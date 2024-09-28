2024 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Aron Canet once again had pole position under control with a well timed run bringing him the top spot on the grid ahead of round fifteen, the Moto2 Indonesian Grand Prix.

The 2023 polesitter in Indonesia arrived with the fastest lap aboard his Kalex, having lowered the lap record in P2, taking it from Arbolino, who had set it moments earlier in the same session.

The Fantic Racing rider was just short of his own record pace as he powered around the rack, with Jake Dixon in hot pursuit at the Pertamina Mandalika track.

Untroubled by his company, Canet pushed hard. The Spanish rider already held the top time thanks to a speedy banker lap, before his return to track lead to an improved 1m 33.434s for his fourth pole position of the season.

CFMoto Inde Aspar rider Dixon shadowed the fastest man on track, a wise move as it pulled him up to second, just 0.069s slower.

Ai Ogura was fastest on Friday, but was one of only two riders not to improve in P2, along with morning faller Mario Aji, relying on his Friday best took the MT Helmets - MSI rider to Q2 in seventh.

The Japanese rider was back on track in qualifying, setting a time just a thousandth behind Dixon to complete the front row as the best of the Boscoscuro riders.

Manuel Gonzalez chipped away at his time the entire session, circulating solo for QJMotor Gresini. His determination took him to fourth by the chequered flag.

Fermin Aldeguer dropped to fifth, his best effort with two minutes remaining had previously slotted him into fourth for Speed Up, finishing just ahead of his teammate Alonso Lopez the last rider to improve, taking sixth.

2024 Moto2 Indonesia- Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 33.434s 2 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.069s 3 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.070s 4 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.194s 5 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.228s 6 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.233s 7 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.262s 8 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.318s 9 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.391s 10 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +0.404s 11 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.405s 12 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.407s 13 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.412s 14 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.454s 15 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.479s 16 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.541s 17 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +0.626s 18 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) No Time Q1 19 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 34.168s 20 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 34.190s 21 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 34.232s 22 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 34.394s 23 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) 1m 34.450s 24 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 34.461s 25 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 34.573s 26 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 34.649s 27 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 34.685s 28 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 35.050s



That lap shuffled Tony Arbolino back to seventh for Elf Marc VDS, with American Racing rider Joe Roberts just quicker than Somkiat Chantra for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, in eighth and ninth respectively.

Jeremy Alcoba completed the top ten for Yanaha Vr46 Master Camp.

Deniz Oncu was right on the very limit as he held onto his Red Bull KTM Ajo in eleventh to be the top rookie qualifier.

Barry Baltus was the best of the riders to come from Q1 in 12th for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP.

Winner of the last round in Emilia Romagna, Celestino Vietti, also secured pole last round.

This time, the #13 was off before a banker lap had been set by anyone. His spill at the hotspot of turn eight gave his mechanics plenty of work to do once the Italian had pushed his Red Bull KTM back to the pits, leaving him without a lap to his name in Q2.

Q1- Garcia makes qualifying escape behind Arenas

Sergio Garcia once again saw his title hopes fading by P2, as he laboured to 22nd in the session. Determined to get out of the session, he finished second in a close session, behind Albert Arenas - who was in his own recovery mode after an early practice crash left the Gresini rider on the back foot - but neither made an impact once in Q2 , with Arenas 14th on the grid and Garcia 15th.

They were joined in Q2 by Baltus and Darryn Binder (13th).

Zonta van den Goorbergh had red sectors lit up as he tried for a final fast time, having gone from eighth to second in the competitive session, the RW - Idrofoglia Racing rider found himself back in sixth and out of the progression places. His final push lead to a fall as the chequered flag waved leaving the rider from the Netherlands sixth, for 20th on the grid.

Izan Guevara was faster but also just missed out, finishing a close fifth, which sees the Aspar rider line up 19th.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Italtrans riders Diogo Moreira and Dennis Foggia are both absent.

Rookie Moreira was suffering from appendicitis, while his Italian teammate had a gum infection caused by his wisdom tooth. Both have had surgery for their issues in the past few days and are not replaced.