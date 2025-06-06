Balance of Performance revealed for Le Mans 24 Hours

Here's how all the LMH and LMDh cars will be balanced at the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours.

© XPB Images

A number of Hypercar manufacturers have received a notable boost in power ahead of this month’s Le Mans 24 Hours, following the release of the updated Balance of Performance by the FIA and the ACO.

New entrant Aston Martin and WEC stalwart Toyota have both been allowed to run their Le Mans Hypercars at 520kW below 250km/h — the maximum permitted under the regulations.

For Toyota, this marks a 12kW increase compared to last year, when its GR010 Hybrid finished second and fifth in the French endurance classic.

Defending Le Mans winner Ferrari has been handed a 4kW power increase, raising the 499P’s output from 508kW to 512kW.

BMW’s M Hybrid V8 has received a 2kW bump to 510kW, while both the Alpine A424 and Cadillac V-Series.R have been brought up to 517kW.

There is no change for the Porsche 963, which retains its 511kW output. Peugeot, meanwhile, has been hit with a minor 1kW reduction, dropping its base power to 517kW.

Above 250km/h, stage-two power adjustments have also been applied. BMW will benefit from a 2% power increase beyond this threshold, with Porsche receiving a 1.4% gain.

All other manufacturers have been given reductions in stage two, with Ferrari receiving the largest hit — a 2.9% cut in power above 250km/h.

Adjustments have also been made to minimum weight requirements in the Hypercar class. Alpine and Cadillac will carry an extra kilogram compared to 2024, while Ferrari and Porsche have been given a 1kg break each.

Peugeot’s 9X8 has been given an 8kg reduction, bringing its weight down from 1047kg to 1039kg.

Toyota’s minimum weight remains unchanged, but at 1053kg, the GR010 Hybrid continues to be the heaviest car in the Hypercar field.

2025 Le Mans 24 Hours - Full Balance of Performance

ManufacturerVehicleMin. Dry Weight (kg)Max. Power <250 km/h (kW)Power Gain >250 km/h (%)Max Stint Energy (MJ)
AlpineA4241039517-1.7%897
Aston MartinValkyrie1030520-0.8%910
BMWM Hybrid V81039510+2.0%919
CadillacV-Series.R1037517-0.8%905
Ferrari499P1042515-2.9%896
Peugeot9X81039507-1.2%889
Porsche9631041511+1.4%917
ToyotaGR010 Hybrid1053520-1.3%914

