Toyota seeking to avenge narrow defeat at Le Mans: “We want to put that right”

After narrowly missing out on victory last year, Toyota returns to Le Mans determined to reclaim the top step of the podium in its 40th anniversary year at La Sarthe.

#7 Toyota
#7 Toyota
© XPB Images

Toyota driver Nyck de Vries says he wants to “put right” last year’s narrow defeat to Ferrari in the 93rd running of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

De Vries, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi crossed the finish line in second in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid, just over 14 seconds down on the winning #50 Ferrari 499P of Nicklas Nielsen, Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco.

The sister #8 entry finished down in fifth after Brendon Hartley was pitched into a spin in the penultimate hour by the #51 Ferrari of Alessandro Pier Guidi, an incident for which the Italian was hit with a five-second time penalty.

Toyota achieved its last victory at Le Mans in 2022, before the onslaught of new manufacturers in Hypercar class ramped up the competition, but de Vries is optimistic of the Japanese manufacturer’s chances of adding a sixth win to its tally.

“When I think about Le Mans, I think about the history, how prestigious and important this race is. We remember who won Le Mans, and when you look back over the decades there are so many great names, so to become part of that is a dream.

“It’s a race which is extremely difficult; to win Le Mans is hard, that’s why it’s so special. Finishing second last year was a great result but after such a long race, with so many different emotions, it felt bitter-sweet, so we want to put that right this year.”

Toyota's special Le Mans livery
Toyota's special Le Mans livery
© Toyota Gazoo Racing

Although Toyota has struggled in qualifying this season, like its 2024 title rival Porsche, the operational strength of the squad has allowed it to consistently finish inside the top five in the opening part of the World Endurance Championship.

Hartley believes this key strength could serve Toyota well in Le Mans next week, as it celebrates 40 years since its maiden appearance at La Sarthe in 1985.

“We are all pumped up for Le Mans,” he said. “It’s Toyota’s 40th anniversary year and we’re ready. We have been working almost since the day after last year’s Le Mans and we want to be fighting for victory, that’s the goal.

“We know there is a big task ahead of us and we need to execute each step perfectly to be up there at the front.

“But I know the team has worked so hard for this, and we’ve already shown in the first three races how we can extract the maximum performance from our package, so we’re ready to go.”

Read More

Latest News

Le Mans News
4m ago
2025 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans group photo
F1 News
7m ago
Racing Bulls harnessing AI to fast-track F1 car development
Racing Bulls
MotoGP Results
21m ago
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
31m ago
Aprilia insider reveals garage atmosphere with Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, paddock Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
39m ago
2025 Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez completes Friday clean sweep in Practice
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Aragon MotoGP

More News

RR Results
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Friday 6 June)
Dean Harrison, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
RR Race Report
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Dean Harrison dominates Superstock Race 2
Dean Harrison, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Aragon Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Manuel Gonzalez ,Friday Practice , Moto2, 2025
F1 News
1h ago
Italian taxi drivers take aim at Toto Wolff after Max Verstappen comparison
Toto Wolff
Le Mans News
1h ago
Pascal Wehrlein: Racing at Le Mans “has always been on my mind”
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche