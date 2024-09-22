2024 Emilia Romagna Moto3 Grand Prix - Race Results

Round fourteen of the Moto3 championship, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, came down to the very last lap, with four riders in contention and David Alonso coming out on top for the eighth time this season, for the return trip to Misano.

The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider had started from second on the grid, and completed his share of laps in the lead along with the rest of the frontrunners.

The last lap saw Daniel Holgado lead over the line after his move to the front, taking it from the Colombian on the penultimate lap, with Angel Piqueras, Alonso and Veijer ready to pounce.

Into La Quercia the riders were in a line, with the #80 coming out ahead, pulling out his best defensive moves out of Tremonto.

That tight line served him well, leaving Alonso able to hold on over the line by just 0.175s.

After celebrating on a unicycle, Alonso collected his trophy for his eighth win and ninth podium visit in a dominant season.

2024 Moto3 Emilia Romagna - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) 33m 53.212s 2 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.175s 3 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.367s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.467s 5 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +3.135s 6 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +4.722s 7 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +4.894s 8 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +5.746s 9 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +6.140s 10 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +6.184s 11 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +6.215s 12 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +9.430s 13 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +11.726s 14 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +13.170s 15 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +15.651s 16 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +17.447s 17 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +19.139s 18 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +19.468s 19 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +30.968s 20 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +30.983s 21 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +31.385s 22 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +31.894s 23 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +59.033s 24 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) DNF 25 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF 26 Vincente Perez SPA FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) DNS

Behind, there was a further battle for position going on - with Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider Holgado making a move to retake second at Curvone, running wide.

Rookie winner on the last visit, Piqueras was then able to try to catch Alonso, wobbling to the line he was too far back to benefit from the slipstream behind Alonso’s tactical masterclass, taking a hard earned second for Leopard.

Holgado took the chequered flag in a clear third, but was judged by race direction to have exceeded track limits on the final lap by the tiniest of margins, seeing him demoted a position to fourth.

Having been dropped on the last lap, Collin Veijer was just a passenger with a great view of the battle ahead on his Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP bike, before being elevated to third and a rostrum appearance, having looked much more comfortable with his settings and package the second time around in Misano.

Ivan Ortola got a poor start and was soon at the wrong end of the top ten. The MT Helmets - MSI rider knuckled down to finish at the front of the chasing group for fifth, with Luca Lunetta also making moves in the right direction from twelfth on the grid for the SIC58 Squadra Corse team, taking sixth at their home circuit.

Joel Kelso faded back slightly to seventh for BOE Motorsports, but was clear of early frontrunner Adrian Fernandez in eighth for Leopard.

Matteo Bertelle improved to place ninth for Rivacold Snipers, just ahead of Aragon winner Jose Antonio Rueda, who avoided being cleared out on his second visit to complete the top ten for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

In the same group, Tatsuki Suzuki took the finish right behind in eleventh for Liqui Moly Intact GP on the Husqvarna, with a gap back to Filippo Farioli, who claimed twelfth for SIC58 Squadra Corse.



Taiyo Furusato started from pole and was initially a feature in the lead group. Trying to pass Fernandez on lap nine saw him try a move there was no room for, dropping the Honda Team Asia rider to 13th. His wild style also picked up an early track limits warning, which became a penalty by lap fifteen, seeing all his work to climb back undone by a long lap trip - pushing him back to 13th again, where he finished.

The remaining points on offer went to Stefano Nepa in 14th for LevelUP - MTA and Ryusei Yamanaka in 15th for the MT Helmets - MSI team.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

David Munoz qualified eighth, but had a double long lap penalty to serve, following his actions at the start of the race last time out in Misano.

The BOE rider crashed in the same manner at turn two, hitting the back of Nepa, but this time was the only faller. The Spaniard rejoined to complete his penalty so it did not carry over and went on to crash out again while racing around with Riccardo Rossi at the halfway point.

Rossi and Tachakorn Buasri both also fell in the first lap, and rejoined the Italian finished a very distant 23rd, while Buasri later retired.

Vincente Perez was riding through the pain barrier after falls at recent rounds, with a further spill on Friday leaving him sore, leading to him being withdrawn by the MLav Racing team before the race. It was due to be his final appearance for the outfit, as Eddie O’Shea takes over in Indonesia.

Championship Standings

The title beckons for Alonso, who extends his championship advantage to 82 points.

Holgado remains second, but is joined on 189 points by Veijer.

Ortola sits fourth overall with a total of 184, with Piqueras the top rookie in fifth on 118.