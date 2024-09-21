Pedro Acosta “much faster compared to last week” but…

Pedro Acosta knocked 6.796s from his Sprint time compared to Misano 1, setting a pace that would have put him in the wheeltracks of race winner Jorge Martin just two weeks ago.

Unfortunately for the GASGAS Tech3 MotoGP rookie, Saturday’s Emilia Romagna Sprint winning time by Francesco Bagnaia was a similar 6.265s quicker than Martin two weeks ago.

Acosta at least finished one place higher, fifth instead of sixth, and was again the top non-Ducati rider. But he admitted the gap to the top remains daunting.

“It was quite a good day. Also we were much faster in the Sprint race compared to last week, for this we have to be happy,” Acosta said.

“But we still work to work because finishing six seconds from first is quite a big [gap]. For this we need to see where to improve for tomorrow.”

Acosta was seen running the eye-catching swingarm wings, previously used on wild-card Pol Espargaro’s prototype bike.

“We used some of the aerodynamic elements we tested here and finally some of them helped us to keep the pace,” said Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon.

“We achieved our target but Pedro knows there is room to be better and that’s what we’ll aim for in tomorrow’s race.”

Brad Binder was the next best KTM, one place and 1.5s behind Acosta, whose team-mate Augusto Fernandez finished 20th.

Combined Emilia Romagna/San Marino Sprint race times (13 laps):

1 Francesco BAGNAIA 19'50.237 Emilia Romagna

2 Jorge MARTIN 19'50.522 Emilia Romagna

3 Enea BASTIANINI 19'51.556 Emilia Romagna

4 Marc MARQUEZ 19'55.623 Emilia Romagna

5 Jorge MARTIN 19'56.502 San Marino

6 Pedro ACOSTA 19'56.817 Emilia Romagna

7 Francesco BAGNAIA 19'57.997 San Marino

8 Franco MORBIDELLI 19'58.334 San Marino

9 Brad BINDER 19'58.38 Emilia Romagna

10 Enea BASTIANINI 19'58.543 San Marino

11 Fabio QUARTARARO 19'58.642 Emilia Romagna

12 Marco BEZZECCHI 19'59.202 Emilia Romagna

13 Franco MORBIDELLI 19'59.508 Emilia Romagna

14 Maverick VIÑALES 19'59.775 Emilia Romagna

15 Miguel OLIVEIRA 20'1.779 Emilia Romagna

16 Aleix ESPARGARO 20'2.286 Emilia Romagna

17 Marc MARQUEZ 20'2.971 San Marino

18 Pedro ACOSTA 20'3.298 San Marino

19 Brad BINDER 20'6.481 San Marino

20 Alex MARQUEZ 20'6.803 Emilia Romagna

21 Jack MILLER 20'7.228 San Marino

22 Fabio QUARTARARO 20'7.517 San Marino

23 Alex MARQUEZ 20'7.854 San Marino

24 Maverick VIÑALES 20'8.160 San Marino

25 Aleix ESPARGARO 20'8.585 San Marino

26 Jack MILLER 20'9.648 Emilia Romagna

27 Luca MARINI 20'10.338 Emilia Romagna

28 Johann ZARCO 20'10.835 Emilia Romagna

29 Raul FERNANDEZ 20'10.979 Emilia Romagna

30 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 20'13.056 Emilia Romagna*

31 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 20'15.631 Emilia Romagna

32 Augusto FERNANDEZ 20'15.668 Emilia Romagna

33 Joan MIR 20'17.445 Emilia Romagna

34 Johann ZARCO 20'17.621 San Marino

35 Pol ESPARGARO 20'18.044 San Marino

36 Miguel OLIVEIRA 20'18.497 San Marino

37 Augusto FERNANDEZ 20'19.944 San Marino

38 Raul FERNANDEZ 20'20.782 San Marino

39 Luca MARINI 20'21.249 San Marino

40 Alex RINS 20'21.375 San Marino

41 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 20'21.656 San Marino

*8-second post-race time penalty.