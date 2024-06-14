Aston Martin confirms Hypercar entry for 2025 Le Mans

Following Ferrari’s triumphant return to Le Mans in 2023, the same year that Porsche, Cadillac and Peugeot all returned to Le Mans, Aston Martin will do the same in 2025.

The Hypercar class at Le Mans has never been better as the above-mentioned Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac and Peugeot all returned in 2023.

Before BMW, Alpine and Lamborghini joined the fold this season with their own Hypercars.

A class that is littered with some of the biggest manufacturers in the world will now get stronger with the addition of two Valkyrie Aston Martin’s.

Aston Martin’s decision to join Le Mans comes after a rule change by the Automobile Club de L’Ouest and the FIA WEC, which requires a minimum of two Hypercars from each manufacturer.

Speaking about Aston Martin joining the Hypercar class for Le Mans 2025, Adam Carter, Aston Martin Head of Endurance Motorsport said: “The Valkyrie AMR-LMH programme is on schedule with a significant amount of development taking place behind the scenes and ahead of the car's track début later this summer. We then anticipate an intensive period of testing to put miles on the car and learn all we can ahead of its planned homologation in the autumn.”

Aston Martin will run two factory cars, with at least one of those including their traditional dark green livery, as is currently used by the Formula 1 team.

Interestingly, the announcement comes after Aston Martin retained Fernando Alonso for the 2025 F1 season.

The two-time F1 champion, twice a winner at Le Mans with Toyota in the past, could be a contender to drive one of their cars in the future given his stature and record at the Circuit de la Sarthe.