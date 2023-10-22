Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 16m 22.970s 2 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 16m 38.058s 3 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 16m 38.584s 4 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 14m 58.401s 5 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 14m 59.122s 6 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 14m 59.124s 7 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 14m 59.908s 8 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 15m 3.659s 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 15m 8.067s 10 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 15m 9.110s 11 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 15m 9.263s 12 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 15m 14.974s 13 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 15m 17.292s 14 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 15m 17.379s 15 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 15m 18.900s 16 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 15m 29.599s 17 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 15m 38.590s 18 Alberto Surra ITA Forward Team (Forward) 15m 42.647s 19 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 15m 42.945s 20 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 16m 3.249s Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) DNF Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNF Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNF Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) DNF Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) DNF Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) DNF Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) DNF Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF

Tony Arbolino wins a red-flagged Australian Moto2 Grand Prix as weather conditions deteriorate at Phillip Island.

The race was halted on lap 10 of 23 as the wind increased on an already soaking wet and cold track, by which time Arbolino held a massive 15-second lead over Aron Canet.

A restart was planned to be held over just 6 laps but was ultimately cancelled. With less than 2/3 distance complete, half points were awarded.

"With these conditions, we should have double points, not half!" joked Arbolino.

Runaway title leader Pedro Acosta fell on the sighting lap and was unable to restart his bike. Acosta's Ajo Kalex returned to the pits on the back of a trailer and he was forced to start from the back of the grid.

Acosta was credited with ninth by the time of the stoppage and, despite Sunday's drama, can wrap up the title next weekend in Buriram.