2026 British Moto2 - Race Results

Results from race twelve of the 2026 Moto2 season, the British Grand Prix, where Filip Salac picked up his first world championship win.

Filip Salac collects his first Moto2 win at the British Grand Prix.
Filip Salac collects his first Moto2 win at the British Grand Prix.
© Gold and Goose

The British Moto2 race got the main Sunday action going at Silverstone, with contact and lead changes lap after lap, and the championship leader Manual Gonzalez appeared to start celebrating a lap early, as the rest of the frontrunners charged on for the final lap.

That sit up from the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider allowed Filip Salac an opportunity, which he took him to the front on the final lap, having started sixth on the grid and joined the original lead trio as Tony Arbolino brought his group of three into the race for a fiery six way battle.

Once ahead, the American Racing rider defended hard to pick up his first Moto2 win, building on the podium picked up at home in Brno, becoming the first Czech winner since Karel Abraham in Moto2 at Valencia, back in 2010.

Ivan Ortola won last time out in Germany, this time, from the front row after qualifying third, the QJMotor rider was a constant feature at the front of the race again. The Spanish rider piled on pressure behind to finish second, 0.303s behind Salac at the line.

The Kalex duo were joined on the podium by Alex Escrig. The Klint Forward Racing rider had left it late to hit the front, with his eighth on the grid seeing him feature at the front of the chasing pack. Once Alonso Lopez faded they had a tough battle, with Escrig coming out on top, before a fading Izan Guevara came into his sights.

Then in a solo fifth, the chaos at the start of the final lap saw Escrig able to get into the group, where his racecraft on the final lap saw him able to fight into the podium places.

The final rider to succumb to the green machine was Daniel Holgado, who hit the exhaust on Gonzalez’s bike as he slowed after the line, while trying to take evasive action. Having led on the penultimate lap, the Aspar rider finished just off the rostrum, in fourth.

After taking over qualifying, Guevara started on pole and did the hard yards out front, ahead for most of the British GP. Once overtaken after trying to build a gap which had vanished, the Blu Cru Yamaha rider was dropped, finishing fifth, the top Boscoscuro at Silverstone.

Lopez also dropped back to sixth for Italjet Gresini, just ahead of Daniel Munoz who got a good start to be as high as fourth before managing a track limits warning over the closing stages on his way to seventh for Italtrans.

Deniz Oncu made the most forward progress coming from 21st on the grid to an impressive eighth for ELF Marc VDS.

Barry Baltus was right behind at the chequered flag in ninth for Fantic Racing, with Sergio Garcia picking up his best finish of the season in 10th for Italjet Gresini.

Ayumu Sasaki completed his weekend with 11th for Momoven Idrofoglia, ahead of Celestino Vietti in 12th for SpeedRS, also on a track limits warning. 

The remaining points went to Joe Roberts on the second American Racing bike in 13th, Gonzalez, who managed his sparking bike with the exhaust hitting the floor after the contact with Holgado over the line in 14th and top rookie Alberto Ferrnadez in 15th on the second Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha entry.

Official British Moto2 Records:
Old Fastest race lap: Aron Canet (2024) 2' 03.904s

New fastest race lap: Tony Arbolino (2026) 2' 02.682s
Old all time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 2' 02.111s
New all time lap record: Izan Guevara (Q2, 2026) 2' 01.483s
Best Pole: Aron Canet (2025) 2' 02.482s

Luca Lunetta was the best placed of the Moto3 graduate rookies in 16th for SpeedRS, ahead of Angel Piqueras in 17th for QJMotor, reigning Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda in 19th and Taiyo Furusato in 23rd.

Senna Agius won the Silverstone round in 2025, from 11th on the grid an early drop was never recovered, with the Australian completing a day to forget for the Dynavolt team, in 20th.


Zonta van den Goorbergh was handed a long lap penalty for hitting Mario Aji in qualifying, an incident which red flagged the session on Saturday. Keeping his qualifying slot of 17th, the Momoven Idrofoglia rider was 24th after his trip around the loop, while Idemitsu’s Aji was 22nd.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

There were further penalties in the race, with David Alonso sent around the penalty loop for causing Collin Veijer’s crash, the Aspar rider finished 21st.

Aron Canet also fell out of contention, as did Arbolino, having just led the race and still hustling in the lead group, slipping off at the Club chicane on lap 13 of 17.

Championship Standings

Picking up just two points sees Gonzalez now on 197.5 with Guevara closer after Silverstone, now 42.5 behind on 155.

Aguis remains on 136 in third with Ortola moving up two places in the overall standings to fourth on 133.5, with Holgado completing the top five, on 128 points.

Further down the standings, Rueda remains top rookie, staying on 27 points, closest rival Lunetta remains on 17 points, ten behind. Ferrandez was the only rookie to score his point moving him to 15.5 points.

Full race results can be found below.

Moto2 Race Results:

2026 British Moto2  - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)35' 01.869s
2Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Biolec -MSI  (Kalex)+0.303s
3Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.652s
4Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.743s
5Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+2.555s
6Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+6.201s
7Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+6.293s
8Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+7.185s
9Barry BaltusBELREDs Fantic Racing (Kalex)+7.310s
10Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+8.873s
11Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+9.066s
12Celestino ViettiITAGT Trevisan SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+13.675s
13Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+13.722s
14Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+15.060s
15Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+15.063s
16Luca LunettaITAGT Trevisan SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+18.494s
17Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Biolec -MSI  (Kalex)+18.548s
18Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+18.702s
19Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+18.840s
20Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+19.246s
21David Alonso COLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)+20.029s
22Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+21.323s
23Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+22.360s
24Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+22.481s
25Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+27.683s
26Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)DNF
27Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)DNF
28Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)DNF

Tags:

2026
Moto2
Silverstone Circuit
Great Britain

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