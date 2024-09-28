2024 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2024 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix in Lombok, where Aron Canet claimed back to back pole positions.
Aron Canet once again had pole position under control with a well timed run bringing him the top spot on the grid ahead of round fifteen, the Moto2 Indonesian Grand Prix.
The 2023 polesitter in Indonesia arrived with the fastest lap aboard his Kalex, having lowered the lap record in P2, taking it from Arbolino, who had set it moments earlier in the same session.
The Fantic Racing rider was just short of his own record pace as he powered around the rack, with Jake Dixon in hot pursuit at the Pertamina Mandalika track.
Untroubled by his company, Canet pushed hard. The Spanish rider already held the top time thanks to a speedy banker lap, before his return to track lead to an improved 1m 33.434s for his fourth pole position of the season.
CFMoto Inde Aspar rider Dixon shadowed the fastest man on track, a wise move as it pulled him up to second, just 0.069s slower.
- 2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Practice Results
- 2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Full Qualifying Results
Ai Ogura was fastest on Friday, but was one of only two riders not to improve in P2, along with morning faller Mario Aji, relying on his Friday best took the MT Helmets - MSI rider to Q2 in seventh.
The Japanese rider was back on track in qualifying, setting a time just a thousandth behind Dixon to complete the front row as the best of the Boscoscuro riders.
Manuel Gonzalez chipped away at his time the entire session, circulating solo for QJMotor Gresini. His determination took him to fourth by the chequered flag.
Fermin Aldeguer dropped to fifth, his best effort with two minutes remaining had previously slotted him into fourth for Speed Up, finishing just ahead of his teammate Alonso Lopez the last rider to improve, taking sixth.
|2024 Moto2 Indonesia- Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|1m 33.434s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.069s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.070s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.194s
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.228s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.233s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.262s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.318s
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.391s
|10
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+0.404s
|11
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.405s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.407s
|13
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.412s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.454s
|15
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.479s
|16
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.541s
|17
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.626s
|18
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|No Time
|Q1
|19
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|1m 34.168s
|20
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|1m 34.190s
|21
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 34.232s
|22
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|1m 34.394s
|23
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|1m 34.450s
|24
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1m 34.461s
|25
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 34.573s
|26
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|1m 34.649s
|27
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 34.685s
|28
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 35.050s
That lap shuffled Tony Arbolino back to seventh for Elf Marc VDS, with American Racing rider Joe Roberts just quicker than Somkiat Chantra for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, in eighth and ninth respectively.
Jeremy Alcoba completed the top ten for Yanaha Vr46 Master Camp.
Deniz Oncu was right on the very limit as he held onto his Red Bull KTM Ajo in eleventh to be the top rookie qualifier.
Barry Baltus was the best of the riders to come from Q1 in 12th for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP.
Winner of the last round in Emilia Romagna, Celestino Vietti, also secured pole last round.
This time, the #13 was off before a banker lap had been set by anyone. His spill at the hotspot of turn eight gave his mechanics plenty of work to do once the Italian had pushed his Red Bull KTM back to the pits, leaving him without a lap to his name in Q2.
Q1- Garcia makes qualifying escape behind Arenas
Sergio Garcia once again saw his title hopes fading by P2, as he laboured to 22nd in the session. Determined to get out of the session, he finished second in a close session, behind Albert Arenas - who was in his own recovery mode after an early practice crash left the Gresini rider on the back foot - but neither made an impact once in Q2 , with Arenas 14th on the grid and Garcia 15th.
They were joined in Q2 by Baltus and Darryn Binder (13th).
Zonta van den Goorbergh had red sectors lit up as he tried for a final fast time, having gone from eighth to second in the competitive session, the RW - Idrofoglia Racing rider found himself back in sixth and out of the progression places. His final push lead to a fall as the chequered flag waved leaving the rider from the Netherlands sixth, for 20th on the grid.
Izan Guevara was faster but also just missed out, finishing a close fifth, which sees the Aspar rider line up 19th.
Crashes, injuries and replacements
Italtrans riders Diogo Moreira and Dennis Foggia are both absent.
Rookie Moreira was suffering from appendicitis, while his Italian teammate had a gum infection caused by his wisdom tooth. Both have had surgery for their issues in the past few days and are not replaced.