2024 Indonesian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Collin Veijer set a new all time lap record on the first day of action, taking control as Moto3 got the flyaway section of the season underway at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.

The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider first hit the top of the timesheets with 21 minutes remaining and continued to lower his time all the way to the end of the session, running solo to finish with a best of 1m 37.942s - a new lap record.

Adrian Fernandez came closest to his time, finishing 0.154s behind for Leopard Racing.

The tricky conditions lead to caution for many of the frontrunners, which allowed other names to shine in the heat.

2024 Moto3 Indonesia - Practice 1 (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) 1m 37.942s 2 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.154s 3 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.226s 4 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +0.237s 5 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.284s 6 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.427s 7 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.561s 8 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.591s 9 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.724s 10 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +0.768s 11 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.834s 12 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.908s 13 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.930s 14 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +0.933s 15 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.601s 16 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.134s 17 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.203s 18 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.222s 19 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.276s 20 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.321s 21 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.548s 22 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.565s 23 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.785s 24 Arbi Aditama IND Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.366s 25 Eddie O'Shea GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +2.457s 26 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.459s 27 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.461s

David Almansa was top four in the morning and continued his form into the afternoon to finish third for Rivacold Snipers, just ahead of his teammate Matteo Bertelle, who placed fourth after the first officially timed session.

Rookie Luca Lunetta, a front row starter at the last round, kept his good run going with the fifth best time for SIC58 Squadra Corse after briefly holding the top spot.

Stefano Nepa, one of the more experienced riders at the track, sixth for LevelUp - MTA.

Jose Antonio Rueda made up for a slow start, moving into seventh late in the session for Red Bull KTM Ajo, the first rider over half a second off the new benchmark.

Angel Piqueras couldn’t quite match his morning form, which saw him lead the way in the free practice session, finishing eighth on the second Leopard.

The rookie teenager was comfortably ahead of Ivan Ortola, who placed ninth for MT Helmets - MSI, just quicker than Tatsuki Suzuki, who completed the top ten on the second Husqvarna.

Fellow Japanese rider Ryusei Yamanaka was eleventh after P1, ahead of BOE Motorsports rider Joel Kelso, who shook off his earlier bike issues for twelfth.

Championship leader David Alonso struggled in the session after his fall in free practice. The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider looked stiff and sore despite being declared ‘fit’ by the medical centre.

The Colombian had been sat in 14th before some late lap cancellations for Taiyo Furusato and David Munoz promoted him to 13th. The removed laps also saw Scott Ogden hold a provisional Q2 slot at a track where rain has come into play in the past for the MLav Racing team.

Daniel Holgado, just missed out in 15th for Red Bull Gas Gas Tech3, the first rider over a second off the session best.

The Moto3 class were greeted by hot conditions and a dirty, low grip track, which lead to a crash heavy free practice topped by Piqueras on his last flying lap.

David Munoz was first off, right at the start of the thirty-five minutes. The same section of the track soon claimed Adrian Fernandez and and Noah Dettwiler.

There were further spills all over the circuit with Joel Kelso, Filippo Farioli and Alonso all hitting the deck in quick succession.

Eddie O’Shea had his first run out with the MLav Racing Team - 17th in his first session and 25th in P1 after he suffered a heavy highside in the second session.

There is a wildcard for the weekend as Arbi Aditama makes a return to the paddock at home with Honda Team Asia, placing 24th after the opening day.

