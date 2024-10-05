2024 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix, which saw Ivan Ortola take back to back poles, with a new record lap of Motegi.

Ivan Ortola, Moto3, 2024, pole position, Japan
Ivan Ortola, Moto3, 2024, pole position, Japan
© Gold & Goose

Ivan Ortola was back on record pace, beating his own new best from Friday to take his second pole position in a row, backing up his #1 spot on the grid in Indonesia with a repeat for round sixteen, the Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix.

For the second round in a row the Mt Helmets - MSI rider impressed with record pace.


Ivan Ortola arrived with the best time courtesy of his record lap from Friday, after the damp P2 session did not see any improvements.

The Spaniards first run in traffic saw him down in 13th , rolling out at the end of the lap for better track position after chasing round Angel Piqueras.

His next lap lowered the record, catapulting the #48 to provisional pole, before Collin Veijer took over after staying out, while Ortola came in for a tyre change.

Once back on track, the KTM rider had Luca Lunetta ahead in a train of riders, which could have been disaster if the traffic had slowed him, instead Ortola slipstreamed over the line with another new record a 1m 54.761s - now over 1.6 seconds less than the old lap time on arrival - and all the more impressive as the rain got heavier at the start of Q2 and was visibly spotting on the riders visors.
 

Veijer’s time saw him to second for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, just 0.356s slower.

The final front row slot went to David Alonso.

The championship leader won last time out on Lombok, leading to his first chance at taking the title. The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider began by running in the group, which saw the Colombian slot into a solid fourth. Alonso chose to go back out alone, achieved by a quick turnaround in the pits from his mechanics, which allowed him the time alone to work on his lines that he requested, and saw him improve to third - all while the #80 was having issues with his helmet visor popping up and out of place.

Piqueras went on to take fourth - the top rookie made gains in behind his Leopard teammate after topping the wet morning session, ahead of Adrian Fernandez.

Ryusei Yamanaka ignored the box call to stay out on the second MT Helmets bike, initially moving onto the provisional front row on his was to fifth, the top Japanese rider ahead of his home grand prix.
 

2024 Moto3  Japan  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)1m 54.761s
2Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.356s
3David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.409s
4Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.724s
5Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.733s
6Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.918s
7Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.167s
8David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.170s
9Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.404s
10David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.473s
11Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.570s
12Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.599s
13Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.657s
14Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.659s
15Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+1.675s
16Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.023s
17Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+2.191s
18Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.459s
Q1
19Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 57.057s
20Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)1m 57.136s
21Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)1m 57.282s
22Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 57.295s
23Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)1m 57.346s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)1m 57761s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 57.829s
26Rei WakamatsuJPNFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)1m 58.599s

Joel Kelso was another rider out early, using the clear track to his advantage to claim sixth for BOE Motorsports.

Fernandez was seventh on the second Leopard, just ahead of David Munoz, who was the best of the Q1 graduates in eighth for BOE.

Daniel Holgado pulled into the pits with no time set after his early effort was cancelled. The Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider was 18th on his out lap, before recovering to ninth as the chequered flag waved.

David Almansa completed the top ten for Rivacold Snipers.


Q1 - No way out for Esteban, Ogden

Joel Esteban spent much of his session at the front of a line of bikes, with no lines to follow or slipstream, the Aspar rookie was always at a disadvantage. Lapping well by himself wasn’t quite enough,  leaving him fifth in Q1, for 19th on the grid.

Scott Ogden also missed out, dripping out of the top four late on with the Spaniard to place the MLav bike 20th.

David Munoz moved on with the top time - and a conduct warning for cruising on the racing line, disturbing Taiyo Furusato (13th), who also moved on to Q2, with Stefano Nepa (11th) and Riccardo Rossi (16th) progressing to complete the top four.

Crashes, injuries and replacements


Both morning P2 fallers were back in action for qualifying, Furusato and Suzuki (17th) hit the gravel separately at the same corner, turn nine.

Both seemed to lack some confidence when back on track.

Eddie O’Shea made his debut in Indonesia, but picked up a right hand fracture. The MLav Racing team a running a home replacement for the Japanese round,. Rei Wakamatsu. The former Asia Talent Cup and current Japanese Moto3 series starts 26th after a trip through the gravel.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
41m ago
Enea Bastianini “pushed like never” to beat Marc Marquez in Motegi MotoGP sprint
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Plea for F1 veteran to belatedly be credited for overachieving drives
Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales victim of ride height device issue in Motegi MotoGP sprint
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Japanese MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Japanese MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
LCR team-mates on Motegi sprint clash: “Clearly he did a big mistake”
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
“Electronics malfunction” ended Brad Binder’s Motegi MotoGP sprint podium hopes
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Key reason cited how Fernando Alonso can assist Adrian Newey at Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP
News
3h ago
“Personal mistake” for Acosta in Motegi MotoGP sprint as maiden pole curse continues
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Japanese MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin laments “painful” Motegi sprint
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Japanese MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Japanese MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
MotoGP race director gives full explanation on Marc Marquez track limits controversy
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Software glitch blamed for delayed Marc Marquez pole lap cancellation
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, Japanese MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose