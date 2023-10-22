2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results

22 Oct 2023
Race results from the 2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)16m 22.970s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)16m 38.058s
3Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)16m 38.584s
4Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)14m 58.401s
5Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)14m 59.122s
6Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)14m 59.124s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)14m 59.908s
8Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)15m 3.659s
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)15m 8.067s
10Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)15m 9.110s
11Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)15m 9.263s
12Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)15m 14.974s
13Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)15m 17.292s
14Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)15m 17.379s
15Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)15m 18.900s
16Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)15m 29.599s
17Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)15m 38.590s
18Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)15m 42.647s
19Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)15m 42.945s
20Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)16m 3.249s
 Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)DNF 
 Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)DNF 
 Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)DNF 
 Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)DNF 

Tony Arbolino wins a red-flagged Australian Moto2 Grand Prix as weather conditions deteriorate at Phillip Island.

The race was halted on lap 10 of 23 as the wind increased on an already soaking wet and cold track, by which time Arbolino held a massive 15-second lead over Aron Canet.

A restart was planned to be held over just 6 laps but was ultimately cancelled. With less than 2/3 distance complete, half points were awarded.

"With these conditions, we should have double points, not half!" joked Arbolino.

Runaway title leader Pedro Acosta fell on the sighting lap and was unable to restart his bike. Acosta's Ajo Kalex returned to the pits on the back of a trailer and he was forced to start from the back of the grid.

Acosta was credited with ninth by the time of the stoppage and, despite Sunday's drama, can wrap up the title next weekend in Buriram.