Crash Home
Le Mans
Live
24 Hours of Le Mans 2023: LIVE UPDATES!

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 9 Minutes Ago

The world's most famous endurance race is finally here, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ferrari will start on pole position. A historic feat in the centenary year of Le Mans, because it had been 50 years since the iconic Italian manufacturer had started from pole.

But Toyota, winners of the past five editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, remain a major threat.

Follow updates to the 24 Hours of Le Mans here...

Reporting By:
15:06

A safety car has been deployed. Debris from the Action Express machine and the No. 32 is stuck in the gravel.

Chad Smith Profile Picture
15:05
Safety Car

The Cadillac V-Series.R is in a lot of bother, and debris means the Safety Car is needed.

Wow, what a start!

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
15:04
Toyota claim the lead!

Just three minutes into a 24-hour race, Toyota's Sebastian Buemi has overtaken both Ferraris to claim the lead!

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
15:03
Leaders untouched

The Ferrari duo, and the others at the front, begin the race unharmed but there's some bunching up further back behind them.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
15:03

The race is green, officially declared a wet start. The Action Express Cadillac has crashed in the chicane, with a yellow flag being displayed.

Chad Smith Profile Picture
15:02
Here we go!

The 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans has started!

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
14:27
Is this Ferrari's year?

The Italian manufacturer has not started on pole position for 50 years.

Until today.

In fact, Ferrari have locked out the front row after a superb Hyperpole showing.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
14:24
The celebrities are here
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
14:23
LMGTE starting grid
GridNo.TeamDriver
42  33Corvette RacingCatsburg/Keating/Varrone
43  25ORT by TFAl Harthy/Dinan/Eastwood
44  54AF CorseFlohr/Castellacci/Rigon
45  21AF CorseMann/Piguet/de Pauw
46  83Richard Mille AF CorseCompanc/Rovera/Wadoux
47  57Kessel RacingKimura/Huffaker/Serra
48  55GMB MotorsportDahlmann Birch/Sorensen/Reno Moller
49  74Kessel RacingCozzolino/Tsujiko/Yokomizo
50  77Dempsey-Proton RacingRied C/Pedersen/Andlauer
51  86GR RacingWainwright/Barker/Pera
52  100Walkenhorst MotorsportHull/Haryanto/Segal
53  85Iron DamesBovy/Gatting/Frey
54  60Iron LynxSchiavoni/Cressoni/Picariello
55  72TF SportRobin A/Robin M/Hasse-Clot
56  56Project 1 - AOHyett/Jeannette/Cairolo
57  911Proton CompetitionFassbender/Rump/Lietz
58  16Proton CompetitionHardwick/Robichon/Heylen
59  98Northwest AMRJames/Mancinelli/Riberas
60  66JMW MotorsportNeubauer/Prette/Petrobelli
61  88Proton CompetitionTincknell/Yount/Ried J
62  777D'Station RacingHoshino/Stevenson/Fujii
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
14:20
"Competitor demonstrating new technology"

Starting in 41st will be Hendrick Motorsports' NASCAR project, driven by Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
14:20
LMP2 starting grid
Grid   No.TeamDrivers
17    48IDEC SportLafargue/Chatin/Horr
18   28JOTAHeinemeier Hansson/Rasmussen/Fittipaldi
19    41Team WRTAndrade/Deletraz/Kubica
20   47Cool RacingDe Gerus/Lomlo/Pagenaud
21   63Prema RacingPin/Kvyat/Bortolotti
22   14Nielsen Racing [Pro/Am]Sales/Beche/Hanley
23   9Prema RacingViscaal/Correa/Ugran
24   10Vector SportCullen/Aubry/Kaiser
25   45Algarve Pro Racing [Pro/Am]Kurtz/Allen/Braun
26   22United AutosportsHanson/Alberquerque/Lubin
27   923Racing Team Turkey [Pro/Am]Yoluc/Gamble/Vanthoor
28  65Panis RacingMaldonado/van der Helm/van Uitert
29  34Inter Europol CompetitionSmiechowski/Costa/Scherer
30   23United AutosportsPierson/Blomqvist/Jarvis
31  31Team WRTGelael/Habsburg/Frijns
32  37Cool Racing [Pro/Am]Lapierre/Coigny/Jakobsen
33  80AF Corse [Pro/Am]Perrodo/Barnicoat/Nato
34  43DKR Engineering [Pro/Am]Van Rompuy/de Wilde/Martin
35  35Alpine Elf TeamNegrão/Caldwell/Rojas
36   30Duqueine TeamJani/Binder/Pino
37  32Inter Europol Competition [Pro/Am]Kvamme/Magnussen/Fjordbach
38  39Graff Racing [Pro/Am]Lacorte/van der Garde/Pilet
39  36Alpine Elf TeamVaxiviere/Milesi/Canal
40  13Tower Motorsports [Pro/Am]Thomas/Taylor/Rast
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
14:18
Hypercar starting grid

 

1

        50         

Ferrari AF Corse

Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen

2

         51

Ferrari AF Corse

Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi

3

         8

Toyota Gazoo Racing

Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa

4

        75

Porsche Penske Motorsport

Nasr/Jaminet/Tandy

5

        7

Toyota Gazoo Racing

Conway/Kobayashi/Lopez

6

        2

Cadillac Racing

Bamber/Lynn/Westbrook

7

        5

Porsche Penske Motorsport

Cameron/Christensen/Makowiecki

8

        3

Cadillac Racing

Bourdais/Van Der Zande/Dixon

9

        6

Porsche Penske Motorsport

Estre/Lotterer/Vanthoor

10

       93

Peugeot Totalenergies

di Resta/Jensen/Vergne

11

      94

Peugeot Totalenergies

Duval/Menezes/Mueller

12

     708

Glickenhaus Racing

Dumas/Pla/Briscoe

13

     311

Action Express Racing

Derani/Sims/Aitken

14

     709

Glickenhaus Racing

Mailleux/Berthon/Gutierrez

15

       4

Floyd Vanwall Racing Team

Dillmann/Guerrieri/Vautier

16

      38

Hertz Team JOTA

Da Costa/Stevens/Ye

James Dielhenn Profile Picture