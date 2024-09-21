2024 Emilia Romanga Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Taiyo Furusato claimed his first Moto3 pole the hard way, ahead of round fourteen, the Moto3 Emilia Romanga Grand Prix.

The Honda Team Asia rider had needed a trip through Q1, and was immediately out in the second session, keeping his momentum going and earning third heading into the closing minutes.

A final run for the Japanese rider, shadowing Angel Piqueras, saw him gain a slipstream advantage - crossing the line with a best of 1m 40.394s for his first Moto3 pole.

2024 Moto3 Emilia Romagna - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 40.394s 2 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.059s 3 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.066s 4 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.067s 5 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.116s 6 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.220s 7 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.283s 8 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.319s 9 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.350s 10 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.376s 11 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.397s 12 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.426s 13 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.834s 14 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +0.862s 15 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.162s 16 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +1.310s 17 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.500s 18 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.284s Q1 19 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) 1m 41.658s 20 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 41.832s 21 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 41.861s 22 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 41. 903s 23 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 41.986s 24 Vincente Perez SPA FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 42.127s 25 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 42.200s 26 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 42.725s

Championship leader, CFMoto Gaviota Aspar’s David Alonso, had held provisional pole ahead of the chequered flag and was willing to give it one final push to hold on to the number one spot. The limit was found and the Colombian, who was on pole last time in Misano, was a late faller at turn eight, La Quercia.

Alonso quickly remounted, so there was no yellow flag to disturb the laps being set behind, finishing the session just 0.059s slower.

The Misano winner two weeks ago, rookie Angel Piqueras will not have a double long lap penalty to overcome this time, earning himself an improved front row start too, with his unusual line which sees him over the kerb at Misano Corner for Leopard.

Ivan Ortola tried a variety of different tactics to improve his position on the grid, securing fourth for MT Helmets - MSI with his early banker.

Stefano Nepa was fifth Quickest for LevelUP - MTA after late improvements, just ahead of Collin Veijer, who continued to look uneasy in Misano, pushing hard to improve to sixth in a tight session, with the Liqui Moly Husqvarna rider still only 0.220s away from pole.

Adrian Fernandez was seventh quickest on the second Leopard entry.



Topping P2 in the morning saw Munoz give himself the best chance to overcome his penalty for causing the big crash at the start of the San Marino round, where he took out the winner of the previous race, Jose Antonio Rueda.

Munoz finished Q2 in eighth after tucking in behind Veijer on track.

By contrast, Rueda was one of seven riders not to improve, of those only Nepa and Fernandez went straight to Q2 on their Friday time. Spending much of his time leading around a pack of riders after confidently moving from Q1 with the top time, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider qualified ninth.

Joel Kelso went out for his final run before the rest of the paddock, his time on track alone saw him able to set red sectors on the first half of the lap, then lose out without a slipstream, seeing him just place the second BOE bike inside the top ten.

Second in the title hunt, Daniel Holgado was shuffled back to eleventh for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.



Q1- Late lap sees Ogden make the cut before fall

A fall in the morning session guaranteed Scott Ogden’s attendance in Q1. He was running solo and built through the fifteen minutes to just snatch up the fourth and final progression place, joining Rueda, Almansa (18th) and Furusato. Ogden later fell in Q2, leaving him 16th.

Rueda was in charge with a series of fast laps, while Almansa had a stint behind before moving into second. Furusato saw his early lead time take him through to Q2.

The last group on track saw Nicola Carraro, Riccardo Rossi, Noah Dettwiler and Jacob Roulstone all looking to make the cut.

Rossi saw his rear step out, sending him into the gravel as he narrowly missed Carraro, there was no yellow flag as he rejoined leaving Ogden’s time safe.

Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider Roulstone, who suffered to huge falls on Friday, was at the back of the group and just missed out, demoted by the British riders time.

Rossi also failed to move to the second session, in 20th for CIP Green Power.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Alonso and Ogden were the only riders to fall in qualifying.

Moto3 have a full entry list for the second trip to Rimini.

Vincente Perez (24th) is riding through the pain barrier after falls at recent rounds, with a further spill on Friday leaving him sore, but determined to finish his last race with the MLav Racing team before Eddie O’Shea takes over in Indonesia.

