his mistake, Ferrucci accused Daly of later trying to get revenge for the incident on pit road at Mid-Ohio with the A.J.Foyt driver suggesting that Daly brake checked him.

He explained: "They can see in his data him hitting his brakes going downhill as a brake check."

To this, Daly simply responded: "You can make up your own reality."

Looking ahead to this weekend's races, Ferrucci said he was confident he could "outsmart" Daly on the oval and continued to bring fighting talk.

Speaking to Fox Sports, he said: "He's a good oval racer and so am I. But if he doesn't think that memories are short then he has something else coming. I know how to outsmart him on an oval. I've done before."