2026 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Day 1 (FINAL)

Reigning title runner-up Manuel Gonzalez topped the timesheets on the opening day of official Moto2 testing at Jerez.

The Intact GP rider smashed the official lap record with a 1m 39.088s, putting the Spaniard 0.152s clear of Aspar's David Alonso.

Izan Guevara was the top Boscoscuro rider in third, with Alex Escrig turning heads with fourth place for the Forward chassis.

At the other end of the timesheets, reigning Moto3 world champion Jose Antonio Rueda made a belated Moto2 debut with Red Bull KTM Ajo after last year's Sepang injuries.

The second and final day of testing takes place on Tuesday, ahead of next weekend's Thai season opener...

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Day 1 (Monday) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 39.088s 2 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.152s 3 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.173s 4 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.213s 5 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.255s 6 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.355s 7 Celestino Vietti ITA SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.364s 8 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.390s 9 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.476s 10 Ivan Ortola SPA MSi Racing Team (Kalex) +0.592s 11 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.677s 12 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.766s 13 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.869s 14 Luca Lunetta ITA SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.872s 15 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.902s 16 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.914s 17 Daniel Muñoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.939s 18 Jorge Navarro SPA Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.962s 19 Angel Piqueras SPA MSi Racing Team (Kalex) +1.002s 20 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.161s 21 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.164s 22 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.213s 23 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.245s 24 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.340s 25 Deniz Öncü TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.430s 26 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.872s 27 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.888s 28 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +3.374s

Official Jerez Moto2 lap records:

Best lap: Deniz Oncu, Kalex, 1m 1'39.564s (2025).

Fastest race lap: Manuel Gonzalez, Kalex, 1'm 40.351s (2025).