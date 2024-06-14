Aston Martin confirms Hypercar entry for 2025 Le Mans

Aston Martin will become the latest big-name manufacturer to enter the Hypercar class at Le Mans in 2025.

Aston Martin Le Mans
Aston Martin Le Mans

Following Ferrari’s triumphant return to Le Mans in 2023, the same year that Porsche, Cadillac and Peugeot all returned to Le Mans, Aston Martin will do the same in 2025.

The Hypercar class at Le Mans has never been better as the above-mentioned Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac and Peugeot all returned in 2023.

Before BMW, Alpine and Lamborghini joined the fold this season with their own Hypercars.

A class that is littered with some of the biggest manufacturers in the world will now get stronger with the addition of two Valkyrie Aston Martin’s.

Aston Martin’s decision to join Le Mans comes after a rule change by the Automobile Club de L’Ouest and the FIA WEC, which requires a minimum of two Hypercars from each manufacturer.

Speaking about Aston Martin joining the Hypercar class for Le Mans 2025, Adam Carter, Aston Martin Head of Endurance Motorsport said: “The Valkyrie AMR-LMH programme is on schedule with a significant amount of development taking place behind the scenes and ahead of the car's track début later this summer. We then anticipate an intensive period of testing to put miles on the car and learn all we can ahead of its planned homologation in the autumn.”

Aston Martin will run two factory cars, with at least one of those including their traditional dark green livery, as is currently used by the Formula 1 team.

Interestingly, the announcement comes after Aston Martin retained Fernando Alonso for the 2025 F1 season.

The two-time F1 champion, twice a winner at Le Mans with Toyota in the past, could be a contender to drive one of their cars in the future given his stature and record at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
18m ago
KTM: Giving up Jack Miller ‘really sad’, ‘want him to stay in MotoGP’
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
Le Mans
News
22m ago
Aston Martin confirms Hypercar entry for 2025 Le Mans
Aston Martin Le Mans
Aston Martin Le Mans
F1
News
1h ago
Alpine reveal key trait they want in search for Esteban Ocon replacement
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team with Josh Peckett (GBR) Alpine F1 Team Race Engineer on the grid. Formula 1 World
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team with Josh Peckett (GBR) Alpine F1 Team…
WSBK
Results
1h ago
2024 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Free Practice 1 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
F1
News
2h ago
Have Red Bull taken a step backwards? Toto Wolff weighs in after ‘downgrade’ spat
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Latest News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Alex Lowes stays with Kawasaki for 2025 WorldSBK season
Alex Lowes
Alex Lowes
WSBK
News
2h ago
WorldSBK Misano: Alvaro Bautista: “I don’t feel that Ducati has been pushy”
Alvaro Bautista, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Alvaro Bautista, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Le Mans
News
3h ago
Le Mans: Kevin Estre admits pole lap nearly didn’t happen: “The car was almost out of fuel”
Kevin Estre Le Mans
Kevin Estre Le Mans
Le Mans
Results
3h ago
2024 24H Le Mans - Free Practice 4 Results: Toyota lead the way
Toyota Le Mans
Toyota Le Mans