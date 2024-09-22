2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Emilia Romagna MotoGP at Misano, round 14 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'31.519s
|6/6
|303k
|2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.257s
|7/7
|303k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.437s
|7/7
|293k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.451s
|7/7
|298k
|5
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.487s
|7/7
|301k
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.622s
|6/6
|301k
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.701s
|6/6
|306k
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.715s
|6/6
|303k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.732s
|7/7
|300k
|10
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.923s
|6/6
|299k
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.927s
|6/7
|296k
|12
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.959s
|7/7
|297k
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.070s
|5/6
|297k
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.075s
|6/7
|299k
|15
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.088s
|6/7
|302k
|16
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.100s
|6/7
|303k
|17
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.194s
|7/7
|300k
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.315s
|6/6
|294k
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.340s
|6/6
|298k
|20
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.346s
|6/6
|293k
|21
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+11.946s
|4/4
|292k
* Rookie
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.031s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 31.564s (2024)
Enea Bastianini leads an early morning warm-up for the 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP at Misano ahead of Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo and Pedro Acosta.
After soft rears for the Sprint, most riders used the medium rear tyre - the expected choice for this afternoon's grand prix - in the warm-up.
The Emilia Romagna GP is the second of two consecutive Misano rounds, having been added to the calendar in place of the cancelled India/Kazakhstan events.
Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir missed the entire San Marino GP due to “intense gastroenteritis” with team-mate Joan Mir withdrawing from the Sunday race due to sickness.
Both Honda riders returned for this weekend, but Monster Yamaha's Alex Rins withdrew from the event on Saturday morning due to sickness.