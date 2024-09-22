2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results

Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'31.519s 6/6 303k 2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.257s 7/7 303k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.437s 7/7 293k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.451s 7/7 298k 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.487s 7/7 301k 6 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.622s 6/6 301k 7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.701s 6/6 306k 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.715s 6/6 303k 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.732s 7/7 300k 10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.923s 6/6 299k 11 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.927s 6/7 296k 12 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.959s 7/7 297k 13 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.070s 5/6 297k 14 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.075s 6/7 299k 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.088s 6/7 302k 16 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.100s 6/7 303k 17 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.194s 7/7 300k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.315s 6/6 294k 19 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.340s 6/6 298k 20 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.346s 6/6 293k 21 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +11.946s 4/4 292k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.031s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 31.564s (2024)

Enea Bastianini leads an early morning warm-up for the 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP at Misano ahead of Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo and Pedro Acosta.

After soft rears for the Sprint, most riders used the medium rear tyre - the expected choice for this afternoon's grand prix - in the warm-up.

The Emilia Romagna GP is the second of two consecutive Misano rounds, having been added to the calendar in place of the cancelled India/Kazakhstan events.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir missed the entire San Marino GP due to “intense gastroenteritis” with team-mate Joan Mir withdrawing from the Sunday race due to sickness.

Both Honda riders returned for this weekend, but Monster Yamaha's Alex Rins withdrew from the event on Saturday morning due to sickness.