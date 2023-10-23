While eight riders had fallen before him in the wet and windy conditions, Vietti’s accident was a clear case of being helplessly blown off track by a strong gust of wind as he started lap 9.

Instead of leaning into Turn 1, Vietti was pushed over the outside kerbing, then tumbled heavily after being launched when his Fantic kicked upwards as it crossed the pit lane exit.

Fortunately, Vietti, who suffered a fracture during a turn-one accident in India, escaped further injuries.

"Today, the conditions were really at the limit. I am surprised they let the race start,” Vietti said.

“We were going well until the crash. Unfortunately, I couldn't do anything about it.

“Some riders saw me fall and came to check on my condition after the red flag. They told me that they managed not to slide by a miracle.

“I am sorry because there was the potential to bring home important points. We will get back the following weekend in Thailand.”

With conditions worsening, a restart of the Moto2 race was abandoned and the following MotoGP Sprint was cancelled.