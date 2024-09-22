2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Emilia Romagna MotoGP at Misano, round 14 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'31.519s6/6303k
2Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.257s7/7303k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.437s7/7293k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.451s7/7298k
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.487s7/7301k
6Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.622s6/6301k
7Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.701s6/6306k
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.715s6/6303k
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.732s7/7300k
10Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.923s6/6299k
11Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.927s6/7296k
12Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.959s7/7297k
13Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.070s5/6297k
14Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.075s6/7299k
15Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.088s6/7302k
16Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.100s6/7303k
17Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.194s7/7300k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.315s6/6294k
19Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.340s6/6298k
20Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.346s6/6293k
21Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+11.946s4/4292k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.031s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 31.564s (2024)

Enea Bastianini leads an early morning warm-up for the 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP at Misano ahead of Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo and Pedro Acosta.

After soft rears for the Sprint, most riders used the medium rear tyre - the expected choice for this afternoon's grand prix - in the warm-up.

The Emilia Romagna GP is the second of two consecutive Misano rounds, having been added to the calendar in place of the cancelled India/Kazakhstan events.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir missed the entire San Marino GP due to “intense gastroenteritis” with team-mate Joan Mir withdrawing from the Sunday race due to sickness.

Both Honda riders returned for this weekend, but Monster Yamaha's Alex Rins withdrew from the event on Saturday morning due to sickness.

