Moto3: David Almansa completes 2025 Leopard line-up

Only one Moto3 seat still officially available for the 2025 world championship.

David Almansa
David Almansa

One of the two remaining places on the 2025 Moto3 grid has been officially confirmed with former champion's Leopard Racing signing David Almansa to join Adrián Fernández.

Almansa finished just 22nd in this year’s world championship, suffering a fractured hand in Portimao before a best finish of eleventh for the Rivacold Snipers team.

“I am very happy for the trust they have placed in me after a tough year, handicapped by an injury,” Almansa said of his new Leopard deal. “I hope I can repay that trust with my work and dedication.

“Leopard Racing is the team I have always dreamed to be with, and I am already counting the hours and the minutes to get on the bike and start working with them. I am eager to learn and keep improving as a rider."

Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing
Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing

Fernández will remain with the team after finishing sixth overall, and top Honda rider, in the 2024 standings.

“I am very happy to continue another year with Leopard Racing, a team that is like a family to me,” said Fernandez, who celebrated consecutive podiums at Mandalika, Motegi and Phillip Island.

“I have learnt a lot during this season, and we have already been able to make great improvements such as achieving my first podium, followed by two more.

“I am looking forward to starting another season with them, with a clear goal in mind for which we will fight from day one.”

Team Principal Miodrag Kotur added: “We are pleased to continue one more season with Adrián Fernández, who has already made great progress in 2024, demonstrating his potential and willingness to learn.

“We are also very happy to have David Almansa as a new addition to the team for 2025. We are confident that, with all the hard work of our team and our riders, we will fight for our goals next season.”

Almansa’s deal means the other full time Moto3 ride still to be decided is the former Scott Ogden seat, alongside Eddie O'Shea, at MLav Racing.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Latest News

F1
Feature
4h ago
What we know about Qatar’s key F1 racing guidelines meeting
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen have been at the centre of controversial clashes
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen have been at the centre of controversial…
F1
News
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton: Missing Abu Dhabi F1 test 'makes start of next year harder' at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
7h ago
‘He should start doing comedy’ - Lando Norris refutes Max Verstappen claim
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
8h ago
Andrea Locatelli’s Jerez WorldSBK test cut short after “big” turn seven crash
Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
Moto2
News
8h ago
Veijer, Holgado, Alonso even matched on Moto2 debut
Collin Veijer
Collin Veijer

More News

F1
News
8h ago
Charles Leclerc clears the air with Carlos Sainz: “There won't be any problems”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
9h ago
Sergio Perez has ‘100 per cent confidence’ he will be at Red Bull for F1 2025
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Michelin gives development update on delayed MotoGP front tyre
Michelin front tyre, MotoGP 2024
Michelin front tyre, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
10h ago
New F1 race director faces extra duties after double FIA dismissal
Rui Marques
Rui Marques
F1
News
10h ago
'It doesn't make sense' - Yuki Tsunoda puzzled by lack of Red Bull interest for F1 2025
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda