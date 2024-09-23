Jake Dixon’s 2025 Moto2 teammate confirmed

The Marc VDS Racing Moto2 squad has announced that it will retain Filip Salac for the 2025 season as he partners Jake Dixon at the Belgian outfit.

The 22-year-old Czech racer made his Moto2 debut in 2022 with the Gresini squad, with whom he scored two podiums across his first two campaigns in the class.

For this year, Salac joined forces with Marc VDS, but numerous injury setbacks have stunted his growth on the Kalex.

Despite this, Salac has been a consistent top 10 challenger in the second half of the season and has managed a best result of seventh at the San Marino Grand Prix.

Salac is currently 16th in the standings on 40 points after finishing 10th in last weekend’s Emilia Romagna GP.

He will partner current Aspar rider Dixon next year as the Marc VDS team switches from the Kalex to the Boscoscuro chassis.

This announcement comes after the team had reportedly said there would be no room for Salac in the squad.

“Firstly, I want to say a huge thanks to the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team and in particular Marc [van der Straten] for giving me this opportunity to remain with this fantastic project in 2025,” Salac said.

“This year hasn’t turned out so far to be like any of us wanted and expected through a combination of some bad luck and some injuries.

“It has been a very tough time for me but I’m extremely thankful for all the support the team has given me.

“They still believe in me, and this has given me a lot of confidence, which has shown in the last three races.

“As my confidence has grown then the results have been strong as well and I am now looking forward to a positive finish to the season as we build into 2025.

“Once again, thanks to Marc for trusting in me and I hope to be fighting at the front from the first race next season when we make the switch to the Boscoscuro chassis.”

Team owner Marc van der Straten added: “It is true that results this season are far from what we wanted and what we know Filip can achieve.

“It has been a difficult season of adaptation aggravated by injuries.

“But I am convinced that Filip can make a comeback with the necessary support, and we will give it to him.

“We are looking forward to seeing him show his grit so he can fight for the top positions. We have confidence in him and I’m sure he’ll give his all to deliver the results we all want.”

Salac will get the chance to race in front of his home fans in 2025 after MotoGP recently announced that the Czech Grand Prix at Brno will be returning to the calendar.