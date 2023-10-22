2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.
|Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|16m 22.970s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|16m 38.058s
|3
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|16m 38.584s
|4
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|14m 58.401s
|5
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|14m 59.122s
|6
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|14m 59.124s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|14m 59.908s
|8
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|15m 3.659s
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|15m 8.067s
|10
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|15m 9.110s
|11
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|15m 9.263s
|12
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|15m 14.974s
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|15m 17.292s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|15m 17.379s
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|15m 18.900s
|16
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|15m 29.599s
|17
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|15m 38.590s
|18
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|15m 42.647s
|19
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|15m 42.945s
|20
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|16m 3.249s
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Tony Arbolino wins a red-flagged Australian Moto2 Grand Prix as weather conditions deteriorate at Phillip Island.
The race was halted on lap 10 of 23 as the wind increased on an already soaking wet and cold track, by which time Arbolino held a massive 15-second lead over Aron Canet.
A restart was planned to be held over just 6 laps but was ultimately cancelled. With less than 2/3 distance complete, half points were awarded.
"With these conditions, we should have double points, not half!" joked Arbolino.
Runaway title leader Pedro Acosta fell on the sighting lap and was unable to restart his bike. Acosta's Ajo Kalex returned to the pits on the back of a trailer and he was forced to start from the back of the grid.
Acosta was credited with ninth by the time of the stoppage and, despite Sunday's drama, can wrap up the title next weekend in Buriram.