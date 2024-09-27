2024 Indonesian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 Indonesian Grand Prix (round 15) in Lombok, which saw a dominant Collin Veijer fastest.
Collin Veijer set a new all time lap record on the first day of action, taking control as Moto3 got the flyaway section of the season underway at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.
The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider first hit the top of the timesheets with 21 minutes remaining and continued to lower his time all the way to the end of the session, running solo to finish with a best of 1m 37.942s - a new lap record.
Adrian Fernandez came closest to his time, finishing 0.154s behind for Leopard Racing.
The tricky conditions lead to caution for many of the frontrunners, which allowed other names to shine in the heat.
|2024 Moto3 Indonesia - Practice 1 (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|1m 37.942s
|2
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.154s
|3
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.226s
|4
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+0.237s
|5
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.284s
|6
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.427s
|7
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.561s
|8
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.591s
|9
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.724s
|10
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+0.768s
|11
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.834s
|12
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.908s
|13
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+0.930s
|14
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.933s
|15
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.601s
|16
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.134s
|17
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.203s
|18
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.222s
|19
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.276s
|20
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.321s
|21
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.548s
|22
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.565s
|23
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.785s
|24
|Arbi Aditama
|IND
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.366s
|25
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.457s
|26
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.459s
|27
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.461s
David Almansa was top four in the morning and continued his form into the afternoon to finish third for Rivacold Snipers, just ahead of his teammate Matteo Bertelle, who placed fourth after the first officially timed session.
Rookie Luca Lunetta, a front row starter at the last round, kept his good run going with the fifth best time for SIC58 Squadra Corse after briefly holding the top spot.
Stefano Nepa, one of the more experienced riders at the track, sixth for LevelUp - MTA.
Jose Antonio Rueda made up for a slow start, moving into seventh late in the session for Red Bull KTM Ajo, the first rider over half a second off the new benchmark.
Angel Piqueras couldn’t quite match his morning form, which saw him lead the way in the free practice session, finishing eighth on the second Leopard.
The rookie teenager was comfortably ahead of Ivan Ortola, who placed ninth for MT Helmets - MSI, just quicker than Tatsuki Suzuki, who completed the top ten on the second Husqvarna.
Fellow Japanese rider Ryusei Yamanaka was eleventh after P1, ahead of BOE Motorsports rider Joel Kelso, who shook off his earlier bike issues for twelfth.
Championship leader David Alonso struggled in the session after his fall in free practice. The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider looked stiff and sore despite being declared ‘fit’ by the medical centre.
The Colombian had been sat in 14th before some late lap cancellations for Taiyo Furusato and David Munoz promoted him to 13th. The removed laps also saw Scott Ogden hold a provisional Q2 slot at a track where rain has come into play in the past for the MLav Racing team.
Daniel Holgado, just missed out in 15th for Red Bull Gas Gas Tech3, the first rider over a second off the session best.
The Moto3 class were greeted by hot conditions and a dirty, low grip track, which lead to a crash heavy free practice topped by Piqueras on his last flying lap.
David Munoz was first off, right at the start of the thirty-five minutes. The same section of the track soon claimed Adrian Fernandez and and Noah Dettwiler.
There were further spills all over the circuit with Joel Kelso, Filippo Farioli and Alonso all hitting the deck in quick succession.
Eddie O’Shea had his first run out with the MLav Racing Team - 17th in his first session and 25th in P1 after he suffered a heavy highside in the second session.
There is a wildcard for the weekend as Arbi Aditama makes a return to the paddock at home with Honda Team Asia, placing 24th after the opening day.
|2024 Moto3 Indonesia -Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|1m 38.799s
|2
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+0.299s
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.456s
|4
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.485s
|5
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+0.559s
|6
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.626s
|7
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+0.695s
|8
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.869s
|9
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+0.997s
|10
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.001s
|11
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.024s
|12
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.030s
|13
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.059s
|14
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.076s
|15
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.107s
|16
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.145s
|17
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.217s
|18
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.333s
|19
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.421s
|20
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.547s
|21
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.565s
|22
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.874s
|23
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.097s
|24
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.210s
|25
|Arbi Aditama
|IND
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.275s
|26
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.276s
|27
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.652s