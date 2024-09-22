2024 Emilia Romagna Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Emilia Romagna Moto2 Grand Prix, back at Misano, which saw Celestino Vietti gifted a victory.

Celestino Vietti, Emilia Romagna, Misano, 2024
Round fourteen of the Moto2 championship, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, saw Celestino Vietti take a win after an error fuelled race from the lead trio.

Race-long leader Tony Arbolino was under pressure of the closing stages, from both Aron Canet and Celestino Vietti, the pair of whom had already briefly worked past on the lap previous.

Vietti was taking risks behind with a clear lack of grip as he had needed to work his way back in touch for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

As Arbolino was again out wide, this time into turn thirteen after his gear didn’t switch, coupled with fatigue in his leg, Canet leapt to take advantage and looked nailed on as the race winner.

The Spaniard, who had started from pole position, did not cover his line well enough in the final corner, so despite all of his own errors and out of the seat moments, a clean final corner saw Vietti gain slipsteam and pull ahead in the run to the line, for his second win of the season, which he dedicated to the late Luca Salvadori.

Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)35m 14.240s
Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.029s
Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.921s
Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.990s
Fermin AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+4.491s
Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+9.807s
Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+12.509s
Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+12.934s
Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+14.086s
Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+16.055s
Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+16.465s
Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+18.651s
Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+19.490s
Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+22.401s
Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+23.042s
Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+23.441s
Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+23.548s
Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+24.441s
Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+37.346s
Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+37.565s
Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+39.279s
Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+50.153s
Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+52.497s
Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+52.728s
Matteo FerrariITAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)DNF
Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)DNF
Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)DNF
Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)DNF
Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)DNF
Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)DNF
Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)DNS

The push to the line was close, with a disappointed Canet second again, this time by just 0.029s for Fantic Racing.

An emotional, drained Arbolino completed the podium for Elf Marc VDS.

The best of the riders in the title hunt, Ai Ogura was a solo fourth for MT Helmets - MSI, the top Boscoscuro rider behind an all Kalex rostrum.

Fermin Aldeguer at one point reeled in the Japanese rider, only for him to escape again as the Speed Up rider managed a track limits warning picked up early in the race, leaving him fifth.

Joe Roberts went backwards at the start as Arbolino immediately hit the front, with Ogura and Vietti also quick off the line. The American Racing rider didn’t panic and soon stopped the rot for a lonely sixth on track.

Senna Agius was the top rookie over the finish line for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, in seventh for just his second top ten finish of the year.

He had Marcos Ramirez in close company all the way to the chequered flag on the second American Racing bike, claiming eighth.

Alonso Lopez made up for his slip back after topping the first session of the weekend. The Speed Up rider qualified down in 17th, picking off his rvals over the 22 laps to finish ninth.

Filip Salac also gained places late in the race to but both Elf Marc VDS bikes inside the top ten.

Manuel Gonzalez was close in behind the Czech rider as he had to settle for eleventh for QJMotor Gresini, with Dennis Foggia fading back slightly to twelfth for Italtrans at home.

The remaining points on offer went to Izan Guevara in 13th for CFMoto Inde Aspar, Somkiat Chantra who fought back for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia in 14th and Jeremy Alcoba, who beat Darryn Binder and Albert Arenas to the line for 15th for the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team.

Title hopefuls finish pointless

An early fall for Sergio Garcia, who had lead the way in the title chase until the last trip to Misano, saw him lose the front at turn one at the start of lap six, dropping out of twelfth in the race.

Moments later, Jake Dixon, who had been on a championship charge, fell from seventh in the race, also experiencing a front fold, but at turn two.


Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Daniel Munoz (21st) moved into the Preicanos Racing team for the second visit to Rimini, replacing Bo Bendsneyder, who split with the team.


Their was an early exit for Deniz Oncu. The Turkish rider had struggled all weekend, and pushed hard trting to make gains on the third lap, with Jaume Masia out straight after at turn four.

Garcia and Dixon were next to exit, with Zonta van den Goorbergh also failing to finish.

There was an additional wildcard - Matteo Ferrari, he too crashed out of contention after riding at home for QJMotor Gresini.

Rookie Diogo Moreira was withdrawn before the race by the Italtrans team, citing abdominal pain for their rider as the reason.

Championship Standings

As the only one of the title hopefuls picking up solid points on the return to Rimini, Ogura, who took over the lead with a win at the track last time out, extends his gap to 22 points, now on a total of 188.

Garcia remians second, staying on 166 points after his DNF, with Joe Roberts staying thrid overall on 145, now 45 points away form the leader.

Garcia wasn’t the only rider seeing his title hopes diminish, with Dixon dropping from fifth overall to seventh, with Canet, Aldeguer and Lopez all ahead of him.

In the rookie standings Aguis has lead the way for much of the season he holds 47 points, while his nearest rival, Moto2 graduate Moreira was absent, leaving him on a distant 28.
 

