2024 Emilia Romanga Moto2 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

A final rush of late improvements saw Aron Canet come out on top to sit in pole position for round fourteen, the Moto2 Emilia Romanga Grand Prix.

The earlier P2 session saw Canet break his own record from last weekend (then down to 1m 35.154s). The #40 had the speed to go faster and was frustrated by traffic on his new best lap.

By qualifying, the Fantic Rider was in the same position, gesticulating at the riders running slowly on the outside of the track.

A final push from fourth overall saw Canet able to realise his best lap, setting another all time lap record with his new time of 1m 34.935s, rewarding him with a fourth pole this season.

2024 Moto2 Emilia Romagna- Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 34.935s 2 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.004s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.010s 4 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.037s 5 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.235s 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.344s 7 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.372s 8 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.445s 9 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.468s 10 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.475s 11 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.492s 12 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.504s 13 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.508s 14 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.528s 15 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.529s 16 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.556s 17 Alonso Lopez SPA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.605s 18 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.670s Q1 19 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.518s 20 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 35.701s 21 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.725s 22 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 35.888s 23 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 35.929s 24 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 35.989s 25 Matteo Ferrari ITA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) 1m 36.259s 26 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.457s 27 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.474s 28 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 36.639s 29 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.758s 30 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 36.904s 31 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 37.188s

The whole of Q2 was an incredibly close affair, with Joe Roberts briefly holding the top spot for American Racing before being bettered by his Spanish rival, with the gap between them a tiny 0.004s.

Tony Arbolino was an early leader, with his best, set on just his third lap, holding on for a front row start for Elf Marc VDS, the Italian, in turn was just 0.010s away from a home pole.

Celestino Vietti's late climb took him to fourth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Jake Dixon tidied up his third sector in the morning to move into Q2 directly after sitting outside the top 14 for much of the session. In qualifying mode the British rider kept pushing at a track he does not favour for the fifth best lap of Misano.

In a session with saw the continued resurgence of Kalex realised, Fermin Aldeguer was the best of the Boscoscuro riders for Speed Up in sixth, just ahead of championship leader Ai Ogura, who also found the going tough in a close session in seventh.

RW - Idrofoglia’s Zonta van den Goorbergh stormed through Q1 with the best run, and kept that momentum going into Q2, leading very briefly at the start of the session, on his way to eighth, the best of the graduate riders.

Dennis Foggia also came up from Q1 to finsh his qualifying session ninth for Italtrans, ahead of their home round.

Marcos Ramirez ensured both the American Racing bikes made the top ten, with his last lap moving him up from 13th.

Senna Agius was the best of the rookie riders in eleventh for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

Sergio Garcia ended his run of nightmare qualifying performances, by pulling himself up to ninth in P2, just one place ahead of teammate Ogura in that session.

Ill at ease again in Q2, the former leader of the title standings could only find enough to claim 13th on the grid for MT Helmets - MSI, just over half a second slower than the pole lap.



Q1- Moreira just misses out

Diogo Moreira had been top three overnight, but spent most of the morning session in the pits, including the crucial final moments, which saw him drop to 15th and into a Q1 appearance.

From there he hit the top of the standings with nine minutes remaining, that time dropping to fifth best. His final run saw a last push for top four, which ended with a spill at turn six, leaving the Italtrans rookie 19th on the grid, just missing out on a Q2 appearance.

The session was topped by van den Goorbergh, with Foggia second, Agius third and the final progression slot going to Alonso Lopez.

Lopez started his weekend on a high, topping the Free Practice session. A crash in the second session on Friday left the Speed Up rider on the ropes, and matters did not improve in P2 - starting Saturday morning 17th on combined times, with a trip through Q1 beckoning.

Though he made it through, his Q2 appearance was not able to elevate him much further up the grid - the second Speed Up rider lining up down in 17th.

After his podium finish in Aragon, Deniz Oncu was again off the pace, finishing Q1 13th, for 27th on the grid for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

There were two fallers in Q1, with Moreira joined by Ayumu Sasaki (22nd) in the gravel. Somkiat Chantra crashed out of Q2, finishing the session last.

Daniel Munoz (29th) has been brought in by the Preicanos Racing team, replacing Bo Bendsneyder after his spilt with the team.

There is an additional wildcard - Matteo Ferrari (25th) is back with QJMotor Gresini for a home race.