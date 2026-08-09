2026 British Moto2  - Race Results

The British Moto2 race got the main Sunday action going at Silverstone, with contact and lead changes lap after lap, and the championship leader Manual Gonzalez appeared to start celebrating a lap early, as the rest of the frontrunners charged on for the final lap.

That sit up from the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider allowed Filip Salac an opportunity, which he took him to the front on the final lap, having started sixth on the grid and joined the original lead trio as Tony Arbolino brought his group of three into the race for a fiery six way battle.

Once ahead, the American Racing rider defended hard to pick up his first Moto2 win, building on the podium picked up at home in Brno, becoming the first Czech winner since Karel Abraham in Moto2 at Valencia, back in 2010.

Ivan Ortola won last time out in Germany, this time, from the front row after qualifying third, the QJMotor rider was a constant feature at the front of the race again. The Spanish rider piled on pressure behind to finish second, 0.303s behind Salac at the line.

The Kalex duo were joined on the podium by Alex Escrig. The Klint Forward Racing rider had left it late to hit the front, with his eighth on the grid seeing him feature at the front of the chasing pack. Once Alonso Lopez faded they had a tough battle, with Escrig coming out on top, before a fading Izan Guevara came into his sights.

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Then in a solo fifth, the chaos at the start of the final lap saw Escrig able to get into the group, where his racecraft on the final lap saw him able to fight into the podium places.

The final rider to succumb to the green machine was Daniel Holgado, who hit the exhaust on Gonzalez’s bike as he slowed after the line, while trying to take evasive action. Having led on the penultimate lap, the Aspar rider finished just off the rostrum, in fourth.

After taking over qualifying, Guevara started on pole and did the hard yards out front, ahead for most of the British GP. Once overtaken after trying to build a gap which had vanished, the Blu Cru Yamaha rider was dropped, finishing fifth, the top Boscoscuro at Silverstone.

Lopez also dropped back to sixth for Italjet Gresini, just ahead of Daniel Munoz who got a good start to be as high as fourth before managing a track limits warning over the closing stages on his way to seventh for Italtrans.

Deniz Oncu made the most forward progress coming from 21st on the grid to an impressive eighth for ELF Marc VDS.

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Barry Baltus was right behind at the chequered flag in ninth for Fantic Racing, with Sergio Garcia picking up his best finish of the season in 10th for Italjet Gresini.

Ayumu Sasaki completed his weekend with 11th for Momoven Idrofoglia, ahead of Celestino Vietti in 12th for SpeedRS, also on a track limits warning.

The remaining points went to Joe Roberts on the second American Racing bike in 13th, Gonzalez, who managed his sparking bike with the exhaust hitting the floor after the contact with Holgado over the line in 14th and top rookie Alberto Ferrnadez in 15th on the second Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha entry.

Official British Moto2 Records:

Old Fastest race lap: Aron Canet (2024) 2' 03.904s

New fastest race lap: Tony Arbolino (2026) 2' 02.682s

Old all time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 2' 02.111s

New all time lap record: Izan Guevara (Q2, 2026) 2' 01.483s

Best Pole: Aron Canet (2025) 2' 02.482s

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Luca Lunetta was the best placed of the Moto3 graduate rookies in 16th for SpeedRS, ahead of Angel Piqueras in 17th for QJMotor, reigning Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda in 19th and Taiyo Furusato in 23rd.

Senna Agius won the Silverstone round in 2025, from 11th on the grid an early drop was never recovered, with the Australian completing a day to forget for the Dynavolt team, in 20th.



Zonta van den Goorbergh was handed a long lap penalty for hitting Mario Aji in qualifying, an incident which red flagged the session on Saturday. Keeping his qualifying slot of 17th, the Momoven Idrofoglia rider was 24th after his trip around the loop, while Idemitsu’s Aji was 22nd.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

There were further penalties in the race, with David Alonso sent around the penalty loop for causing Collin Veijer’s crash, the Aspar rider finished 21st.

Aron Canet also fell out of contention, as did Arbolino, having just led the race and still hustling in the lead group, slipping off at the Club chicane on lap 13 of 17.

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Championship Standings

Picking up just two points sees Gonzalez now on 197.5 with Guevara closer after Silverstone, now 42.5 behind on 155.

Aguis remains on 136 in third with Ortola moving up two places in the overall standings to fourth on 133.5, with Holgado completing the top five, on 128 points.

Further down the standings, Rueda remains top rookie, staying on 27 points, closest rival Lunetta remains on 17 points, ten behind. Ferrandez was the only rookie to score his point moving him to 15.5 points.

Full race results can be found below.

Moto2 Race Results:

2026 British Moto2 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 35' 01.869s 2 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Biolec -MSI (Kalex) +0.303s 3 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.652s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.743s 5 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +2.555s 6 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +6.201s 7 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +6.293s 8 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +7.185s 9 Barry Baltus BEL REDs Fantic Racing (Kalex) +7.310s 10 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +8.873s 11 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +9.066s 12 Celestino Vietti ITA GT Trevisan SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +13.675s 13 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +13.722s 14 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +15.060s 15 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +15.063s 16 Luca Lunetta ITA GT Trevisan SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +18.494s 17 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - Biolec -MSI (Kalex) +18.548s 18 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +18.702s 19 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +18.840s 20 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +19.246s 21 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) +20.029s 22 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +21.323s 23 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +22.360s 24 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +22.481s 25 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +27.683s 26 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNF 27 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) DNF 28 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) DNF

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