Full 2026 IMSA SportsCar Championship calendar revealed

Next year’s schedule features 11 rounds

Road America
© IMSA

The full calendar for the 2026 IMSA SportsCar Championship was revealed on Thursday on the eve of the Sebring 12 Hours.

While all 11 circuits have been retained for next year, the mid-summer Road America event on 2 August has now been turned into a six-hour endurance race.

The Wisconsin venue effectively takes the place of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which will now revert to a standard two-hour-40-minute fixture in September.

No other major change has been made to next year’s schedule.

As such, the season will get underway with the traditional Daytona 24 Hours on 21-25 January, a week after the Roar Before The 24 test at the same venue on 16-18 January.

Sebring will host the second round of the season, as well as the Michelin Endurance Cup, with Long Beach staging the first short-distance race in April.

This will be followed by visits to Laguna Seca and Detroit, before Watkins Glen hosts the third major enduro of the year on 25-28 June.

IMSA will then head across the border for the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park race on 12 July, before returning to the US for the aforementioned Road America event in early August.

Virginia will host a GT-only race on 23 August, while the revamped Indianapolis event on 20 September will mark the penultimate round.

The season will conclude with the famous Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta on 3 October.

2026 IMSA SportsCar Championship calendar

No

Date

Race / venue

-

16-18  January

Roar Before The 24 (Daytona)

1

21-25 January

Daytona 24 Hours

2

18-21 March

Sebring 12 Hours

3

17-18 April

Long Beach

4

1-3 May

Laguna Seca

5

29-30 May

Detroit

6

25-28 June

Watkins Glen

7

10-12 July

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

8

30 July-2 August

Road America

9

21-23 August

Virginia

10

18-20 September

Indianapolis

11

30 September - 3 October

Petit Le Mans (Road Atlanta)

