Valentino Rossi’s Le Mans hopes end as No. 46 BMW retires with technical trouble

Valentino Rossi's BMW was a strong contender for victory until being struck by technical issues.

No. 46 BMW
No. 46 BMW
© XPB Images

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi’s bid for a breakthrough class victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans came to a heartbreaking end just before the halfway mark, after WRT was forced to retire the No. 46 BMW due to a technical issue.

The car Rossi shared with two-time Nurburgring 24 Hours winner Kelvin van der Linde and bronze-rated Omaniu driver Ahmad Al-Harthy led the race into the darkness in the LMGT3 division, having qualified third on the grid.

Although the No. 46 BMW slipped to second when AF Corse deployed factory Ferrari driver Alessio Rovera in the No. 21 Ferrari 296 GT3, it remained firmly in the hunt for top honours, especially with platinum-rated van der Linde returning behind the wheel.

However, disaster struck in the middle of the 11th hour when van der Linde went off at Porsche Curves and got beached in the gravel with what was later revealed to be an electrical issue.

A crane was dispatched which allowed van der Linde to escape the gravel trap, with the South African subsequently able to get going again and return to the pitlane after losing just one lap.

WRT mechanics carried out swift repairs and sent van der Linde back on track, but he was forced to return to the garage after only a few laps. 

Van der Linde was later seen shaking hands with crew members, effectively confirming that the race was over for the fan-favourite No. 46 entry.

WRT formally announced the car’s retirement shortly after, ending Rossi’s second appearance at the French endurance classic. It marked another frustrating near-miss after last year’s race, when Al Harthy crashed on a wet track while still on slick tyres during the night.

Double blow for WRT

Shortly into the 13th hour, WRT suffered further misfortune when its sister No. 31 BMW was wheeled into the garage with damage after reportedly hitting a rabbit on track.

The car, shared by Yasser Shahin, Timur Boguslavskiy and Augusto Farfus, remained in the garage and had lost five laps to the LMGT3 leaders at the time of writing.

In this article

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
1m ago
George Russell credits “Montreal GOAT” Lewis Hamilton after second pole in Canada
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
Le Mans Results
59m ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans - Full race results
No. 83 Ferrari
Le Mans News
1h ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Robert Kubica lifts Ferrari, AF Corse to historic win
No.83 AF Corse Ferrari, 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans
MotoGP News
1h ago
Crew chief reveals “thing that surprised me the most” about Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Lenovo Team, Ducati GP25, Aragon MotoGP, Motorland Aragon

More News

WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
2h ago
Peter Hickman back on his feet and smiling after IOMTT crash
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Poncharal reveals extent of ex-F1 team boss Steiner’s Tech 3 MotoGP interest
Guenther Steiner, 2025 British MotoGP
WSBK
3h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.