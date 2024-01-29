Livio Suppo joins Italtrans as Racing Consultant

Former Ducati, Honda and Suzuki MotoGP team manager Livio Suppo will return to the paddock in 2024 as 'Racing Consultant' for the Italtrans Moto2 team.

The Italian’s new role was revealed during the Italtrans team launch.

"I’m proud to join the Italtrans family!” said Suppo who oversaw MotoGP titles for Ducati and Honda as well as two race wins for Suzuki during its final 2022 campaign.

“I will do everything so that my experience in MotoGP can be an extra weapon for the team.

“Moto2 is a very tough class, where each small detail can make the difference. I’m sure that all the guys will give their best to support Dennis [Foggia] and Diogo [Moreira].”

Suppo is not the only former Suzuki MotoGP team member joining Italtrans, with ex-team coordinator Roberto Brivio announced as its Moto2 team manager.

“I’m very happy and proud to start this new adventure,” said Roberto Brivio, who is the brother of former Yamaha and Suzuki MotoGP team manager Davide Brivio.

“Italtrans Racing Team is not only a team, but also a family, which has already proven to have all the right skills to win the World Championship.

“The goal for this 2024 is to run a good season and make good results”.