More details of Ford’s Le Mans return in top class revealed

Ford has made significant announcements ahead of its 24 Hours of Le Mans return in Hypercar in 2027, with Red Bull Powertrains chief Dan Sayers joining in a key role.

Ford announced earlier this year that it would be returning to the top class of the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans from the 2027 season.

The company had outright victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times between 1966 and 1969, while in recent times it has tasted class success in GT at the French enduro.

On Friday ahead of the 2025 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Ford announced it had signed Dan Sayers as its programme lead from his previous role with the Red Bull Formula 1 team.

Ford has also announced that its chassis partner will be ORECA.

"We are honoured that Ford has chosen ORECA to design the future WEC Hypercar for their return to the top tier of endurance racing” offered Hugues de Chaunac, President, ORECA Group.

“This strategic partnership is a key part of our ongoing commitment to the highest level of racing and to the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“We are excited to channel all our energy, expertise, and enthusiasm into this ambitious project.

“I would like to thank Bill Ford, Jim Farley, and Mark Rushbrook for their trust. They can count on the full engagement of all our teams around the world.”

Ford Motor Company President and CEO, Jim Farley added: “Bringing Ford back to the top class at Le Mans has always been a dream for many of us including our Executive Chair Bill Ford.

“To be able to partner with ORECA is a proud moment for Ford.

“We are coming back to Le Mans to win, and we aren’t making that a secret.

“On Sunday, it will be exactly 56 years since we last took the top step of the overall podium here.

“That is long enough.

“In 2027, we are coming with the same level of expectation, and we are entrusting ORECA to help us take on Ferrari and the other top-class teams as we did back in the 1960’s.”

Ford’s addition to the Hypercar grid in the WEC will come in the same year as McLaren returns to the top class, while the arrival of Genesis in 2026 will bring the total number of manufacturers to 10 in 2027.