INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg

Chad Smith's picture
5 Mar 2023
INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After St Petersburg

A look at the current championship points standings after Marcus Ericsson's win at St Petersburg.

The first race of the 2023 IndyCar season is in the books, and points have been awarded to the 27 drivers that competed in the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg. Marcus Ericsson came away with the victory, and earned 51 points towards the championship. That is ten points more than runner-up finisher Pato O'Ward, who had the victory in hand before an electrical issue allowed Ericsson to take the lead.

Scott Dixon sits third in the standings after scoring his seventh podium finish at St Petersburg. Oddly enough, the six-time series champion has never won at St Petersburg. He earned 36 points today after tying Mario Andretti for the most (193) top-five finishes in IndyCar history.

Alexander Rossi's debut with the Arrow McLaren team went extremely well, as he finished 4th in the race. That is where he sits in the championship standings, four points behind Dixon. Callum Ilott trails Rossi by two points after scoring the first top-five finish of his young IndyCar career.

Several championship contenders find themselves with plenty of work to do after the first race. Romain Grosjean is 16th, two-time champion Josef Newgarden is 18th, and Colton Herta sits in 20th position. Their next opportunity to earn points comes April 2 at Texas Motor Speedway.

2023 INDYCAR Series Championship Standings 
Pos Driver Team ManufacturerPoints
1Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda51
2Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet41
3Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda36
4Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet32
5Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet30
6Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda28
7Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet26
8Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda24
9Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda22
10David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda21
11Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet20
12Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda19
13Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet18
14Conor DalyEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet16
15Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda15
16Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda14
17Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda14
18Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet13
19Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet11
20Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda10
21Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet9
22Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda8
23Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda7
24Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet6
25Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda5
26Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet5
27Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda5
 