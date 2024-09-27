2024 Indonesian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

A competitive P1 Moto2 session saw Ai Ogura finish Friday with the top time as the intermediate began their run of flyaway races, starting with the Indonesian Grand Prix at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.

There were several riders in the mix for the top time before the tyre degradation kicked in and the fast times dried up, with Ogura, Aron Canet, Tony Arbolino and Fermin Aldeguer all swapping around at the top of the timesheets during P1.

Only sixth after free practice, the MT Helmets - MSI rider, and now championship leader, was at ease in the hot conditions he is more accustomed to when back out in the afternoon, and with four minutes to go fired out a 1m 33.690s lap - a new record for the track - moving Boscoscuro rider Ogura up from sixth.

That lap stood to the end of the session, with Aron Canet second for Fantic Racing aboard his Kalex, just 0.0547s slower.

2024 Moto2 Indonesia - Practice 1 (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 33.690s 2 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.057s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.163s 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.197s 5 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.203s 6 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.359s 7 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.359s 8 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.468s 9 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.565s 10 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.587s 11 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.635s 12 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.653s 13 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.671s 14 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.708s 15 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.718s 16 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.764s 17 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +0.848s 18 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.930s 19 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +0.999s 20 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.082s 21 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.109s 22 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.158s 23 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.254s 24 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.389s 25 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.689s 26 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.831s 27 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.832s 28 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.885s

Tony Arbolino had taken the provisional top spot moments before Ogura. That time held strong for third for the Elf Marc VDS rider, cementing his return to form.

Fermin Aldeguer was also back to his best and was in contention, finishing a close fourth for Speed Up.

Idemitsu Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra bucked the trend and set his best time as the chequered flag waved, climbing from seventh to fifth right at the close of the session, despite having his eye taken by a rider running wide in front.

Jake Dixon was sixth quickest for Aspar, just ahead of top rookie Senna Agius, who was seventh quickest for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

Darryn Binder was the first rider to be over half a second off the new record lap in a solid ninth behind his teammate, with the duo split by the Gresini of Manuel Gonzalez in eighth. Joe Roberts bouced back in the second session to finish in the top ten for American Racing.

Alonso Lopez was eleventh quickest for Speed Up, just ahead of Izan Guevara, who was an improved twelfth on the second Aspar.

Albert Arenas was the only faller in the p1 session, his spill left him 13th for Gresini after a strong start.

The final overnight provisional progression place went to Deniz Oncu, regularly out of his seat and on the limit over the two sessions on his way to 14th fastest on Friday for Red Bull KTM Ajo.



Sergio Garcia once again found the going tough and will start Saturday on the backfoot after only managing the 21st quickest time for MT Helmets, whilst his teammate leads the way.

Garcia was not the only frontrunner off the pace, with Emilia Romagna race winner Celestino Vietti a cautious 23rd.

After seeing the lightweight class crashes there was a far more tentative approach from most of the Moto2 riders. second out on track meant there was at least some rubber down on track - with a racing line to work with.

That lead to less falls in their opening session, with only Roberts taking a tumble, leaving him 22nd. There were several near misses with Mario Aji having a huge wobble over the kerbs.

The American was not the only rider off the pace in free practice, which was topped by Aldeguer, with Sergio Garcia once again down the timesheets in 16th, with Emilia Romagna race winner Vietti one place behind in 17th. - their situation did not improve after P1.

Diogo Moreira and Dennis Foggia are both absent, with the rookie suffering from appendicitis, while his fellow Italian and Italtrans teammate has been reported as having a gum infection caused by his wisdom tooth. Both have had surgery for their issues in the past few days.