2024 Indonesian Moto3 Grand Prix - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Moto3 Indonesian Grand Prix on Lombok, where David Alonso pulled himself out of danger in the lead group to win.

David Alonso, Moto3, 2024, Indonesia
David Alonso, Moto3, 2024, Indonesia
Round fifteen of the Moto3 championship, the Indonesian Grand Prix, saw the huge, scrappy lead group all in with a chance of a win, with David Alonso moving to the front of it at the right time, to stay out of danger and collect his ninth win of the season at the Pertamina Mandalika circuit.

Starting fifth, the lead group being sizeable gave the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider the chance to sit in the pack and size up his rivals.

A strong return to his form after his weekend started with a huge crash, the #80 collected back to back wins as his rivals fell, but was not in the lead starting the last lap.

That rider was Adrian Fernandez, who took over the race lead responsibility after Collin Veijer crashed out from first. With the riders five abreast in the closing stages Alonso took his chance and hit the front, to ensure he was not collected as errors crept into the group.
 

2024 Moto3 Indonesia - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)32m 57.410s
2Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.085s
3David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.225s
4Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.664s
5Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.835s
6Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.862s
7Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.300s
8Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.835s
9Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+16.664s
10Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+16.674s
11Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+16.770s
12Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+16.807s
13Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+17.005s
14Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+17.244s
15Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+23.804s
16Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+26.124s
17Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+39.312s
18Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+57.340s
19Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)DNF
20Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)DNF
21Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)DNF
22Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)DNF
23Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)DNF
24Arbi AditamaINDHonda Team Asia (Honda)DNF
25Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)DNF
26David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)DNF
27Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)DNS

Initially, infighting for second gave Alonso the chance of a small break on the last lap once ahead, but Fernandez was right behind again at the line, as Alonso ran wide but still won by just 0.085s.

Fernandez picked up his first ever podium finish at the 61st attempt for Leopard on the Honda, just holding off David Munoz to the line as he completed the podium for BOE Motorsports KTM, providing a mix of manufacturers on the rostrum.

Angel Piqueras took advantage of all the chaos to cut through and claim fourth, completing a strong race for Leopard as the highest placing rookie.

Luca Lunetta had a wild last lap, the fellow rookie was often wide as the race came to the crucial point, but survived the pressure to hold onto fifth for SIC 58 Squadra Corse.

Daniel Holgado got a strong start off the line, but was soon back in the competitive front group. At one point the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider lead the way as Fernandez relinquished his lead, on his way to sixth in a close battle to the line with Lunetta.

Tatsuki Suzuki faded back from the pack in the closing stages, finishing seventh for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, just ahead of the second BOE bike, piloted by Joel Kelso, in eighth.

Ortola takes top ten finish after triple penalty trouble

Polesitter Ivan Ortola had a double long lap penalty to complete in the race, and did do quickly, dropping to 19th by the time both laps were complete on lap four.

From there he had hoped to replicate the penalty win pulled off by Piqueras earlier in the season, but after working his way to the front of the chasing group, the MT Helmets - MSI rider received the message he would need to go up the penalty loop again - one of many riders getting an in-race sanction for cutting the track at turn nine.

In eleventh at the time, Ortola rejoined holding eleventh, such was his neatness around the now much practised loop and gap back to the rest, but the deficit to the lead group was now too huge to bridge, with ninth the best the Spaniard could achieve.

Nicola Carraro put the pressure on Ortola after catching him in the closing stages to complete the top ten for LevelUp - MTA.

Jose Antonio Rueda also saw his chances of a good result ended by a penalty trip, the Red Bull KTM rider only needed one trip around the loop, finishing eleventh for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Rueda, in the same group as Carraro and Ortola, had close company from Matteo Bertelle, who took the chequered flag right behind in twelfth for Rivacold Snipers.

The remaining points went to MLav Racing rider Scott Ogden in 13th, Joel Esteban in 14th on the second Aspar bike and Stefano Nepa, who recovered from his long lap penalties, also taking three over the race for LevelUp MTA on his way to 15th.

A crash filled race saw only three other riders finish - Jacob Roulstone, Ryusei Yamanaka and Noah Dettwiler, who remounted after his fall.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Filippo Farioli and David Almansa tangled on the first lap, so were the first to exit.

Wildcard Arbi Aditama returned for a home race with Honda Team Asia, but was next out while battling teammate Tatchakorn Buasri.

Buasri then fell himself, collected by Dettwiler’s flying KTM on lap five.

Xabi Zurutuza completed his penalty loop trip before he was next to exit in Indonesia, swiftly followed out of action by Riccardo Rossi.

Veijer was the main casualty out front, falling from the lead, while Taiyo Furusato also fell from the lead group in the closing stages as the battle for position heated up.

Eddie O’Shea took over full time for the rest of the season from Vincente Perez at the MLav Racing Team. His huge fall earlier in the weekend in Q1 lead to a left hand break, in the paddock with his arm in a sling. The newcomer is hoping to be back for Australia.

Championship Standings

Win  umber nine means David Alonso can now be the new champion for 2024 in the next round in Japan if results go his way.

The Colombian now has 296 points after adding another 25 in style, with Holgado his nearest rival on 199, a huge 97 points adrift.

Ortola’s comeback rider sees him up to third overall on 191, passing Veijer after his DNF, leaving him stuck on 189.

Piqueras remains an impressive fifth in his rookie season.

Kyle Ryde, Danny Kent, Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
Christian Iddon
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
Alvaro Bautista leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Lewis Hamilton
Alvaro Bautista leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez
Galang Hendra
