Moto3: David Almansa completes 2025 Leopard line-up

One of the two remaining places on the 2025 Moto3 grid has been officially confirmed with former champion's Leopard Racing signing David Almansa to join Adrián Fernández.

Almansa finished just 22nd in this year’s world championship, suffering a fractured hand in Portimao before a best finish of eleventh for the Rivacold Snipers team.

“I am very happy for the trust they have placed in me after a tough year, handicapped by an injury,” Almansa said of his new Leopard deal. “I hope I can repay that trust with my work and dedication.

“Leopard Racing is the team I have always dreamed to be with, and I am already counting the hours and the minutes to get on the bike and start working with them. I am eager to learn and keep improving as a rider."

Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing

Fernández will remain with the team after finishing sixth overall, and top Honda rider, in the 2024 standings.

“I am very happy to continue another year with Leopard Racing, a team that is like a family to me,” said Fernandez, who celebrated consecutive podiums at Mandalika, Motegi and Phillip Island.

“I have learnt a lot during this season, and we have already been able to make great improvements such as achieving my first podium, followed by two more.

“I am looking forward to starting another season with them, with a clear goal in mind for which we will fight from day one.”

Team Principal Miodrag Kotur added: “We are pleased to continue one more season with Adrián Fernández, who has already made great progress in 2024, demonstrating his potential and willingness to learn.

“We are also very happy to have David Almansa as a new addition to the team for 2025. We are confident that, with all the hard work of our team and our riders, we will fight for our goals next season.”

Almansa’s deal means the other full time Moto3 ride still to be decided is the former Scott Ogden seat, alongside Eddie O'Shea, at MLav Racing.