A safety car has been deployed. Debris from the Action Express machine and the No. 32 is stuck in the gravel.
24 Hours of Le Mans 2023: LIVE UPDATES!
The world's most famous endurance race is finally here, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Ferrari will start on pole position. A historic feat in the centenary year of Le Mans, because it had been 50 years since the iconic Italian manufacturer had started from pole.
But Toyota, winners of the past five editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, remain a major threat.
Follow updates to the 24 Hours of Le Mans here...
The Cadillac V-Series.R is in a lot of bother, and debris means the Safety Car is needed.
Wow, what a start!
Just three minutes into a 24-hour race, Toyota's Sebastian Buemi has overtaken both Ferraris to claim the lead!
The Ferrari duo, and the others at the front, begin the race unharmed but there's some bunching up further back behind them.
The race is green, officially declared a wet start. The Action Express Cadillac has crashed in the chicane, with a yellow flag being displayed.
The 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans has started!
The Italian manufacturer has not started on pole position for 50 years.
Until today.
In fact, Ferrari have locked out the front row after a superb Hyperpole showing.
Starting in 41st will be Hendrick Motorsports' NASCAR project, driven by Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller.
1
50
Ferrari AF Corse
Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen
2
51
Ferrari AF Corse
Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi
3
8
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa
4
75
Porsche Penske Motorsport
Nasr/Jaminet/Tandy
5
7
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Conway/Kobayashi/Lopez
6
2
Cadillac Racing
Bamber/Lynn/Westbrook
7
5
Porsche Penske Motorsport
Cameron/Christensen/Makowiecki
8
3
Cadillac Racing
Bourdais/Van Der Zande/Dixon
9
6
Porsche Penske Motorsport
Estre/Lotterer/Vanthoor
10
93
Peugeot Totalenergies
di Resta/Jensen/Vergne
11
94
Peugeot Totalenergies
Duval/Menezes/Mueller
12
708
Glickenhaus Racing
Dumas/Pla/Briscoe
13
311
Action Express Racing
Derani/Sims/Aitken
14
709
Glickenhaus Racing
Mailleux/Berthon/Gutierrez
15
4
Floyd Vanwall Racing Team
Dillmann/Guerrieri/Vautier
16
38
Hertz Team JOTA
Da Costa/Stevens/Ye