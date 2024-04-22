2024 IndyCar standings after the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Josef Newgarden retains his IndyCar Championship lead after the second round of the regular season

2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach at Streets of Long Beach)
 
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet87 
2Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda75-12
3Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda72-15
4Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda63-24
5Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet61-26
6Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet54-33
7Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda50-37
8Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda45-42
9Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet44-43
10Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet40-47
11Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpemter RacingChevrolet36-51
12Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda35-52
13Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet30-57
14Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet28-59
15Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda27-60
16Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda27-60
17Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet27-60
18Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda24-63
19Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda23-64
20Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda21-66
21Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda21-66
22Theo PourchaireFRAArrow McLarenChevrolet19-68
23Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda18-69
24Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet17-70
25Callum IlottGBRArrow McLarenChevrolet17-70
26Jack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda16-71
27Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet14-73
28Nolan SiegelUSADale Coyne RacingHonda10-77
29Colin BraunUSADale Coyne RacingHonda8-79

After the second points-scoring round of the 2024 IndyCar season, it is Josef Newgarden who retains his lead in the Championship.

Despite late drama in his race around Long Beach the 33-year-old finished in fourth and held his Championship lead, but the gap to second place has closed in to only 12 points.

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race winner Scott Dixon has entered the top five in the Championship for the first time this season. The Kiwi driver now sits second overall after a masterclass of a drive in California.

After finishing in second place yesterday Colton Herta now sits third overall in the standings as the top Andretti Global car.

The $1 Million Challenge winner, Alex Palou, now finds himself fourth overall in the IndyCar standings. The Spaniard moved up from fifth to fourth this weekend.

Will Power dropped behind Palou in the standings to fifth as the Australian driver finished in sixth place despite an early lead in Long Beach.

The pole sitter from this weekend, Felix Rosenqvist is now seventh overall in the Championship after finishing ninth place yesterday.

The reigning Formula 2 Champion, Theo Pourchaire, came across to IndyCar this weekend. The French driver impressed many with his raw speed after little to no practice in the car he finished 11th on his debut and sits 22nd place in the standings.

