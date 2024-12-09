Moto2: Jorge Navarro returns with ‘multi-year’ deal

Jorge Navarro to join Alex Escrig in revised Forward line-up.

Jorge Navarro, Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix
After two seasons in World Supersport championship, Jorge Navarro will return to Moto2 full-time after signing a ‘multi-year agreement’ with the Klint Forward team.

Navarro rode in six grands prix for Forward this season alongside his WSS commitments, then hit the headlines with second place in the Malaysian Grand Prix as a stand-in at American Racing.

It was the Spaniard’s eleventh career podium in Moto2 and third FIM rostrum of the year when combined with a pair of thirds on Ducati machinery in WSS.

The 28-year-old, who finished sixth overall in Supersport this year, will now ride alongside Alex Escrig and in place of Xavier Artigas, who was named as staying at Forward on the provisional 2025 entry list.

In a joint statement, new Sports Director Simone Corsi and team CEO Martina Cuzari said:

"After a 2024 of reciprocal ‘testing’, we are thrilled to welcome Jorge full-time to our family after his participation in some races last season.

"His experience and speed will be important for the development of our project. We are confident that together we can grow and achieve important goals."

Navarro added: "I am very happy with this opportunity: I accepted the challenge because I believe in this project and I am convinced that with my experience and speed we will take our bikes to the positions that count.

“I can't wait to start the work and the season. I want to thank Forward and our Title Sponsor Klint for the trust they have placed in me: I will give my best."

Forward, which races with its own chassis, scored points twice this season courtesy of a tenth place by Navarro at Catalunya and then a sixth by Artigas at Motegi.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

