INDYCAR Laguna Seca race results: Dixon wins wild season finale

INDYCAR Laguna Seca race results: Scott Dixon wins wild season finale
Scott Dixon overcame a drive-through penalty to claim victory in a chaotic IndyCar season finale at Laguna Seca.
1. Scott Dixon
2. Scott McLaughlin
3. Alex Palou
4. Will Power
5. Callum Ilott
6. Christian Lundgaard
7. Alexander Rossi
8. Marcus Armstrong
9. Pato O’Ward
10. Ryan Hunter-Reay
11. Romain Grosjean
12. Sting Ray Robb
13. Helio Castroneves
14. Agustin Canapino
15. Marcus Ericsson
16. Benjamin Pedersen
17. Santino Ferrucci
18. Rinus van Kalmthout
19. Felix Rosenqvist
20. David Malukas
21. Josef Newgarden
22. Devlin DeFrancesco
23. Colton Herta
24. Juri Vips
25. Kyle Kirkwood
26. Tom Blomqvist
27. Graham Rahal
Six-time champion Dixon won despite picking up a penalty for causing a collision on the opening lap to take his third win of the 2023 season - and his third in the last four races.
Fellow New Zealander Scott McLaughlin recovered from the gravel and a penalty for hitting Santino Ferrucci to finish second, with Team Penske teammate and champion Alex Palou completing the podium in third.
There was chaos on the opening lap as multiple cars made contact - a theme of a crazy and at times shambolic final round which was punctuated by many caution periods.
The high number of caution periods meant that the pace car even needed to stop for a top up of fuel with 28 laps remaining.