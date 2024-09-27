2024 Indonesian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 Indonesian Grand Prix (round 15) in Lombok, which saw a dominant Collin Veijer fastest.

Collin Veijer, Moto3, 2024
Collin Veijer, Moto3, 2024
Collin Veijer set a new all time lap record on the first day of action, taking control as Moto3 got the flyaway section of the season underway at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.

The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider first hit the top of the timesheets with 21 minutes remaining and continued to lower his time all the way to the end of the session, running solo to finish with a best of 1m 37.942s - a new lap record.

Adrian Fernandez came closest to his time, finishing 0.154s behind for Leopard Racing.

The tricky conditions lead to caution for many of the frontrunners, which allowed other names to shine in the heat.

2024 Moto3   Indonesia - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)1m 37.942s
2Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.154s
3David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.226s
4Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.237s
5Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.284s
6Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.427s
7Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.561s
8Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.591s
9Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.724s
10Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.768s
11Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.834s
12Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.908s
13David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.930s
14Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+0.933s
15Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.601s
16Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.134s
17Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.203s
18David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.222s
19Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.276s
20Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.321s
21Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.548s
22Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.565s
23Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.785s
24Arbi AditamaINDHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.366s
25Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+2.457s
26Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.459s
27Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.461s

David Almansa was top four in the morning and continued his form into the afternoon to finish third for Rivacold Snipers, just ahead of his teammate Matteo Bertelle, who placed fourth after the first officially timed session.

Rookie Luca Lunetta, a front row starter at the last round, kept his good run going with the fifth best time for SIC58 Squadra Corse after briefly holding the top spot.

Stefano Nepa, one of the more experienced riders at the track, sixth for LevelUp - MTA.

Jose Antonio Rueda made up for a slow start, moving into seventh late in the session for Red Bull KTM Ajo, the first rider over half a second off the new benchmark.

Angel Piqueras couldn’t quite match his morning form, which saw him lead the way in the free practice session, finishing eighth on the second Leopard.

The rookie teenager was comfortably ahead of Ivan Ortola, who placed ninth for MT Helmets - MSI, just quicker than Tatsuki Suzuki, who completed the top ten on the second Husqvarna.

Fellow Japanese rider Ryusei Yamanaka was eleventh after P1, ahead of BOE Motorsports rider Joel Kelso, who shook off his earlier bike issues for twelfth.

Championship leader David Alonso struggled in the session after his fall in free practice. The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider looked stiff and sore despite being declared ‘fit’ by the medical centre.

The Colombian had been sat in 14th before some late lap cancellations for Taiyo Furusato and David Munoz promoted him to 13th. The removed laps also saw Scott Ogden hold a provisional Q2 slot at a track where rain has come into play in the past for the MLav Racing team.

Daniel Holgado, just missed out in 15th for Red Bull Gas Gas Tech3, the first rider over a second off the session best.

The Moto3 class were greeted by hot conditions and a dirty, low grip track, which lead to a crash heavy free practice topped by Piqueras on his last flying lap.

David Munoz was first off, right at the start of the thirty-five minutes. The same section of the track soon claimed Adrian Fernandez and and Noah Dettwiler.

There were further spills all over the circuit with Joel Kelso, Filippo Farioli and Alonso all hitting the deck in quick succession.

Eddie O’Shea had his first run out with the MLav Racing Team - 17th in his first session and 25th in P1 after he suffered a heavy highside in the second session.

There is a wildcard for the weekend as Arbi Aditama makes a return to the paddock at home with Honda Team Asia, placing 24th after the opening day.
 

2024 Moto3  Indonesia -Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 38.799s
2Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.299s
3Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.456s
4David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.485s
5Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.559s
6Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+0.626s
7Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.695s
8Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.869s
9David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.997s
10Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.001s
11Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.024s
12Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.030s
13Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.059s
14Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.076s
15Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.107s
16Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.145s
17Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+1.217s
18Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.333s
19Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.421s
20David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.547s
21Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.565s
22Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.874s
23Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.097s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.210s
25Arbi AditamaINDHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.275s
26Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.276s
27Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.652s

