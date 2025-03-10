Nico Muller to make Porsche LMDh debut in Sebring 12 Hours

Newly-appointed Porsche factory driver Nico Muller will make his maiden appearance at the wheel of the 963 LMDh in this weekend’s Sebring 12 Hours.

Muller will drive the #85 Porsche of customer squad JDC-Miller in the second round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Sebring International Raceway, teaming up with Gianmaria Bruni and Tijmen van der Helm.

The Swiss driver joined Porsche’s work roster last year to contest Formula E with the Porsche-powered Andretti team in 2025, but was always expected to get additional sportscar outings on the back of his experience in the World Endurance Championship with Peugeot.

The Sebring race will mark Muller’s second-ever outing in IMSA, having made his debut at the 2022 Daytona 24 Hours with LMP2 team High Class Racing.

“I can’t wait to turn my first laps in the Porsche 963 and compete in my first prestigious Sebring 12 hour,” said Muller.

“It’s great being back in IMSA. I have previously competed at Sebring when WEC was part of the ‘Super Sebring’ weekend. I loved following the IMSA action during the 12-hour.

“It’s known as the toughest race on the IMSA calendar. I am confident that together with JDC-Miller Motorsports, Gimmi, and Tijmen, all who bring lots of Sebring 963 experience to the table.

“That strong foundation will speed up my 963 learning process. One more good omen: Yellow is one of my favorite racing colors.”

JDC-Miller team boss John Church added: “Adding Nico to our already strong driver lineup with Tijmen and Gimmi, builds on the confidence we have coming off our very strong run at Daytona.

“Thanks to our friends at Porsche for all their efforts in making it happen.”

Porsche had already given another FE driver Pascal Wehrlein a chance to race the JDC-Miller-entered 963 LMDh in the season-opener at Daytona in January.

Wehrlein is primed to get the final seat in Porsche three-car line-up for Le Mans, although Muller is also understood to be in contention for the seat.