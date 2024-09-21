2024 Emilia Romanga Moto2 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2024 Emilia Romanga Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano, where Aron Canet made a late return to pole position.
A final rush of late improvements saw Aron Canet come out on top to sit in pole position for round fourteen, the Moto2 Emilia Romanga Grand Prix.
The earlier P2 session saw Canet break his own record from last weekend (then down to 1m 35.154s). The #40 had the speed to go faster and was frustrated by traffic on his new best lap.
By qualifying, the Fantic Rider was in the same position, gesticulating at the riders running slowly on the outside of the track.
A final push from fourth overall saw Canet able to realise his best lap, setting another all time lap record with his new time of 1m 34.935s, rewarding him with a fourth pole this season.
|2024 Moto2 Emilia Romagna- Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|1m 34.935s
|2
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.004s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.010s
|4
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.037s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.235s
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.344s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.372s
|8
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.445s
|9
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.468s
|10
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.475s
|11
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.492s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.504s
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.508s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.528s
|15
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.529s
|16
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.556s
|17
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.605s
|18
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.670s
|Q1
|19
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 35.518s
|20
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 35.701s
|21
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 35.725s
|22
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|1m 35.888s
|23
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|1m 35.929s
|24
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|1m 35.989s
|25
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|1m 36.259s
|26
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1m 36.457s
|27
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|1m 36.474s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 36.639s
|29
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 36.758s
|30
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|1m 36.904s
|31
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 37.188s
The whole of Q2 was an incredibly close affair, with Joe Roberts briefly holding the top spot for American Racing before being bettered by his Spanish rival, with the gap between them a tiny 0.004s.
Tony Arbolino was an early leader, with his best, set on just his third lap, holding on for a front row start for Elf Marc VDS, the Italian, in turn was just 0.010s away from a home pole.
Celestino Vietti's late climb took him to fourth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Jake Dixon tidied up his third sector in the morning to move into Q2 directly after sitting outside the top 14 for much of the session. In qualifying mode the British rider kept pushing at a track he does not favour for the fifth best lap of Misano.
In a session with saw the continued resurgence of Kalex realised, Fermin Aldeguer was the best of the Boscoscuro riders for Speed Up in sixth, just ahead of championship leader Ai Ogura, who also found the going tough in a close session in seventh.
RW - Idrofoglia’s Zonta van den Goorbergh stormed through Q1 with the best run, and kept that momentum going into Q2, leading very briefly at the start of the session, on his way to eighth, the best of the graduate riders.
Dennis Foggia also came up from Q1 to finsh his qualifying session ninth for Italtrans, ahead of their home round.
Marcos Ramirez ensured both the American Racing bikes made the top ten, with his last lap moving him up from 13th.
Senna Agius was the best of the rookie riders in eleventh for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.
Sergio Garcia ended his run of nightmare qualifying performances, by pulling himself up to ninth in P2, just one place ahead of teammate Ogura in that session.
Ill at ease again in Q2, the former leader of the title standings could only find enough to claim 13th on the grid for MT Helmets - MSI, just over half a second slower than the pole lap.
Q1- Moreira just misses out
Diogo Moreira had been top three overnight, but spent most of the morning session in the pits, including the crucial final moments, which saw him drop to 15th and into a Q1 appearance.
From there he hit the top of the standings with nine minutes remaining, that time dropping to fifth best. His final run saw a last push for top four, which ended with a spill at turn six, leaving the Italtrans rookie 19th on the grid, just missing out on a Q2 appearance.
The session was topped by van den Goorbergh, with Foggia second, Agius third and the final progression slot going to Alonso Lopez.
Lopez started his weekend on a high, topping the Free Practice session. A crash in the second session on Friday left the Speed Up rider on the ropes, and matters did not improve in P2 - starting Saturday morning 17th on combined times, with a trip through Q1 beckoning.
Though he made it through, his Q2 appearance was not able to elevate him much further up the grid - the second Speed Up rider lining up down in 17th.
After his podium finish in Aragon, Deniz Oncu was again off the pace, finishing Q1 13th, for 27th on the grid for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Crashes, injuries and replacements
There were two fallers in Q1, with Moreira joined by Ayumu Sasaki (22nd) in the gravel. Somkiat Chantra crashed out of Q2, finishing the session last.
Daniel Munoz (29th) has been brought in by the Preicanos Racing team, replacing Bo Bendsneyder after his spilt with the team.
There is an additional wildcard - Matteo Ferrari (25th) is back with QJMotor Gresini for a home race.