2024 IndyCar standings after the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
Josef Newgarden retains his IndyCar Championship lead after the second round of the regular season
2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach at Streets of Long Beach)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|87
|2
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|75
|-12
|3
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|72
|-15
|4
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|63
|-24
|5
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|61
|-26
|6
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|54
|-33
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|50
|-37
|8
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|45
|-42
|9
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|44
|-43
|10
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|40
|-47
|11
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpemter Racing
|Chevrolet
|36
|-51
|12
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|35
|-52
|13
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|-57
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|-59
|15
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|27
|-60
|16
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|27
|-60
|17
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|-60
|18
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|24
|-63
|19
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|23
|-64
|20
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|21
|-66
|21
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|21
|-66
|22
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|19
|-68
|23
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|18
|-69
|24
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|-70
|25
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|17
|-70
|26
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|16
|-71
|27
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|-73
|28
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|10
|-77
|29
|Colin Braun
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|8
|-79
After the second points-scoring round of the 2024 IndyCar season, it is Josef Newgarden who retains his lead in the Championship.
Despite late drama in his race around Long Beach the 33-year-old finished in fourth and held his Championship lead, but the gap to second place has closed in to only 12 points.
Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race winner Scott Dixon has entered the top five in the Championship for the first time this season. The Kiwi driver now sits second overall after a masterclass of a drive in California.
After finishing in second place yesterday Colton Herta now sits third overall in the standings as the top Andretti Global car.
The $1 Million Challenge winner, Alex Palou, now finds himself fourth overall in the IndyCar standings. The Spaniard moved up from fifth to fourth this weekend.
Will Power dropped behind Palou in the standings to fifth as the Australian driver finished in sixth place despite an early lead in Long Beach.
The pole sitter from this weekend, Felix Rosenqvist is now seventh overall in the Championship after finishing ninth place yesterday.
The reigning Formula 2 Champion, Theo Pourchaire, came across to IndyCar this weekend. The French driver impressed many with his raw speed after little to no practice in the car he finished 11th on his debut and sits 22nd place in the standings.