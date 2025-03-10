Nico Muller to make Porsche LMDh debut in Sebring 12 Hours

The former Peugeot driver has been added to JDC-Miller’s line-up for Florida enduro

Nico Muller
Nico Muller
© Porsche

Newly-appointed Porsche factory driver Nico Muller will make his maiden appearance at the wheel of the 963 LMDh in this weekend’s Sebring 12 Hours.

Muller will drive the #85 Porsche of customer squad JDC-Miller in the second round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Sebring International Raceway, teaming up with Gianmaria Bruni and Tijmen van der Helm.

The Swiss driver joined Porsche’s work roster last year to contest Formula E with the Porsche-powered Andretti team in 2025, but was always expected to get additional sportscar outings on the back of his experience in the World Endurance Championship with Peugeot.

The Sebring race will mark Muller’s second-ever outing in IMSA, having made his debut at the 2022 Daytona 24 Hours with LMP2 team High Class Racing.

“I can’t wait to turn my first laps in the Porsche 963 and compete in my first prestigious Sebring 12 hour,” said Muller.

“It’s great being back in IMSA. I have previously competed at Sebring when WEC was part of the ‘Super Sebring’ weekend. I loved following the IMSA action during the 12-hour.

“It’s known as the toughest race on the IMSA calendar. I am confident that together with JDC-Miller Motorsports, Gimmi, and Tijmen, all who bring lots of Sebring 963 experience to the table.

“That strong foundation will speed up my 963 learning process. One more good omen: Yellow is one of my favorite racing colors.”

JDC-Miller team boss John Church added: “Adding Nico to our already strong driver lineup with Tijmen and Gimmi, builds on the confidence we have coming off our very strong run at Daytona.

“Thanks to our friends at Porsche for all their efforts in making it happen.”

Porsche had already given another FE driver Pascal Wehrlein a chance to race the JDC-Miller-entered 963 LMDh in the season-opener at Daytona in January.

Wehrlein is primed to get the final seat in Porsche three-car line-up for Le Mans, although Muller is also understood to be in contention for the seat.

Read More

Latest News

F1 Feature
6m ago
New F1 champion tipped if bust-up is avoided in 2025
Lando Norris
Le Mans News
18m ago
Nico Muller to make Porsche LMDh debut in Sebring 12 Hours
Nico Muller
F1 News
2h ago
Bernie Ecclestone: Ferrari won’t “dump” Charles Leclerc to support Lewis Hamilton
Bernie Ecclestone
F1 Feature
2h ago
10 rule changes for 2025 F1 season
Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
2h ago
Could 2025 Argentina MotoGP be a repeat of Aragon 2024 for Marc Marquez?
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP

More News

F1 News
3h ago
McLaren concern raised as Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri rivalry could become “more personal”
Oscar Piastri & Lando Norris
BSB News
3h ago
MasterMac Honda unveil 2025 British Superbikes livery
BSB
MotoGP News
3h ago
Carmelo Ezpeleta reveals positive update on KTM’s MotoGP future
KTM, 2025 Thai MotoGP
RR News
3h ago
Fear about the Red Arrows missing 2025 Isle of Man TT is addressed
Red Arrows
MotoGP News
4h ago
How to watch the Argentina MotoGP race: Live stream here
Marco Bezzecchi