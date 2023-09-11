INDYCAR Laguna Seca race results: Scott Dixon wins wild season finale

Lewis Larkam's picture
11 Sep 2023
INDYCAR Laguna Seca race results: Dixon wins wild season finale

Scott Dixon overcame a drive-through penalty to claim victory in a chaotic IndyCar season finale at Laguna Seca. 

1. Scott Dixon 

2. Scott McLaughlin 

3. Alex Palou 

4. Will Power 

5. Callum Ilott 

6. Christian Lundgaard 

7. Alexander Rossi 

8. Marcus Armstrong 

9. Pato O’Ward 

10. Ryan Hunter-Reay 

11. Romain Grosjean 

12. Sting Ray Robb 

13. Helio Castroneves 

14. Agustin Canapino

15. Marcus Ericsson 

16. Benjamin Pedersen

17. Santino Ferrucci 

18. Rinus van Kalmthout

19. Felix Rosenqvist 

20. David Malukas

21. Josef Newgarden 

22. Devlin DeFrancesco 

23. Colton Herta 

24. Juri Vips 

25. Kyle Kirkwood 

26. Tom Blomqvist 

27. Graham Rahal 

Six-time champion Dixon won despite picking up a penalty for causing a collision on the opening lap to take his third win of the 2023 season - and his third in the last four races. 

Fellow New Zealander Scott McLaughlin recovered from the gravel and a penalty for hitting Santino Ferrucci to finish second, with Team Penske teammate and champion Alex Palou completing the podium in third. 

There was chaos on the opening lap as multiple cars made contact - a theme of a crazy and at times shambolic final round which was punctuated by many caution periods. 

The high number of caution periods meant that the pace car even needed to stop for a top up of fuel with 28 laps remaining. 