'Economic demands': Forward Racing ends MV Agusta Moto2 partnership

Although MV Agusta was again present in both the Forward team name and as the chassis brand on the provisional 2023 entry list, a statement from the team has announced: ‘the collaboration between Forward and the motorcycle brand MV Agusta is discontinued’.

Forward – which also competed in MotoGP from 2012 -2015, celebrating a podium with Aleix Espargaro using Yamaha machinery under the Open class rules before returning solely to Moto2 from 2016 - says it will now continue the Moto2 project ‘on its own’.

The reason for the split is cited as, ‘MV Agusta's economic demands’.

The highlight of the Forward/MV Moto2 partnership is a pair of pole positions, in 2020 and 2021, with Stefano Manzi and Simone Corsi respectively.

Aleix Escrig and Marcos Ramirez are due to compete for the team in 2023.

Prior to MV, Forward used the Kalex and then Suter Moto2 chassis, with the Swiss company rumoured to have then assisted with the MV Agusta chassis project.

The full statement regarding the split from MV can be seen below:

BACK TO THE FUTURE: 2023 IS FORWARD!

'After 5 years of partnership in the Moto2 World Championship, the collaboration between Forward and the motorcycle brand MV Agusta is discontinued.

'Forward Team, after careful consideration, has decided to continue the development project, whose intellectual property is owned by the Italian-Swiss racing team, on its own: MV Agusta's economic demands are too high, compared to just using the brand in racing.

'Forward Team, in the voice of Team Owner Giovanni Cuzari, wishes the best to MV Agusta, proud to have written, in these seasons, a few small pieces of history together with the Schiranna brand.

'The future is just around the corner and Forward Team is working on the development of the 2023 project with important ambitions and a great desire to return to success.

'Just Keep Moving Forward!'