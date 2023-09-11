INDYCAR Laguna Seca race results: Dixon wins wild season finale

1. Scott Dixon

2. Scott McLaughlin

3. Alex Palou

4. Will Power

5. Callum Ilott

6. Christian Lundgaard

7. Alexander Rossi

8. Marcus Armstrong

9. Pato O’Ward

10. Ryan Hunter-Reay

11. Romain Grosjean

12. Sting Ray Robb

13. Helio Castroneves

14. Agustin Canapino

15. Marcus Ericsson

16. Benjamin Pedersen

17. Santino Ferrucci

18. Rinus van Kalmthout

19. Felix Rosenqvist

20. David Malukas

21. Josef Newgarden

22. Devlin DeFrancesco

23. Colton Herta

24. Juri Vips

25. Kyle Kirkwood

26. Tom Blomqvist

27. Graham Rahal

Six-time champion Dixon won despite picking up a penalty for causing a collision on the opening lap to take his third win of the 2023 season - and his third in the last four races.

Fellow New Zealander Scott McLaughlin recovered from the gravel and a penalty for hitting Santino Ferrucci to finish second, with Team Penske teammate and champion Alex Palou completing the podium in third.

There was chaos on the opening lap as multiple cars made contact - a theme of a crazy and at times shambolic final round which was punctuated by many caution periods.

The high number of caution periods meant that the pace car even needed to stop for a top up of fuel with 28 laps remaining.