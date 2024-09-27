2024 Indonesian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Indonesian Grand Prix (round 15) in Lombok, where Ai Ogura picked up the pace with a new lap record.
A competitive P1 Moto2 session saw Ai Ogura finish Friday with the top time as the intermediate began their run of flyaway races, starting with the Indonesian Grand Prix at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.
There were several riders in the mix for the top time before the tyre degradation kicked in and the fast times dried up, with Ogura, Aron Canet, Tony Arbolino and Fermin Aldeguer all swapping around at the top of the timesheets during P1.
Only sixth after free practice, the MT Helmets - MSI rider, and now championship leader, was at ease in the hot conditions he is more accustomed to when back out in the afternoon, and with four minutes to go fired out a 1m 33.690s lap - a new record for the track - moving Boscoscuro rider Ogura up from sixth.
That lap stood to the end of the session, with Aron Canet second for Fantic Racing aboard his Kalex, just 0.0547s slower.
- 2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results
- Miguel Oliveira suffers right wrist fracture, heading to hospital
|2024 Moto2 Indonesia - Practice 1 (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|1m 33.690s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.057s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.163s
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.197s
|5
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.203s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.359s
|7
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.359s
|8
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.468s
|9
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.565s
|10
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.587s
|11
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.635s
|12
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.653s
|13
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.671s
|14
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.708s
|15
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.718s
|16
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.764s
|17
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+0.848s
|18
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.930s
|19
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.999s
|20
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.082s
|21
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.109s
|22
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.158s
|23
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.254s
|24
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.389s
|25
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.689s
|26
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.831s
|27
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.832s
|28
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.885s
Tony Arbolino had taken the provisional top spot moments before Ogura. That time held strong for third for the Elf Marc VDS rider, cementing his return to form.
Fermin Aldeguer was also back to his best and was in contention, finishing a close fourth for Speed Up.
Idemitsu Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra bucked the trend and set his best time as the chequered flag waved, climbing from seventh to fifth right at the close of the session, despite having his eye taken by a rider running wide in front.
Jake Dixon was sixth quickest for Aspar, just ahead of top rookie Senna Agius, who was seventh quickest for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.
Darryn Binder was the first rider to be over half a second off the new record lap in a solid ninth behind his teammate, with the duo split by the Gresini of Manuel Gonzalez in eighth. Joe Roberts bouced back in the second session to finish in the top ten for American Racing.
Alonso Lopez was eleventh quickest for Speed Up, just ahead of Izan Guevara, who was an improved twelfth on the second Aspar.
Albert Arenas was the only faller in the p1 session, his spill left him 13th for Gresini after a strong start.
The final overnight provisional progression place went to Deniz Oncu, regularly out of his seat and on the limit over the two sessions on his way to 14th fastest on Friday for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Sergio Garcia once again found the going tough and will start Saturday on the backfoot after only managing the 21st quickest time for MT Helmets, whilst his teammate leads the way.
Garcia was not the only frontrunner off the pace, with Emilia Romagna race winner Celestino Vietti a cautious 23rd.
After seeing the lightweight class crashes there was a far more tentative approach from most of the Moto2 riders. second out on track meant there was at least some rubber down on track - with a racing line to work with.
That lead to less falls in their opening session, with only Roberts taking a tumble, leaving him 22nd. There were several near misses with Mario Aji having a huge wobble over the kerbs.
The American was not the only rider off the pace in free practice, which was topped by Aldeguer, with Sergio Garcia once again down the timesheets in 16th, with Emilia Romagna race winner Vietti one place behind in 17th. - their situation did not improve after P1.
Diogo Moreira and Dennis Foggia are both absent, with the rookie suffering from appendicitis, while his fellow Italian and Italtrans teammate has been reported as having a gum infection caused by his wisdom tooth. Both have had surgery for their issues in the past few days.
|2024 Moto2 Indonesia - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|1m 53.955s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.050s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.274s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.284s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.287s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.780s
|7
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.837s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.857s
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.919s
|10
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.982s
|11
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.031s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.094s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.214s
|14
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.372s
|15
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+1.507s
|16
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.556s
|17
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.568s
|18
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.627s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.754s
|20
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.756s
|21
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.863s
|22
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.875s
|23
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.877s
|24
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.928s
|25
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.963s
|26
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.131s
|27
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.235s
|28
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+2.336s