2024 IndyCar standings after the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach at Streets of Long Beach) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 87 2 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 75 -12 3 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 72 -15 4 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 63 -24 5 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 61 -26 6 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 54 -33 7 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 50 -37 8 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 45 -42 9 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 44 -43 10 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 40 -47 11 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpemter Racing Chevrolet 36 -51 12 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 35 -52 13 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 30 -57 14 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 28 -59 15 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 27 -60 16 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 27 -60 17 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 27 -60 18 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 24 -63 19 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 23 -64 20 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda 21 -66 21 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 21 -66 22 Theo Pourchaire FRA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 19 -68 23 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 18 -69 24 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 17 -70 25 Callum Ilott GBR Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 17 -70 26 Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 16 -71 27 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 14 -73 28 Nolan Siegel USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10 -77 29 Colin Braun USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 8 -79

After the second points-scoring round of the 2024 IndyCar season, it is Josef Newgarden who retains his lead in the Championship.

Despite late drama in his race around Long Beach the 33-year-old finished in fourth and held his Championship lead, but the gap to second place has closed in to only 12 points.

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race winner Scott Dixon has entered the top five in the Championship for the first time this season. The Kiwi driver now sits second overall after a masterclass of a drive in California.

After finishing in second place yesterday Colton Herta now sits third overall in the standings as the top Andretti Global car.

The $1 Million Challenge winner, Alex Palou, now finds himself fourth overall in the IndyCar standings. The Spaniard moved up from fifth to fourth this weekend.

Will Power dropped behind Palou in the standings to fifth as the Australian driver finished in sixth place despite an early lead in Long Beach.

The pole sitter from this weekend, Felix Rosenqvist is now seventh overall in the Championship after finishing ninth place yesterday.

The reigning Formula 2 Champion, Theo Pourchaire, came across to IndyCar this weekend. The French driver impressed many with his raw speed after little to no practice in the car he finished 11th on his debut and sits 22nd place in the standings.