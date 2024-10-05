2024 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Ivan Ortola was back on record pace, beating his own new best from Friday to take his second pole position in a row, backing up his #1 spot on the grid in Indonesia with a repeat for round sixteen, the Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix.

For the second round in a row the Mt Helmets - MSI rider impressed with record pace.



Ivan Ortola arrived with the best time courtesy of his record lap from Friday, after the damp P2 session did not see any improvements.

The Spaniards first run in traffic saw him down in 13th , rolling out at the end of the lap for better track position after chasing round Angel Piqueras.

His next lap lowered the record, catapulting the #48 to provisional pole, before Collin Veijer took over after staying out, while Ortola came in for a tyre change.

Once back on track, the KTM rider had Luca Lunetta ahead in a train of riders, which could have been disaster if the traffic had slowed him, instead Ortola slipstreamed over the line with another new record a 1m 54.761s - now over 1.6 seconds less than the old lap time on arrival - and all the more impressive as the rain got heavier at the start of Q2 and was visibly spotting on the riders visors.



Veijer’s time saw him to second for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, just 0.356s slower.

The final front row slot went to David Alonso.

The championship leader won last time out on Lombok, leading to his first chance at taking the title. The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider began by running in the group, which saw the Colombian slot into a solid fourth. Alonso chose to go back out alone, achieved by a quick turnaround in the pits from his mechanics, which allowed him the time alone to work on his lines that he requested, and saw him improve to third - all while the #80 was having issues with his helmet visor popping up and out of place.

Piqueras went on to take fourth - the top rookie made gains in behind his Leopard teammate after topping the wet morning session, ahead of Adrian Fernandez.

Ryusei Yamanaka ignored the box call to stay out on the second MT Helmets bike, initially moving onto the provisional front row on his was to fifth, the top Japanese rider ahead of his home grand prix.



2024 Moto3 Japan - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 54.761s 2 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.356s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.409s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.724s 5 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.733s 6 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.918s 7 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.167s 8 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.170s 9 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.404s 10 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.473s 11 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.570s 12 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.599s 13 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.657s 14 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.659s 15 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +1.675s 16 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.023s 17 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +2.191s 18 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.459s Q1 19 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 57.057s 20 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 57.136s 21 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) 1m 57.282s 22 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 57.295s 23 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 57.346s 24 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 57761s 25 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 57.829s 26 Rei Wakamatsu JPN FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 58.599s

Joel Kelso was another rider out early, using the clear track to his advantage to claim sixth for BOE Motorsports.

Fernandez was seventh on the second Leopard, just ahead of David Munoz, who was the best of the Q1 graduates in eighth for BOE.

Daniel Holgado pulled into the pits with no time set after his early effort was cancelled. The Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider was 18th on his out lap, before recovering to ninth as the chequered flag waved.

David Almansa completed the top ten for Rivacold Snipers.



Q1 - No way out for Esteban, Ogden

Joel Esteban spent much of his session at the front of a line of bikes, with no lines to follow or slipstream, the Aspar rookie was always at a disadvantage. Lapping well by himself wasn’t quite enough, leaving him fifth in Q1, for 19th on the grid.

Scott Ogden also missed out, dripping out of the top four late on with the Spaniard to place the MLav bike 20th.

David Munoz moved on with the top time - and a conduct warning for cruising on the racing line, disturbing Taiyo Furusato (13th), who also moved on to Q2, with Stefano Nepa (11th) and Riccardo Rossi (16th) progressing to complete the top four.

Crashes, injuries and replacements



Both morning P2 fallers were back in action for qualifying, Furusato and Suzuki (17th) hit the gravel separately at the same corner, turn nine.

Both seemed to lack some confidence when back on track.

Eddie O’Shea made his debut in Indonesia, but picked up a right hand fracture. The MLav Racing team a running a home replacement for the Japanese round,. Rei Wakamatsu. The former Asia Talent Cup and current Japanese Moto3 series starts 26th after a trip through the gravel.