2026 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Day 1 (FINAL)
Final results from the opening day of official Moto2 testing at Jerez in Spain.
Reigning title runner-up Manuel Gonzalez topped the timesheets on the opening day of official Moto2 testing at Jerez.
The Intact GP rider smashed the official lap record with a 1m 39.088s, putting the Spaniard 0.152s clear of Aspar's David Alonso.
Izan Guevara was the top Boscoscuro rider in third, with Alex Escrig turning heads with fourth place for the Forward chassis.
At the other end of the timesheets, reigning Moto3 world champion Jose Antonio Rueda made a belated Moto2 debut with Red Bull KTM Ajo after last year's Sepang injuries.
The second and final day of testing takes place on Tuesday, ahead of next weekend's Thai season opener...
2026 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Day 1 (Monday)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.088s
|2
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.152s
|3
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.173s
|4
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+0.213s
|5
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|+0.255s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|+0.355s
|7
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|SpeedRS Team
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.364s
|8
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+0.390s
|9
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.476s
|10
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MSi Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.592s
|11
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.677s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.766s
|13
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.869s
|14
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SpeedRS Team
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.872s
|15
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.902s
|16
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|+0.914s
|17
|Daniel Muñoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.939s
|18
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+0.962s
|19
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|MSi Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.002s
|20
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+1.161s
|21
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Boscoscuro)
|+1.164s
|22
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.213s
|23
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.245s
|24
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|+1.340s
|25
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Boscoscuro)
|+1.430s
|26
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+1.872s
|27
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2
|(Boscoscuro)
|+1.888s
|28
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+3.374s
Official Jerez Moto2 lap records:
Best lap: Deniz Oncu, Kalex, 1m 1'39.564s (2025).
Fastest race lap: Manuel Gonzalez, Kalex, 1'm 40.351s (2025).