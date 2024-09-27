2024 Indonesian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Indonesian Grand Prix (round 15) in Lombok, where Ai Ogura picked up the pace with a new lap record.

Ai Ogura, Moto2, 2024
Ai Ogura, Moto2, 2024
© Gold & Goose

A competitive P1 Moto2 session saw Ai Ogura finish Friday with the top time as the intermediate began their run of flyaway races, starting with the Indonesian Grand Prix at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.

There were several riders in the mix for the top time before the tyre degradation kicked in and the fast times dried up, with Ogura, Aron Canet, Tony Arbolino and Fermin Aldeguer all swapping around at the top of the timesheets during P1.

Only sixth after free practice, the MT Helmets - MSI rider, and now championship leader, was at ease in the hot conditions he is more accustomed to when back out in the afternoon, and with four minutes to go fired out a 1m 33.690s lap - a new record for the track - moving Boscoscuro rider Ogura up from sixth.

That lap stood to the end of the session, with Aron Canet second for Fantic Racing aboard his Kalex, just 0.0547s slower.

2024 Moto2  Indonesia  - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 33.690s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.057s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.163s
4Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.197s
5Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.203s
6Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.359s
7Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.359s
8Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.468s
9Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.565s
10Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.587s
11Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.635s
12Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.653s
13Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.671s
14Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.708s
15Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.718s
16Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.764s
17Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+0.848s
18Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.930s
19Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+0.999s
20Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.082s
21Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.109s
22Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.158s
23Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.254s
24Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.389s
25Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.689s
26Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.831s
27Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+1.832s
28Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.885s

Tony Arbolino had taken the provisional top spot moments before Ogura. That time held strong for third for the Elf Marc VDS rider, cementing his return to form.

Fermin Aldeguer was also back to his best and was in contention, finishing a close fourth for Speed Up.

Idemitsu Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra bucked the trend and set his best time as the chequered flag waved, climbing from seventh to fifth right at the close of the session, despite having his eye taken by a rider running wide in front.

Jake Dixon was sixth quickest for Aspar, just ahead of top rookie Senna Agius, who was seventh quickest for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

Darryn Binder was the first rider to be over half a second off the new record lap in a solid ninth behind his teammate, with the duo split by the Gresini of Manuel Gonzalez in eighth. Joe Roberts bouced back in the second session to finish in the top ten for American Racing.

Alonso Lopez was eleventh quickest for Speed Up, just ahead of Izan Guevara, who was an improved twelfth on the second Aspar.

Albert Arenas was the only faller in the p1 session, his spill left him 13th for Gresini after a strong start.

The final overnight provisional progression place went to Deniz Oncu, regularly out of his seat and on the limit over the two sessions on his way to 14th fastest on Friday for Red Bull KTM Ajo.


Sergio Garcia once again found the going tough and will start Saturday on the backfoot after only managing the 21st quickest time for MT Helmets, whilst his teammate leads the way.

Garcia was not the only frontrunner off the pace, with Emilia Romagna race winner Celestino Vietti a cautious 23rd.

After seeing the lightweight class crashes there was a far more tentative approach from most of the Moto2 riders. second out on track meant there was at least some rubber down on track - with a racing line to work with.

That lead to less falls in their opening session, with only Roberts taking a tumble, leaving him 22nd. There were several near misses with Mario Aji having a huge wobble over the kerbs.

The American was not the only rider off the pace in free practice, which was topped by Aldeguer, with Sergio Garcia once again down the timesheets in 16th, with Emilia Romagna race winner Vietti one place behind in 17th. - their situation did not improve after P1.

Diogo Moreira and Dennis Foggia are both absent, with the rookie suffering from appendicitis, while his fellow Italian and Italtrans teammate has been reported as having a gum infection caused by his wisdom tooth. Both have had surgery for their issues in the past few days.

2024 Moto2  Indonesia - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)1m 53.955s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.050s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.274s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.284s
5Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.287s
6Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.780s
7Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.837s
8Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.857s
9Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.919s
10Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.982s
11Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.031s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.094s
13Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.214s
14Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.372s
15Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.507s
16Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.556s
17Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.568s
18Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.627s
19Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.754s
20Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.756s
21Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.863s
22Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.875s
23Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.877s
24Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.928s
25Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.963s
26Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.131s
27Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+2.235s
28Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.336s

 

