2023 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results

Peter McLaren's picture
22 Oct 2023
Ayumu Sasaki, Moto3 race, Australian MotoGP, 22 October

Race results from the 2023 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

Australian Moto3 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)39m 57.919s
2Ayumu SasakiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)39m 58.326s
3Joel KelsoAUSCFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)40m 2.311s
4Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)40m 20.981s
5Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing(Honda)40m 29.580s
6Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)40m 29.621s
7Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)40m 30.155s
8Jaume MasiaSPALeopard Racing(Honda)40m 30.842s
9Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)40m 31.298s
10Lorenzo FellonFRACIP Green Power(KTM)40m 33.294s
11Nicola Fabio CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)40m 44.389s
12Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)40m 51.485s
13Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)41m 0.526s
14Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)41m 0.799s
15Ryusei YamanakaJPNGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)41m 14.557s
16Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)41m 27.946s
17Kaito TobaJPNSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)41m 49.954s
18José Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+1 lap 
 Vicente PerezSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)DNF 
 Syarifuddin AzmanMALMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)DNF 
 David SalvadorSPACIP Green Power(KTM)DNF 
 Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)DNF 
 David AlonsoCOLGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)DNF 
 David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)DNF 
 Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)DNF 
 Filippo FarioliITARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)DNF 
 Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)DNF 

Deniz Oncu snatches victory from Ayumu Sasaki on the final turns of a soaking Australian Moto3 Grand Prix.

Oncu's late pass also prevented Sasaki from taking the world championship lead, but he has now closed to within four points of a subdued Jaume Masia.

The leading trio were reduced to two when home star Joel Kelso lost touch with Sasaki and Oncu in the final laps, Kelso settling for a safe debut podium.

Dani Holgado and Diogo Moieria were among four riders to fall on the sighting lap.

Title contender Holgado, who suffered a small cut to his face, got his damaged bike back to the grid for hasty repairs while Moieira had to start from pit lane.

 

 