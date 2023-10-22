2023 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|39m 57.919s
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|39m 58.326s
|3
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|40m 2.311s
|4
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|40m 20.981s
|5
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|40m 29.580s
|6
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|40m 29.621s
|7
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|40m 30.155s
|8
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|40m 30.842s
|9
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|40m 31.298s
|10
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|40m 33.294s
|11
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|40m 44.389s
|12
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|40m 51.485s
|13
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|41m 0.526s
|14
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|41m 0.799s
|15
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|41m 14.557s
|16
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|41m 27.946s
|17
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|41m 49.954s
|18
|José Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|+1 lap
|Vicente Perez
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|DNF
|David Salvador
|SPA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|DNF
|David Alonso
|COL
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|DNF
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|DNF
Deniz Oncu snatches victory from Ayumu Sasaki on the final turns of a soaking Australian Moto3 Grand Prix.
Oncu's late pass also prevented Sasaki from taking the world championship lead, but he has now closed to within four points of a subdued Jaume Masia.
The leading trio were reduced to two when home star Joel Kelso lost touch with Sasaki and Oncu in the final laps, Kelso settling for a safe debut podium.
Dani Holgado and Diogo Moieria were among four riders to fall on the sighting lap.
Title contender Holgado, who suffered a small cut to his face, got his damaged bike back to the grid for hasty repairs while Moieira had to start from pit lane.