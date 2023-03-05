INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After St Petersburg

The first race of the 2023 IndyCar season is in the books, and points have been awarded to the 27 drivers that competed in the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg. Marcus Ericsson came away with the victory, and earned 51 points towards the championship. That is ten points more than runner-up finisher Pato O'Ward, who had the victory in hand before an electrical issue allowed Ericsson to take the lead.

Scott Dixon sits third in the standings after scoring his seventh podium finish at St Petersburg. Oddly enough, the six-time series champion has never won at St Petersburg. He earned 36 points today after tying Mario Andretti for the most (193) top-five finishes in IndyCar history.

Alexander Rossi's debut with the Arrow McLaren team went extremely well, as he finished 4th in the race. That is where he sits in the championship standings, four points behind Dixon. Callum Ilott trails Rossi by two points after scoring the first top-five finish of his young IndyCar career.

Several championship contenders find themselves with plenty of work to do after the first race. Romain Grosjean is 16th, two-time champion Josef Newgarden is 18th, and Colton Herta sits in 20th position. Their next opportunity to earn points comes April 2 at Texas Motor Speedway.