The deal means that Pirelli will add the motorcycle grand prix classes to its two-wheel activities alongside the likes of the World Superbike and Supersport championships, plus leading national series such as BSB.

The initial contract is for three seasons, from 2024-2026.

After dominating the final years of the 250cc and 125cc World Championships, Dunlop was the natural choice as tyre supplier for the replacement Moto2 (2010) and Moto3 (2012) classes.

The Pirelli deal also includes across the ‘Road to MotoGP’ classes: The Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship, the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, the Northern Talent Cup and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

"We’re super happy to welcome Pirelli to the paddock as the sole tyre supplier for Moto2 and Moto3, and across the Road to MotoGP,” said Dorna Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta.

“These Championships are the best example in motorsport of strong feeder classes that also stand alone as high-level competitions, in terms of both their sporting and commercial value. So we’re very happy to have seen such a high level of interest from Pirelli and to reach this agreement.

“Welcoming a new partner also underlines our sport’s strong connections and relationships with the industry, and we’re very much looking forward to working with Pirelli across a number of areas, including performance, road-relevance and, of course, sustainability."

Aldo Nicotera, Senior Vice-President and Head of Moto and Cycling at Pirelli, added:

"We are proud that Dorna has chosen us to become the new Moto2 and Moto3 supplier for the next three seasons. This is further recognition of our authority in motorsport and also a clear sign of appreciation for the work we have been carrying out in the Superbike World Championship for 20 years.

“With this new supply agreement, we will accompany the young hopefuls of motorcycling to the top competitions, WorldSBK and MotoGP. And, faithful to the philosophy that has distinguished us for years, we will do so by continuing to use standard products on sale in the market and available for purchase to all motorcyclists."

Michelin is currently the exclusive tyre supplier for the MotoGP class, with a deal in place until the end of 2026 - which is also when Pirelli's current WorldSBK contract expires.

Iker Lecuona, who has recently raced with both Michelins in MotoGP and Pirellis in WorldSBK, said of the difference:

"The Pirelli is more soft. So the bike dances more on the exit and then the braking area, you can push a lot. With the Pirelli, you can brake hard until the corner.

"I remember in the [MotoGP] qualifying I made a lot of mistakes with the first tyre... I went wide because I had the Superbike 'chip' in my mind. And I wanted to brake later and later and it's the opposite. I needed to anticipate, to carry the corner speed. So it's a completely different way to work with the tyre."

On the issue of how the change of Moto2 tyre supplier might affect grip levels for the MotoGP class, Jack Miller, who use Pirellis in last year's Australian SBK outing, said: "Pirellis generally do leave a little bit more rubber on the track, so whether or not that'll make it worse for our [MotoGP] tyres or better, we'll find out."

Pirelli's F1 tyre deal expires at the end of 2024.