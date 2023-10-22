Australian Moto3 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 39m 57.919s 2 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 39m 58.326s 3 Joel Kelso AUS CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 40m 2.311s 4 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 40m 20.981s 5 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 40m 29.580s 6 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 40m 29.621s 7 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 40m 30.155s 8 Jaume Masia SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 40m 30.842s 9 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 40m 31.298s 10 Lorenzo Fellon FRA CIP Green Power (KTM) 40m 33.294s 11 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 40m 44.389s 12 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 40m 51.485s 13 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 41m 0.526s 14 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 41m 0.799s 15 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 41m 14.557s 16 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 41m 27.946s 17 Kaito Toba JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 41m 49.954s 18 José Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1 lap Vicente Perez SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) DNF Syarifuddin Azman MAL MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) DNF David Salvador SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF David Alonso COL Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) DNF David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) DNF Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) DNF Filippo Farioli ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNF Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) DNF

Deniz Oncu snatches victory from Ayumu Sasaki on the final turns of a soaking Australian Moto3 Grand Prix.

Oncu's late pass also prevented Sasaki from taking the world championship lead, but he has now closed to within four points of a subdued Jaume Masia.

The leading trio were reduced to two when home star Joel Kelso lost touch with Sasaki and Oncu in the final laps, Kelso settling for a safe debut podium.

Dani Holgado and Diogo Moieria were among four riders to fall on the sighting lap.

Title contender Holgado, who suffered a small cut to his face, got his damaged bike back to the grid for hasty repairs while Moieira had to start from pit lane.