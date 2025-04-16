Genesis reveals new LMDh car for 2026 WEC programme

Genesis has taken covers off the LMDh prototype with which it will contest the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship in 2026.

Having previously released teaser shots of the car in December, the new Genesis GMR-001 has been showcased in its full livery ahead of the New York International Auto Show on 18th April.

The Hyundai brand said the design of the car embodies its “commitment to blending Korean heritage with motorsport innovation”.

The bodywork was designed at Genesis Design Europe under Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke, with its two-line lighting system giving the car a visually pleasant look.

The Genesis LMDh has been painted in the signature Magma orange colour, while the Korean Hangeul lettering for ‘Magma’ has also been integrated into the design.

Genesis GMR-001 © Hyundai

“Today marks a significant milestone for Genesis Magma Racing as we unveil the GMR-001 Hypercar, along with our striking livery and race suits," said Cyril Abiteboul, team principal of Genesis Magma Racing.

"As we gear up for our 2026 WEC and 2027 IMSA campaigns, we are not merely assembling a race team; we are forging a legacy. Each day brings us one step closer to realizing the full potential of Genesis in the world of motorsports."

Hyundai didn't share any new technical information about the new GMR-001, but it had already been revealed that the car is based on an Oreca LMP2 chassis and is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine developed out of Hyundai's i20 N WRC contender.

On-track testing is due to begin in August.

Andre Lotterer and Pipo Derani are the first two drivers to have been signed for the project, with the remainder of the line-up expected to be announced at a later date.

To prepare for its top class WEC debut, Genesis has partnered with IDEC Sport to enter an Oreca 07 for junior drivers Jamie Chadwick and Mathys Jaubert, plus Daniel Juncadella, in the European Le Mans Series this year.

The IDEC-run, Genesis-backed entry will also contest this year's Le Mans 24 Hours in the LMP2 class, with Chadwick and Jaubert sharing the car with three-time overall race winner Lotterer.

Abitebould previously admitted that a lack of time is the biggest challenge for Genesis, with the project having been signed by the Hyundai board only in September last year.

Genesis GMR-001 © Hyundai