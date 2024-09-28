2024 Indonesian Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Indonesian Moto3 Grand Prix in Lombok, which saw Ivan Ortola return to pole with a new record lap.

Ivan Ortola picked up the pace when it mattered moat to claim pole position for round fifteen, the Moto3 Indonesian Grand Prix.

The MT Helmets - MSI rider dropped his time when it mattered most - first hitting the top spot heading into the final ten minutes, before returning in the mass pit exit to lower his own best to 1m 37.332s - a new all time lap record.

The Spaniard will need the advantage - he was one of several riders handed a penalty or slow riding, being given a double long lap sanction for a third offence.

Collin Veijer had dominated on Friday. The Liqui Moly Husqvarna rider was comfortable enough to be able to look behind him to check he was not giving a tow when on a flying lap, yet also completely at the limit, completing two out of the seat laps on his last two times around the track, finishing second, 0.257s off pole.

Emilia Romagna’s polesitter, Taiyo Furusato was well off the pace on Friday, finishing the day in 21st. In the morning the Honda Team Asia rider did enough to move into Q2, then put in the third best time in that session, despite a late fall for the Japanese rider.

Adrian Fernandez made sure to always be tucked in behind or in a group to move into fourth for Leopard.

2024 Moto3   Indonesia  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)1m 37.332s
2Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.257s
3Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.369s
4Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.394s
5David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.513s
6Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.644s
7Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.746s
8Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.778s
9Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.788s
10Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.858s
11Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.878s
12Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+0.970s
13David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.040s
14Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.067s
15David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.082s
16Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.133s
17Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.207s
18Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.298s
Q1
19Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)1m 38.766s
20Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)1m 38.770s
21Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)1m 38.863s
22Arbi AditamaINDHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 38.987s
23Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 39.165s
24Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)1m 39.184s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 39.488s
26Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)1m 39.732s
27Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 39.854s

Championship leader David Alonso had suffered a fall early on Friday and looked sore in the second session, just scraping into 13th overnight. The Gaviota Aspar rider returned to build on his most recent win, at the last round, with fifth the best he could do, just over half a second off the top time.

Before his fall at new crash hotspot turn eight, Luca Lunetta had ensured he arrived with the best time, after the rookie topped the P2 session with a new record lap. Not quite able to replicate that form, the SIC58 Squadra Corse rider was sixth in Q2.

Tatsuki Suzuki worked his way up to seventh on the second Husqvarna, with Joel Kelso running solo again for eighth for the BOE Motorsports team.

Rookie Angel Piqueras picked up ninth on the grid, with Jose Antonio Rueda the best of the Q1 graduates in tenth.

Q1- Rueda vs Ogden as Bertelle has a session to forget

Jose Antonio Rueda was pushed back into Q1 when his late effort on P2 was cancelled, leaving him 20th . The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was handed a long lap penalty ahead of the session for riding slowly, Along with Xabi Zurutuza (27th) and Ivan Ortola, who were awarded a double long lap trip for the race.

Scott Ogden suffered a mix of yellow flags and cancelled laps, with a run good enough for fourth one of many scratched off. Travelling around with Adrian Fernandez and David Almansa saw him in behind their argument as Fernandez pulled out of a fast lap, and later needing to take evasive action at turn eight, as Almansa hit the gravel, sending him to Q1 too.

In Q1 the duo fought it out to move on with the top time, with Ogden topping the first qualifying session. The MLav Racing rider went on to twelfth in Q2.

Rueda moved through second, joined by Stefano Nepa (11th) and Riccardo Rossi (18th).

A battered and bruised Jacob Roulstone just missed out in fifth, so will line up 19th for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.

The first session was marred by slow riding by most of those involved towards the end of the session.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Matteo Bertelle had a session to forget, causing an early yellow flag, before a crash leaving the pits when his bike would not turn properly. On his return to track the Rivacold Snipers rider fell at turn one.

The earlier P2 session was crash heavy with session leader Lunetta, Piqueras and teammates Daniel Holgado and  Roulstone all suffering heavy falls. Holgado (14th) had been working with Roulstone when he crashed right in front of his fellow Tech3 rider through turns seven and eight,  with the Australian rookie running straight into his bike.

The latter three all attended the medical centre and were declared fit for qualifying.

Eddie O’Shea takes over from Vincente Perez at the  MLav Racing Team - in the seat originally vacated by Josh Whatley. His first Moto3 qualifying session saw him claim 20th on the grid despite a late fall in Q1.

Wildcard Arbi Aditama returns for a home grand prix with Honda Team Asia. The Indonesian rider picked up a warning for riding slowly on his way to 22nd.

