David Alonso gets Moto2 2025 move with Aspar

David Alonso, the runaway leader of the 2024 Moto3 World Championship, will move up to Moto2 in 2025 with the Aspar Team.

Alonso, currently in his second year in the World Championship, currently rides for Aspar in the Moto3 class, and together they have won seven of the 12 Grands Prix so far this season, Alonso carrying a 75-point lead over Collin Veijer into the San Marino Grand Prix this weekend.

“I think it's the perfect time to move up to Moto2,” David Alonso said. “This year we are showing our strength and now, with this, the goal will be to jump to the intermediate category with the Moto3 title.

“I am proud to be able to take this step with the CFMoto Aspar Team; it is more than a team for me, it is my second family.

“They trusted me at the end of 2017, in the Spanish Championship, when I was eleven years old, and together we have achieved everything. I want to continue growing with them and getting more successes.”

Aspar Team owner, Jorge Martínez “Aspar”, said: “David is the greatest exponent of the work we have been doing with the young riders in recent years and it is a joy to be able to say that next year he will be one of our riders in Moto2.

“He has grown with us and is now at a very high level in Moto3. We hope to finish the year with the title and that he can make the jump to Moto2 as world champion.”

Alonso will replace Jake Dixon, who last week was announced as a Marc VDS rider from 2025 having been with Aspar since 2022.