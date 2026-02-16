2026 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Day 1 (FINAL)

Final results from the opening day of official Moto2 testing at Jerez in Spain.

Reigning title runner-up Manuel Gonzalez topped the timesheets on the opening day of official Moto2 testing at Jerez.

The Intact GP rider smashed the official lap record with a 1m 39.088s, putting the Spaniard 0.152s clear of Aspar's David Alonso.

Izan Guevara was the top Boscoscuro rider in third, with Alex Escrig turning heads with fourth place for the Forward chassis.

At the other end of the timesheets, reigning Moto3 world champion Jose Antonio Rueda made a belated Moto2 debut with Red Bull KTM Ajo after last year's Sepang injuries.

The second and final day of testing takes place on Tuesday, ahead of next weekend's Thai season opener...

2026 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Day 1 (Monday)

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP(Kalex)1m 39.088s
2David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team(Kalex)+0.152s
3Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2(Boscoscuro)+0.173s
4Alex EscrigSPAForward Factory Team(Forward)+0.213s
5Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing(Kalex)+0.255s
6Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2(Kalex)+0.355s
7Celestino ViettiITASpeedRS Team(Boscoscuro)+0.364s
8Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)+0.390s
9Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team(Kalex)+0.476s
10Ivan OrtolaSPAMSi Racing Team(Kalex)+0.592s
11Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)+0.677s
12Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)+0.766s
13Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP(Kalex)+0.869s
14Luca LunettaITASpeedRS Team(Boscoscuro)+0.872s
15Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)+0.902s
16Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2(Kalex)+0.914s
17Daniel MuñozSPAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)+0.939s
18Jorge NavarroSPAForward Factory Team(Forward)+0.962s
19Angel PiquerasSPAMSi Racing Team(Kalex)+1.002s
20Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia(Kalex)+1.161s
21Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team(Boscoscuro)+1.164s
22Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team(Kalex)+1.213s
23Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team(Kalex)+1.245s
24Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing(Kalex)+1.340s
25Deniz ÖncüTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team(Boscoscuro)+1.430s
26Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia(Kalex)+1.872s
27Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2(Boscoscuro)+1.888s
28Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)+3.374s

Official Jerez Moto2 lap records:

Best lap: Deniz Oncu, Kalex, 1m 1'39.564s (2025).

Fastest race lap: Manuel Gonzalez, Kalex, 1'm 40.351s (2025).

